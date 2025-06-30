SCOTUS Closes This Session Out With A Bang!

The United States Supreme Court is about to go on its three-month summer break, and it closed out this 2024-2025 session with a bang! Friday saw the high Court release the rest of their remaining decisions which include multiple key rulings that, combined, will…

Allow President Trump’s Executive Order ending birthright citizenship (for those here temporarily or illegally) to stand for now, and simultaneously rein in activist, federal, lower court judges with their unprecedented nationwide injunctions against President Trump;

Restore a modicum of parental rights by striking down a public school’s forced indoctrination of children into the world of transgenderism and LGBTQ;

Uphold Texas’ state law that requires pornographic website users to prove their age before gaining access to the site.

Future Impacts:

All three of these decisions were very important rulings, with significant implications, particularly if you live in a “blue” state (like I do here in New York). The runaway, radical, left agenda will be somewhat quelled after this, and particularly after the Maryland school decision which is a huge win for parents across the nation, and for religious freedom.

Don’t Forget:

