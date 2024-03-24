Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!
"Catch Me If You Can" Is the Name of the Game
There is a very dangerous and quite pervasive attitude permeating our society today. Unfortunately, it seems to be matastasizing like a cancer, so I…
Mar 24
•
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
118
"Catch Me If You Can" Is the Name of the Game
71
This Is Tyranny
Last week my Substack article was entitled, “This Is Fascism,” and the response it evoked made me realize just how difficult it is for Americans to see…
Mar 18
•
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
163
This Is Tyranny
78
This Is Fascism
I am going to begin by first defining the word “fascism” since it’s not a word that most Americans would typically use very often. If you think about…
Mar 11
•
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
241
This Is Fascism
137
The Rules of the Game Almost Always Determine the Winner
The grand finale to the redistricting saga.
Mar 3
•
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
109
The Rules of the Game Almost Always Determine the Winner
46
February 2024
Only Citizens Can Vote!
But of course, the corrupt politicians won't take No for an answer.
Feb 26
•
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
83
Only Citizens Can Vote!
77
The Administrative State Is Destroying Our Country
And only you can stop it!
Feb 18
•
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
122
The Administrative State Is Destroying Our Country
74
Not All Our Problems Can Be Solved With Lawsuits
Did you vote for this, America?
Feb 11
•
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
102
Not All Our Problems Can Be Solved With Lawsuits
42
How The Courts Could Decide Who Controls Congress
Most voters don’t pay too much attention to the judicial candidates when they head to the polls to cast their vote. Honestly, I can understand their…
Feb 7
•
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
84
How The Courts Could Decide Who Controls Congress
28
January 2024
Fault Lines Across the Nation...
The Texas v Biden Border Standoff Explained
Jan 28
•
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
119
Fault Lines Across the Nation...
55
Our Country Is On Life Support
It's all hands on deck!
Jan 21
•
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
138
Our Country Is On Life Support
52
Climate Lockdowns Have Begun!
Well folks, I really hate to say this, but it’s another win for the conspiracy theorists. They can take off their tinfoil hats and take a deep bow. Yet…
Jan 15
•
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
308
Climate Lockdowns Have Begun!
142
"Biden is destroying America. Texas is trying to save it."
If this doesn't open your eyes, nothing will.
Jan 8
•
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
97
"Biden is destroying America. Texas is trying to save it."
50
