"Catch Me If You Can" Is the Name of the Game
There is a very dangerous and quite pervasive attitude permeating our society today. Unfortunately, it seems to be matastasizing like a cancer, so I…
  
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
71
This Is Tyranny
Last week my Substack article was entitled, “This Is Fascism,” and the response it evoked made me realize just how difficult it is for Americans to see…
  
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
78
This Is Fascism
I am going to begin by first defining the word “fascism” since it’s not a word that most Americans would typically use very often. If you think about…
  
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
137
The Rules of the Game Almost Always Determine the Winner
The grand finale to the redistricting saga.
  
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
46

February 2024

Only Citizens Can Vote!
But of course, the corrupt politicians won't take No for an answer.
  
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
77
The Administrative State Is Destroying Our Country
And only you can stop it!
  
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
74
Not All Our Problems Can Be Solved With Lawsuits
Did you vote for this, America?
  
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
42
How The Courts Could Decide Who Controls Congress
Most voters don’t pay too much attention to the judicial candidates when they head to the polls to cast their vote. Honestly, I can understand their…
  
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
28

January 2024

Fault Lines Across the Nation...
The Texas v Biden Border Standoff Explained
  
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
55
Our Country Is On Life Support
It's all hands on deck!
  
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
52
Climate Lockdowns Have Begun!
Well folks, I really hate to say this, but it’s another win for the conspiracy theorists. They can take off their tinfoil hats and take a deep bow. Yet…
  
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
142
"Biden is destroying America. Texas is trying to save it."
If this doesn't open your eyes, nothing will.
  
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
50
