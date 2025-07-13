Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Martin
4d

This is great, people have to join hands to change things as the other side already has. It a tough road trying to get individualists to unite, its hard for most to get past their individualist ideology. But we must join and form groups to take our individualism back. The other side is united in their ideology of enslavement. One our own that is a loosing battle - as we have witnessed first hand. NY is going to be a uphill battle as its so far gone. It can be done - the question is have enough people suffered enough under these authoritarians? That will be the turning point. The otherside has a universal game plan in every state that they are imp[implementing. I see it here in Nebraska, They whine, they lie, they use emotional arguments to steal more money - its for the poor, its for the children, its for the betterment of citizens, have you no compassion, its the price we pay for a civilized society on and on. WE have to use emotional arguments with logic carefully woven in.Their is nothing compassionate or civilized about taxes - if you don't pay people with guns will come and collect you an the taxes. We must start using proper words and ideas against them. Their claim of compassion to extort and steal is NOT compassion or civilized it is an advocacy for violence against a fellow citizen. It matters not if I do it to you or the government does it to you - their is no magic number of people supporting an immoral act that turns it into a moral act. Good luck Bobbie!

Carlos
4dEdited

I am in Florida or I'd attend this event in person. You are one my favorite freedom fighters!

PS -That photo you posted rivals any sunset seen down here. Absolutely stunning!

If we could take back NY and CA - we can take back the country. I was involved early on with getting @KEVINKILEY to run for Congressman of CA - as he was fighting against - and winning - many legal battles against that insanely narcissistic and delusional tyrant - Gavin Newsome.

You and Kevin share a lot of great qualities: a love of the Constitution, a willingness to fight - and a grit under fire.

