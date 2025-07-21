If you haven’t made plans yet to come meet me in Sunset Bay on Lake Erie this Tuesday, July 22nd, what are you waiting for? Another invitation? Well here it is… Join Senator Borrello, Assemblyman Dave DiPietro, Assemblyman Andrew Molitor, me, and so many other fellow patriots at our #TakeBackNY official launch party on July 22 at 6:00pm!

The event, which we are calling the “Patriot Beach Party”, is being held at the Sunset Bay Beach Club - a restaurant/bar owned by Senator Borrello, on the sandy shores of beautiful Lake Erie. For those of you who read my article last week, you’ll recall me sharing that I’ve been to Sunset Bay before, and I will reiterate that the sunsets are some of the most fabulous I’ve ever seen. Last week I shared a sneak peak photo of one of the sunsets I have witnessed in Sunset Bay, and I’m sharing another one here now.

I took this photo with my cell phone, not a fancy camera, and there were no filters or edits of any kind made to the photo. The scene is just that awesome. I’m hoping it will encourage you to click this link to buy your tickets today!

Your admission ticket includes one free drink at the bar, as well as light fare, and live entertainment by Buffalo’s own Deja Blu band! Plus, we are having a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and a number of inspiring speakers including sitting NYS Legislators, community leaders, and yours truly. We are offering four different sponsorship levels: Platinum Patriot ($5,000), Gold Sunkist ($1,000), Silver Sand Dollar ($500), and Bronze Tanner ($250), and all sponsors are invited to a private, VIP reception/cocktail hour prior to the start of the event. For details on becoming a sponsor and attending the VIP hour, please email: Info@unitingNYS.com

This project to #TakeBackNY is crucial to saving our State. A once prosperous and admirable place that people loved to call home, our State has been hijacked the past several years by radical politicians, backed by radical $$, and New Yorkers have had enough. These despotic politicians that run New York have passed laws to encourage crime and lawlessness, to weaken the family unit, and to crush the American Dream. Laws like No-Cash-Bail which provides a revolving door for criminals to commit unending crimes because judges can no longer hold them on bail (since bail is suddenly “racist”); and the HALT Act that handcuffs corrections officers who patrol our prisons and prohibits them from putting prisoners in solitary confinement (which emboldens the prisoners to misbehave further); and the Clean Slate Law which wipes criminals’ slates clean once they’re released from jail, effectively barring the public from knowing the criminal has a rap sheet (because that wouldn’t be “fair” to the criminals); and the Superfund Law that penalizes energy companies to the tune of $75 BILLION for their past “sins” of providing us energy and in the process causing pollution (which cost of course is being passed on to us consumers); and the CLCPA or NY’s version of the “Green New Deal” which sets totally unrealistic (and totally unfunded) mandates of net zero emissions for cars and buildings (the cost of which is being passed on to us consumers); and the GENDA Law which abolishes your First Amendment rights to freedom of religion and freedom of speech because it makes it illegal to “discriminate” against someone due to their “gender identity” and forces you to allow them into your single-sex spaces, on your single-sex sports teams, etc. and to call them by their “preferred pronoun”, or else… The list goes on and on and on.

It’s time to take back our State. There is no question that needs to be done. But we need everyone to get involved in some way. Even if you cannot make it to Lake Erie on July 22nd, there are still many ways you can get involved and help us #TakeBackNY…

Join us on July 22nd … by buying your tickets HERE.

We have a plan to #TakeBackNY , and it’s already under way. The path is crystal clear:

We cannot change this State unless and until we change the “leaders” who are shredding it with their destructive policies.

Next year, November 2026, we can wipe the slate clean with an entirely new governor, Attorney General, State Senate, and State Assembly, for they will all be up for election. It is truly a golden opportunity, for every last one of them must go! To that end, the dedicated members of Uniting NYS and I are teaming up to do three crucial things:

1) educate New Yorkers on the dangerous (and often corrupt) things that these NYS politicians are doing behind closed doors, 2) run voter registration drives across the State to get more citizens registered to vote, and 3) get already registered voters to sign a pledge to vote these people out next November. The grand finale will be a massive get-out-the-vote push next October/November so everyone remembers to VOTE.

This vital work cannot be done solely with a few volunteers and with only a few of us footing the bills. Everyone needs to roll up your sleeves and help! I do interviews, write articles and give speeches all over the State, and so many of you ask me how you can help. Here is how you can help…

Click the link, and be a part of the movement to return the power to We The People.

Thank you!

