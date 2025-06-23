Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Jane
1d

Hi Bobbie,

I was raised in Tarrytown, NY. My last home was by the beach in NJ.

My original plan was to retire by the beach. Then c@vid happened. It took me 5 years to find a community with a regenitive farm and a farm store. We have bees and we are doing what we can to support the growth of our food. This community is in the MW area. I moved here about a month ago.

I no longer felt safe in the NY /NJ area. The people here are very friendly.

Thank you for everything you do.

Tom from WNY's avatar
Tom from WNY
1d

The "Green Energy" initiatives from NYS Gov't. are threatening viable farmland at an alarming rate. Placing solar in cities and suburbs would make more sense, but at higher development cost.

The loss of productive farmland will lead to a serious food crisis, as you so eloquently describe, Bobbi Ann.

