There used to be a different state here, but it is now gone. Sadly, there are hardly any remnants of it left any longer, and yet millions of us New Yorkers know that it existed, because we lived in it. Once a bastion of life, vitality, excitement and hope, the State of New York is now a crumbling shell of its once great self.

In that New York, we almost never locked our car doors in our driveways or on our streets, we rarely locked our front doors before retiring to bed for the night, and we always slept with our windows wide open to catch a midsummer night breeze. In that New York, gentlemen smiled and tipped their hats at the ladies as they passed on the sidewalk in a show of respect, shops and offices never locked their doors during working hours, and cars hardly ever double-parked or turned left on a red light. In that New York, parents let their children bike ride unattended or roam their neighborhood for hours with friends until dusk without a second thought that their children wouldn’t return home safely in time for dinner. In that New York, you didn’t just know who your neighbors were, you actually interacted with them, had a chat over the fence, waved as you mowed your lawn, and probably even swapped spare house keys in case of an emergency. People knew their mailman’s name, their bus driver’s name, their priest or rabbi’s name, and had their State representatives’ phone number written down in their phonebook. We were a community. We were proud to call ourselves New Yorkers. Not too long ago.

That New York is gone now, pulverized by the elitism and greed of our political representatives that run our once prosperous State. For most New Yorkers, recalling how glorious our home State once was is too painful, and thus many folks simply dig their heads deeper into the sand and refuse to see what our State has become. Most choose to throw themselves into their over-scheduled lives, find ways to jam pack their schedules so they are unbearably busy, so busy that they don’t have time to pay attention to just how far our bastion has fallen.

I understand this desire, this need to not listen to the sad reality of what New York has become. But this apathy, this denial cannot go on. It is toxic - almost as toxic as the criminal politicians who got us to this ruinous point. We must confront the undesireable question of how we let all of this happen… how our once famously enviable State was lost, and how on earth we get her back.

This is the question I’ve been focused on for the past few years. This is the root of the work I do, yes for New Yorkers, but not just for New Yorkers. You see, this work is going to also save our nation as a whole, for New York is broken, it is the weakest link in our 50 states. And like a chain whose sole purpose is to fasten things together, a nation can only be as strong as its weakest link. If we fix New York, we can ultimately refurbish our nation. Yes there is an “America first” administration right now in D.C., but like all administrations, it is fleeting. It won’t be there in a few years, and then what? No, relying on someone else is not the answer. We need to fix New York now so that it will be a permanent reversal of the downward trajectory that has engulfed our State, and our country.

Thankfully, I am not alone in this critical crusade to awaken and inspire New Yorkers to help save our State. For the past few years I have been working with a grassroots group called Uniting NYS. It is a non-partisan, statewide organization that educates citizens on our rights, the Constitution, and how to advocate for and preserve our freedoms in a State that is controlled by radical, one-party-rule fanatics that want nothing more than to silence you, censor your speech, control your children, break the family unit, take your guns, restrict your movement, abolish your privacy, and make your streets so dangerous you can’t possibly focus on anything other than your survival. In short, Uniting NYS’ work is crucial.

For those who don’t know, Uniting NYS was one of my plaintiffs on my historic lawsuit against Governor Hochul that shut down her horrendous Quarantine Camp regulation. That three-year-long battle against our despotic Governor was all-consuming, and I did it 100% pro bono, which means it was free for the millions of New Yorkers who benefitted from our successful win, but it was extremely costly to me. The quarantine camp war against one of the most well-funded and corrupt governments in our country ended up costing me many hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs, time, and lost opportunity wages. During that time, Uniting NYS was right there with me. Some Uniting NYS members hosted fundraisers for me to try to help defray the heavy costs of the lawsuit. Other members handed out hundreds if not thousands of flyers about the case to help raise awareness and garner support. Others wrote articles or had me on their radio or podcast shows. And still others took the time to be constant cheerleaders, sending me cards, emails, voicemails, Substack comments and messages, encouraging me to “keep going” telling me God was on my side, and letting me know how appreciated I was. I cannot tell you how thankful I am for all of you Uniting NYS members.

In my legal battle against Hochul and her radical cohorts in the NYS Legislature over the heinous “Prop 1” constitutional amendment that obliterated women’s rights, parents’ rights, girls’ sports, religious freedom and so much more, it was Uniting NYS members who stepped up to serve as some of the plaintiffs in the case. We fought gallantly, and won. Another epic win over tyranny! Until, that is, the powers that be sabotaged us. That’s okay, because Uniting NYS shook off the loss and almost immediately asked me, “What’s our next move?” There was no question that they, we, would keep fighting for New Yorkers. And we are…

We have a plan to #TakeBackNY, and it’s already under way. The path is crystal clear:

We cannot change this State unless and until we change the “leaders” who are shredding it with their destructive policies. Period.

Next year, November 2026, we can wipe the slate clean with an entirely new governor, Attorney General, State Senate, and State Assembly, for they will all be up for election. It is truly a golden opportunity, for every last one of them must go! To that end, the dedicated members of Uniting NYS and I are teaming up to do three crucial things:

1) educate New Yorkers on the dangerous (and often corrupt) things that these NYS politicians are doing behind closed doors, 2) run voter registration drives across the State to get more citizens registered to vote, and 3) get already registered voters to sign a pledge to vote these people out next November. We are collecting everyone’s contact information, and we will do a massive get-out-the-vote push next October/November so everyone remembers to VOTE.

The Uniting NYS volunteers are amazing, putting in their time, energy and using their own resources for our movement. Just last week I was in Buffalo, then Rochester, then Westchester, then Nassau County speaking at events, and Uniting NYS members were there with me. We don't sell anything, so the only revenue comes from the generosity of donors. We pour our sweat and tears into this work, we spend countless hours away from our families, we miss other work opportunities, and we do all of this tireless but urgent work of taking back our State with smiles on our faces!

I am asking you to please support our work! It’s so easy to do.

Please click this link here, now, and make a donation online to Uniting NYS, so we can continue our essential work of educating New Yorkers, registering them to vote, and getting out the vote on election day. The coffers are dangerously low, and we need to keep going! We have an event this week in Albany, another event again next week, and more events that we want to do but simply cannot without your help. No donation is too small. $10, $25, $50, $100, $500, $1,000… it doesn’t matter - we need help no matter what amount you can give. For anyone who is not comfortable doing an online donation, you can send a check or money order to Uniting NYS instead. Their address is here.

If you want to make a donation to support us and you’d like to volunteer as well, great! You can reach out to Uniting NYS here or email them at Contact@UnitingNYS.com

Please make the investment in our movement to #TakeBackNY. It truly is an investment in your future, and your children’s futures. You can make a one-time donation here, or a recurring donation here.

I give speeches all over the State, and so many people ask me during the Q&A sessions how they can help. Here is how you can help! Please support us today, and be a part of the movement to return the power to We The People.

Thank you!!!

Inspirational Quote:

“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” - Helen Keller

