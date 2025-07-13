A couple of months ago, I wrote an article about “The Lost City… and State”, in which I outlined how New York has fallen from its perch as our nation’s symbol of power, pride and joy, and has descended into a despotic land of ever-increasing crime and corruption. I rarely publish a reproduction of one of my prior articles, but I felt compelled to do so this week since my latest project, #TakeBackNY, is having its official launch party on July 22, and I want to get the word out, and invite you all to join me!

The event, which we are calling the “Patriot Beach Party”, is being held at a restaurant/bar owned by Senator Borrello, on the sandy shores of beautiful Lake Erie, in a strip of the shore that’s known as Sunset Bay. I’ve been there before, and I must say that they don’t call it “Sunset Bay” for no reason… as the sunsets truly are outstanding. I hope you’ll join me on July 22nd, and I can pretty much guarantee that you won’t be disappointed by the views!

Here’s a sneak peak, though the photo definitely doesn’t do it justice:

There’s a terrific line up planned for the event, with a live band, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, food, drink, and more. Plus, we have a number of inspiring speakers including sitting NYS Legislators, community activists, and yours truly. All sponsors are invited to a private VIP reception/cocktail hour prior to the start of the event. For details on becoming a sponsor and attending the VIP hour, please email: Info@unitingNYS.com

If you join me on Lake Erie July 22nd, you won’t just be having fun, you’ll also be supporting a crucial cause… taking back control of the State of New York from the radical, far left politicians who have been running this State under one-party-rule the past 6 years, and destroying everything noble and prosperous about New York. Read on for more details…

The Lost City... And State

Uniting NYS is working to #TakeBackNY now!

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox

May 03, 2025

There used to be a different state here, but it is now gone. Sadly, there are hardly any remnants of it left any longer, and yet millions of us New Yorkers know that it existed, because we lived in it. Once a bastion of life, vitality, excitement and hope, the State of New York is now a crumbling shell of its once great self.

In that New York, we almost never locked our car doors in our driveways or on our streets, we rarely locked our front doors before retiring to bed for the night, and we always slept with our windows wide open to catch a midsummer night breeze. In that New York, gentlemen smiled and tipped their hats at the ladies as they passed on the sidewalk in a show of respect, shops and offices never locked their doors during working hours, and cars hardly ever double-parked or turned left on a red light. In that New York, parents let their children bike ride unattended or roam their neighborhood for hours with friends until dusk without a second thought that their children wouldn’t return home safely in time for dinner. In that New York, you didn’t just know who your neighbors were, you actually interacted with them, had a chat over the fence, waved as you mowed your lawn, and probably even swapped spare house keys in case of an emergency. People knew their mailman’s name, their bus driver’s name, their priest or rabbi’s name, and had their State representatives’ phone number written down in their phonebook. We were a community. We were proud to call ourselves New Yorkers. Not too long ago.

That New York is gone now, pulverized by the elitism and greed of our political representatives that run our once prosperous State. These despotic politicians that run New York have passed laws to encourage crime and lawlessness. Laws like No-Cash-Bail which provides a revolving door for criminals to commit unending crimes because judges cannot hold them on bail any more (since bail is “racist” now); and the HALT Act that handcuffs corrections officers who patrol our prisons and prohibits them from putting prisoners in solitary confinement (which emboldens the prisoners to misbehave further); and the Clean Slate Law which wipes criminals’ slates clean once they’re released from jail effectively barring the public from knowing the criminal has a rap sheet (because that wouldn’t be “fair” to the criminals); and the Superfund Law that penalizes energy companies to the tune of $75 BILLION for their past sins of providing us energy and in the process causing pollution (which cost of course is being passed on to us consumers); and the CLCPA or NY’s version of the “Green New Deal” which sets totally unrealistic (and totally unfunded) mandates of net zero emissions for cars and buildings (which cost of which is being passed on to us consumers); and the GENDA Law which abolishes your First Amendment rights to freedom of religion and freedom of speech because it makes it illegal to “discriminate” against someone due to their “gender identity” and forces you to allow them into your single-sex spaces, sports teams, etc. and to call them by their preferred pronoun, or else…; and the list goes on and on.

The result is not hard to imagine… Now our streets are not safe, we lock the doors to our cars, offices and houses, and we don’t dare look someone in the eye as we pass them on the street for fear of retalliation if we look at them wrong. Our energy bills have DOUBLED and TRIPLED. Our youth cannot afford to live in New York if they aren’t moving back in with their parents. People of faith are losing their jobs for refusing to abide by DEI training protocols like calling transgenders by preferred pronouns. Boys are allowed to play in girls’ sports, enter women’s single-sex spaces, and public bathrooms at places like courthouses (which I have seen personally) have signs on the door saying people can use the bathroom they wish to use in accordance with their gender identity that day. You bust your rump to work hard, make a living, and pay your taxes only so that the morons in Albany can give it away to illegal aliens who receive free food, free housing, free health care, free schooling, and $1,000/month debit cards to use as they please, while the worst of them commit heinous crimes (like assault, rape, and murder) to innocent New Yorkers of all ages, including children.

For most New Yorkers, recalling how glorious our home State once was is too painful, and thus many folks simply dig their heads deeper into the sand and refuse to see what our State has become. Most choose to throw themselves into their over-scheduled lives, find ways to jam pack their schedules so they are unbearably busy, so busy that they don’t have time to pay attention to just how far our bastion has fallen.

I understand this desire, this need to not listen to the sad reality of what New York has become. But this apathy, this denial cannot go on. It is toxic - almost as toxic as the criminal politicians who got us to this ruinous point. We must confront the undesireable question of how we let all of this happen… how our once famously enviable State was lost, and how on earth we get her back.

This is the question I’ve been focused on for the past few years. This is the root of the work I do, yes for New Yorkers, but not just for New Yorkers. You see, this work is going to also save our nation as a whole, for New York is broken, it is the weakest link in our 50 states. And like a chain whose sole purpose is to fasten things together, a nation can only be as strong as its weakest link. If we fix New York, we can ultimately refurbish our nation. Yes there is an “America first” administration right now in D.C., but like all administrations, it is fleeting. It won’t be there in a few years, and then what? No, relying on someone else is not the answer. We need to fix New York now so that it will be a permanent reversal of the downward trajectory that has engulfed our State, and our country.

Thankfully, I am not alone in this critical crusade to awaken and inspire New Yorkers to help save our State. For the past few years I have been working with a grassroots group called Uniting NYS. It is a non-partisan, statewide organization that educates citizens on our rights, the Constitution, and how to advocate for and preserve our freedoms in a State that is controlled by radical, one-party-rule fanatics that want nothing more than to silence you, censor your speech, control your children, break the family unit, take your guns, restrict your movement, abolish your privacy, and make your streets so dangerous you can’t possibly focus on anything other than your survival. In short, Uniting NYS’ work is crucial.

For those who don’t know, Uniting NYS was one of my plaintiffs on my historic lawsuit against Governor Hochul that shut down her horrendous Quarantine Camp regulation. That three-year-long battle against our despotic Governor was all-consuming, and I did it 100% pro bono, which means it was free for the millions of New Yorkers who benefitted from our successful win, but it was extremely costly to me. The quarantine camp war against one of the most well-funded and corrupt governments in our country ended up costing me many hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs, time, and lost opportunity wages these past three years.

During this time, I have been supported by the fabulous Brownstone Institute (where I am a Fellow these past 3 years), and Uniting NYS was also right there with me. Some Uniting NYS members hosted fundraisers for me to try to help defray the heavy costs of the lawsuit. Other members handed out hundreds if not thousands of flyers about the case to help raise awareness and garner support. Others wrote articles or had me on their radio or podcast shows. And still others took the time to be constant cheerleaders, sending me cards, emails, voicemails, Substack comments and messages, encouraging me to “keep going” telling me God was on my side, and letting me know how appreciated I was. I cannot tell you how thankful I am for all of you Uniting NYS members.

In my 2023-2024 legal battle against Hochul and her radical cohorts in the NYS Legislature over the heinous “Prop 1” constitutional amendment that obliterated women’s rights, parents’ rights, girls’ sports, religious freedom and so much more, it was Uniting NYS members who stepped up to serve as some of the plaintiffs in the case. We fought gallantly, and won. Another epic win over tyranny!

Until, that is, the powers that be sabotaged us. That’s okay, because Uniting NYS shook off the loss and almost immediately asked me, “What’s our next move?” There was no question that they, we, would keep fighting for New Yorkers. And we are…

We have a plan to #TakeBackNY , and it’s already under way.

The path is crystal clear:

We cannot change this State unless and until we change the “leaders” who are shredding it with their destructive policies. Period.

Next year, November 2026, we can wipe the slate clean with an entirely new governor, Attorney General, State Senate, and State Assembly, for they will all be up for election. It is truly a golden opportunity, for every last one of them must go! To that end, the dedicated members of Uniting NYS and I are teaming up to do three crucial things: