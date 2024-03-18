Last week my Substack article was entitled, “This Is Fascism,” and the response it evoked made me realize just how difficult it is for Americans to see how our society is changing from a once free and prosperous nation, to a grossly over-regulated society that is heavily controlled by the political elites and their corrupt corporate overlords. So I thought it prudent that this week’s article continue to peel back the layers of the onion and reveal the horrendous creep of tyranny into our lives. Many people will roll their eyes and think, “Oh stop exaggerating, Bobbie Anne. This is the United States of America - we don’t live under tyranny here. You’re being so dramatic.” I’ve actually had people say that to me. My response, “I could be wrong. But, first, can you define the word ‘tyranny’ for me?” Most people don’t really have a good grasp on what that form of government looks like.
So, then I of course tell them about my successful lawsuit against Governor Hochul and her DOH here in New York State, and how they wanted the power to lock up or lockdown any New Yorkers they pleased, either in your home or remove you from your home with the force of police and put you into a detention center/facility/institution/camp of their choosing, for however long they wanted, with no right to an attorney until after you were locked up, and without any proof whatsoever that you were even sick! I then explain that I sued the Governor and DOH to strip them of that unconscionable (and wholly unconstitutional) power, and I won. And how the Governor and DOH appealed my victory last year so they could try to get that heinous power back, and how the appellate court (of 5 governor-appointed judges) ruled against me claiming my NYS legislator-plaintiffs didn’t have standing. And how I am now appealing that calamitous decision to the State’s highest court. (For more information on my quarantine camp lawsuit as it has been dubbed, you can read my article or go to my website here.
Nonetheless, despite all of that, there are still naysayers. Whether you are a naysayer or not, humor me and read on.
Let me first start with the definition of “tyranny” so we can be clear. Cambridge Dictionary defines it as:
Note the wording, “government” that has “unlimited power over the people” and “controls how you are able to live” and “in an unfair way.” Think of your life over the past few years, and particularly since Biden has been, very unfortunately, occupying the White House. Do you feel like the government is controlling you like it never has before? Has it been restricting things you can do, or say, or places you can go, or with how many people you can gather? Likewise, has the government been forcing you to do things you do not want to do, in order to live amongst the rest of society? If your answer is “No,” then you’ve been asleep for the past few years. And this is exactly what I’m trying to point out - tyranny is such a foreign concept to Americans, it’s almost impossible for us to accept that this is the type of government we are now living under!
Someone sent me the below post, and it seems quite fitting to share here:
Going back to my above line of questioning - has the government been controlling you like it never has before? Let’s take a look… lockdowns, closing schools, forcing “remote learning,” shuttering “non-essential” businesses (like local mom-and-pop shops) while allowing “essential” businesses (like Costco and Home Depot) to remain open, closing houses of worship, requiring proof of C-19 shots to work, to dine in restaurants, to go to sporting events or performing arts events, etc., forced masking, forced “social distancing,” limiting the number of family members you can have at your Thanksgiving table, forcing people to order food and not just drinks at a food establishment, imposing curfews, etc., etc. The list goes on and on. That, folks, is the epitome of tyranny. For those thinking that many of those insane restrictions and mandates have passed, and the C-19 era is behind us, you are in for a rude awakening. They have seen how far they could push the envelope robbing you of your rights in the name of a “health emergency,” and they will do it again in a heartbeat - whether under the guise of another health emergency, or a supposed climate emergency, or some other “emergency.” They won’t stop. It’s human nature.
Sidebar: as I have been saying (and writing) for years now, the Constitution was written to keep the government in check - not to keep the people in check! Furthermore, the Constitution is not suspended during times of emergency. In fact, it is during emergencies that the Constitution is most needed, for that is when the government will surely overstep in the name of “public safety.” You can read more on that here.
Ending the Tyranny
How do we stop this downward spiral of total government control over the people? It’s quite simple:
Support the attorneys, and others, who are fighting back against the overbearing government actors. When there are enough of us pushing the government back into its place, they will lose their grip on the people. You can support my “quarantine camp” lawsuit here. Donations are much appreciated since I have been handling this case pro bono for the past 2+ years now!
Elect into office (local, state, and federal) more people who honor and will stand up for the Constitution, and we the people. There are some elected officials already out there like this. We just need to keep them in power and elect more like them. For example, my plaintiffs on my lawsuits against the government (Senator George Borrello, Assemblyman Chris Tague, Congressman Mike Lawler in Borrello v. Hochul, and Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes in Byrnes v. NYS Senate), and this politician from South Carolina - Adam Morgan… Watch him debate a citizens-last/lobbyists-first bill on the SC Assembly floor. It’s worth the 2.17 minutes! Click here.
Election Day is November 5th. Vote! Vote early. Get 10 friends to vote. Make sure they each get 10 of their friends to vote. Become a poll watcher. Volunteer on someone’s campaign that you believe in. Stay informed. Be vocal.
Don’t Forget!
I love and respect Bobbie Anne Cox so much. I’m not in NY, but she is fighting for all Americans. Thank you for fighting for our freedom. Praying for you every day🙏❣️
When we re-entered the US two days ago from England, and then left NYC for Washington state, we had to give our contact info so the CDC could find us if needed up to 14 days after our flight. If I didn't fill out the contact info correctly, they can charge me with a crime. It sure feels like stalking/illegal search/something that us definitely UN-American and even criminal to require my personal contact info. In addition, in order to fly now, you are agreeing to being watched everywhere in the airport, submitting to facial scanning on checkin, having that picture connected with your boarding pass so that TSA no longer even asks for your ID or even boarding pass because the system will flag if your face isn't connecting to the proper picture and flight. It is downright creepy. And for domestic flights, a sign in small print says that you don't have to submit to a picture, but tell TSA. well, I did that and they didn't know what to do. we had to wait another 5 minutes to assert our right to not be photographed and have our private pictures of our person not be stored somewhere electronically for 14 days. QUITE disturbing. Oh, and let's not forget that we have to submit to illegal search and seizure and molestation if we wish to travel. My bags searched, my ice packs for my kids with food allergies food confiscated or threatened to be confiscated and their food allergies treated as fake, my body patted down because their machine turns up false positives on a regular basis according to their own people when they apologize to me.