Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Poe's avatar
David Poe
3d

Since 1900 millions of people have been killed by their own governments, possibly as high as 200 million. It’s always preceded by civilian disarmament. Many people just don’t seem to see the importance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox and others
Minime's avatar
Minime
3d

They are called Bolsheviks… remember? Do you see the similarities? Hmm. 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture