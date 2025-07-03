Happy Independence Day, America!

As our nation’s birthday is upon us, we should take the time to reflect upon not only where we are today, but also where we came from. This is the 249th birthday of the greatest country to ever exist. We are a people who came from tyranny, risked everything to break free, and now freedom courses through our veins. We are a society founded on the stalwart principles of family, God, and country. We are a virtuous people, kind, generous, and loyal.

For those who live here who are not proud of who we are as a people, who want to reject American values, who want to change us from free to indentured, who wave the flag of a foreign nation as they protest ours, I say, good riddance! You are so welcome to go back to your country, or find a new country to call home, one that shares your anti-American values. We do not want hatred, violence, and constant vitriol, for it cuts us down and drains our powers that make a great.

I just read the weekly e-newsletter from Uniting NYS, the citizens’ group that was one of the plaintiffs on my epic “Quarantine Camp” lawsuit against tyrannical Kathy Hochul and her despotic Department of Health. We have teamed up again, as they are the group that I am working with on our project to #TakeBackNY in the upcoming 2026 New York State elections. Their Independence Day message was touching to me, so I thought I would share it below:

This Uniting NYS post links to an Independence Day message from the Foundation for Constitutional Preservation & Advancement, which is a 501(c)(3) organization that we collaborate with on certain projects. The Foundation’s message, which you can read here, also rang true to me, so I am sharing their message below:

The Fourth of July is Our Independence Day June 29, 2025

Our Work Today, Americans focus on parades, picnics, and fireworks for the Fourth of July. They are great and fun, but they have become a distraction from the true meaning of the day. As we become busy and comfortable in our lives, we forget about the sacrifices that were made to allow us to live an easy, free life. It is dangerous to future generations when we forget the true reason for the celebration. We cannot disregard history, or we will see “history repeat itself”. The proper name for the Fourth of July is Independence Day. We should make a concerted effort to remember to call it that. On July 4, 1776, Congress declared our independence from Great Britain and a tyrannical King George III by signing a Declaration of Independence. Read more about the Declaration of Independence HERE and HERE. On July 3, 1776, John Adams made a suggestion to his wife, Abigail, about how to celebrate Independence Day. He suggested similar things we do today (parades, picnics & fireworks) to celebrate the day. We should never forget the sacrifices that were made so we can be free in America today. We recommend that you celebrate and honor the day at the same time. We love Hillsdale’s suggestion on starting a new Independence Day tradition which is reading the Declaration of Independence with family and friends. Read HERE for what they suggest and to learn more about why we celebrate this day. Have a Happy Independence Day!

As we kick off this holiday weekend, I hope that you enjoy the festivities with your family and friends. Stay safe. Be grateful to God for our amazing country. And never forget that… freedom isn’t free!

Join Me on July 22nd…

Uniting NYS is having a Patriot Party fundraiser on July 22nd on the shores of beautiful Lake Erie, and I will be there along with many other terrific speakers to help promote the event! The party is on the beach at Sunset Bay which boasts the most beautiful sunsets around. (I have seen them, and they are amazing). There will be food, drink, and live music by the popular Deja Blu band.

Proceeds go to support our work to #TakeBackNY with voter registration drives, voter education, and voter engagement! Soooooo, if you cannot make it to Lake Erie, PLEASE consider a donation or a sponsorship to help support our work:

Tickets are on sale now, and you can buy yours HERE.

Sponsorships can be made through this link HERE.

Can’t attend but want to support? You can donate HERE.

See you on the 22nd in Sunset Bay!

