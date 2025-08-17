The Truth About The "Federalization" of Washington D.C.

The other night I was on NTD Evening News to discuss the headlines reporting that President Trump is supposedly “taking over” Washington D.C. If you listen to the mainstream media (“MSM”) talking heads, they are portraying this “rash” move as something that is “unprecedented”, “unlawful”, and a “historic assault on D.C. home rule.” They are saying, “crime is down in D.C… so how can President Trump dare to declare a crime emergency?” They are reporting that this is all just a power grab, because well, Trump is a dictator don’t you know? There is no crime emergency, they say. In fact, crime is at historic lows, the MSM exclaims.

But… is it? Is this just a fake ploy so President Trump can “control D.C.” illegally?

As I explained during my interview, a closer look at the facts shows that President Trump is acting within his rights in accordance with Section 740 of the D.C. Home Rule Act of 1973, pursuant to which, he can take control of the D.C. Metro Police Department (and only the police department) in the event of an emergency. Trump has declared an emergency in D.C. due to the out-of-control crime which, though it may be “down”, it’s still at terrible levels. There is a lot more to this story, and I give more details in the video clip of my interview (above).

But the legality of Trump’s moves, and the justification therefor, are not being covered by the left-wing media. As a result, this mischaracterization of the facts is being recited as gospel by those who are captured by left-wing media. Let me share a true story example with you here… The night after I was on NTD Evening News to discuss this topic, I had dinner with an attorney friend of mine. She self-reportedly gets her news from the New York Times, Washington Post, MSNBC, etc…, and when this topic came up, she said she’s very concerned about Trump’s quest for power and his disregard for our laws, after all, there is no crime emergency in D.C. She went on to tell me in a very matter-of-fact voice that “crime is down in D.C.”, and that “it’s down over 20% from this time last year.” I then posed a question to her, “But even if crime is down right now or at a historic low in D.C., does that mean that crime isn’t still out of control there?” I then shared with her the statistical fact that if D.C. were a State, it would have the highest homicide rate in the entire nation! Then I shared with her that for the past four years, D.C. has had the highest murder rate per capita in the country. With this, she stared at me blankly, and then she quickly changed the topic.

It was really disappointing how little my friend knew about the truth about what the President is doing in D.C., and that that the MSM is over exaggerating their story line that Trump is illegally taking over D.C. For example, she didn’t know how long Trump is allowed to control the Metro Police. She thought it was indefinitely (even though it’s only for 30 days), because that’s what the MSM wanted her to think. She didn’t know that the Home Rule Act was only passed 52 years ago, and that before that, D.C. was 100% controlled by the President/federal government. She didn’t know that the D.C. Home Rule Act is likely unconstitutional (something I explain in my NTD interview above). She didn’t know that the President isn’t “taking over” D.C., but is just assuming control of the police force there, temporarily. She didn’t know that Congress could stop him tomorrow if they wanted to, or that they could extend his power over the Metro police after the 30 day time-frame expires. She didn’t know that the President controls the D.C. National Guard (since D.C. isn’t a state and has no governor). There were so many facts she didn’t know! Of course, I don’t blame her… I blame the captured MSM for telling half truths, twisting reality, and playing to the beat of their powerlords’ drums.

You can get all the details and legal insights on this “federalization of D.C.” exaggeration by watching my interview (above). Share and re-post it so others can get the full story, too!

