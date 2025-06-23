This week I am out in our Nation’s heartland, and I wanted to share some of the rolling hills and big skies of the Midwest with you all. As I sat down to write, I realized that I had written an article a couple of years ago about the happenings with our farm country. When I re-read that article, it was apparent to me that the threats and struggles of two years ago are still the same now 24 months later, if not worse. So I decided to republish that article below.

What I want you to take away from this writing is the fact that we are losing our farmlands at a rapid rate, and it is indeed a national security threat… For if we cannot feed ourselves, we cannot thrive. That is a cold, hard fact.

So I’m out here in America’s Dairyland, where the cows outnumber the residents, the fields of gold stretch for miles and miles, the iconic badger and his “W” can be seen on t-shirts and flags pretty much everywhere, and even the youngest of toddlers knows to say the Packers are the best football team on the planet. Good old Wisconsin.

No, I haven’t traded New York’s skyrocketing crime and booming sanctuary state full of countless illegals (thanks to the uni-party of socialists running the Big Apple) for the red barns, towering silos and endless corn stalks. Well, not yet at least. Instead, I’m out here in the dairy capital of our country visiting relatives and taking a break from the non-stop, fast-paced battles I wage back home in New York. Though the sky is bluer, and the air is fresher, I must say this midwestern dairy stronghold has some very serious battles of its own it’s waging.

I’ve been coming out here for about 20 years now, and I have to say, each time I come I notice the undeniable changes taking shape in this farming state. The fields of corn and hay very obviously shrink more and more as the years go by. The urban sprawl grows. As we drive down a street we’ve driven down countless times before, I suddenly gasp aloud. One of my children asks, “What’s wrong, mom?!” And I explain that the street to the right there never used to exist. But now there it sits with about a dozen new houses built-up all around it. They ask, “What’s wrong with that?” I explain, that all used to be corn fields! I further explained to them that this is a huge problem because most of the corn that is grown here is used as feed for the farm animals, it’s not the sweet corn that humans eat. So, if we cannot feed our farm animals, then we are in big trouble indeed.

The housing developments continue, while the farmers struggle more than ever to make their quotas to just break even on the hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt they incur each season to bring their goods to harvest, with no certainty that they will recoup that money by harvest’s end. Farming is how they feed their families, clothe their children, pay their bills. If they go under, we go under. No farms = no food.

For many years now, my relatives out here (yes, some of whom are farmers), explain to me how the big corporations continue to buy up all the farms, and how the “little guy” is getting squeezed out. Farming has been/is being “industrialized” right before our eyes. At first I was shocked to hear this, but then I thought about it. We have seen it happening in other industries for many years now too, so why not farms as well?! Think about it in the medical realm, at least in New York it’s pretty much impossible to find an independent doctor any more. They’ve all been swallowed up by these tremendous healthcare companies where all that matters is profit, profit, profit. We barely have any more private pharmacies, either. They’ve almost all been eaten up by the CVS, Walgreens, super-giant corporations where all that matters is profit, profit, profit. Squeeze out the little guy, and just let the big corporations take over. Everything. Well, the same thing is happening to our farms. The farms are either going bust, or becoming industrialized... read, taken over by monolithic corporations who want to own it all. Monopolies are bad news for consumers (i.e. you and me). That’s economics 101. Doubt I need to spell that out for everyone.

According to an article I read in the Economist, a hundred years ago our nation boasted approximately 3.6 million dairy farms. Today that number is around 37,000, and only about 7,000 of those are in Wisconsin. Now there are of course many different types of farms, and here in Wisconsin they have dairy, beef, and crops as their mains. Sadly, all are at risk of going belly up, or succumbing to selling out to an industrialized farm corporation… foreign or domestic.

I was chatting with one of my relatives this evening after dinner, and the topic turned to the state of the local farms here. He said so many of their farmers were in a bad way, especially right now as there’s been a drought and the crops are far behind schedule. There’s a chance they may lose them altogether this year. This of course got him upset, and then he shifted gears to New York. He said he didn’t want to start anything, but just had to ask, “Why on earth are your farmers in New York selling their farms to China?!” (Note: it’s China as in the CCP government, not Chinese people as a nationality). Being from downstate New York where we have exactly zero farms, I was surprised and definitely did not have an educated answer for him. My guess, I told him, was the financial strain vs financial gain… if the Chinese offer the farmers a hefty sum for their farms, I’m supposing they almost don’t have a choice but to sell, especially if they are struggling, as many farmers are. For sure I was not making excuses for this dangerous trend, nor was I supporting the practice. I’m very concerned about foreign governments (especially those who openly hate our country) buying up our precious food sources! So I did a search online, and I found a ton of articles about the tremendous amount of farm land that is being bought by the Chinese for the past several years. There are some members of Congress who are trying to sound the alarm on this perilous fact, especially when the farmland purchased sits adjacent to a U.S. Air Force base. One article I read reported on a newly formed House panel to examine the threat China poses to the U.S., which includes domestically, with our farms and food production. This needs more attention - and fast!

Let me ask you, do you think it is wise to allow a government who openly denounces our nation and all we stand for to be in control of our food sources? Actually, it sounds ridiculous, doesn’t it? Yet, that is what is happening all around us. I think legislation to secure any and all of our farms against enemy ownership is a no-brainer. There is currently bipartisan legislation being proposed in Congress, it’s called the Promoting Agrigulture Safeguards and Security, or PASS Act, and it would prevent China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from investing in, purchasing, leasing or otherwise acquiring U.S. farmland near sensitive areas. Another question for you, do you find it rather disturbing that the PASS Act is not a top priority for our Congress, or for Biden? It should have been passed years ago when this all started. Why has it not passed still today?