Last week my Substack article was entitled, “This Is Fascism,” and the response it evoked made me realize just how difficult it is for Americans to see how our society is changing from a once free and prosperous nation, to a grossly over-regulated society that is heavily controlled by the political elites and their corrupt corporate overlords. So I thought it prudent that this week’s article continue to peel back the layers of the onion and reveal the horrendous creep of tyranny into our lives. Many people will roll their eyes and think, “Oh stop exaggerating, Bobbie Anne. This is the United States of America - we don’t live under tyranny here. You’re being so dramatic.” I’ve actually had people say that to me. My response, “I could be wrong. But, first, can you define the word ‘tyranny’ for me?” Most people don’t really have a good grasp on what that form of government looks like.

So, then I of course tell them about my successful lawsuit against Governor Hochul and her DOH here in New York State, and how they wanted the power to lock up or lockdown any New Yorkers they pleased, either in your home or remove you from your home with the force of police and put you into a detention center/facility/institution/camp of their choosing, for however long they wanted, with no right to an attorney until after you were locked up, and without any proof whatsoever that you were even sick! I then explain that I sued the Governor and DOH to strip them of that unconscionable (and wholly unconstitutional) power, and I won. And how the Governor and DOH appealed my victory last year so they could try to get that heinous power back, and how the appellate court (of 5 governor-appointed judges) ruled against me claiming my NYS legislator-plaintiffs didn’t have standing. And how I am now appealing that calamitous decision to the State’s highest court. (For more information on my quarantine camp lawsuit as it has been dubbed, you can read my article or go to my website here.

Nonetheless, despite all of that, there are still naysayers. Whether you are a naysayer or not, humor me and read on.

Let me first start with the definition of “tyranny” so we can be clear. Cambridge Dictionary defines it as:

Note the wording, “government” that has “unlimited power over the people” and “controls how you are able to live” and “in an unfair way.” Think of your life over the past few years, and particularly since Biden has been, very unfortunately, occupying the White House. Do you feel like the government is controlling you like it never has before? Has it been restricting things you can do, or say, or places you can go, or with how many people you can gather? Likewise, has the government been forcing you to do things you do not want to do, in order to live amongst the rest of society? If your answer is “No,” then you’ve been asleep for the past few years. And this is exactly what I’m trying to point out - tyranny is such a foreign concept to Americans, it’s almost impossible for us to accept that this is the type of government we are now living under!

Someone sent me the below post, and it seems quite fitting to share here:

Going back to my above line of questioning - has the government been controlling you like it never has before? Let’s take a look… lockdowns, closing schools, forcing “remote learning,” shuttering “non-essential” businesses (like local mom-and-pop shops) while allowing “essential” businesses (like Costco and Home Depot) to remain open, closing houses of worship, requiring proof of C-19 shots to work, to dine in restaurants, to go to sporting events or performing arts events, etc., forced masking, forced “social distancing,” limiting the number of family members you can have at your Thanksgiving table, forcing people to order food and not just drinks at a food establishment, imposing curfews, etc., etc. The list goes on and on. That, folks, is the epitome of tyranny. For those thinking that many of those insane restrictions and mandates have passed, and the C-19 era is behind us, you are in for a rude awakening. They have seen how far they could push the envelope robbing you of your rights in the name of a “health emergency,” and they will do it again in a heartbeat - whether under the guise of another health emergency, or a supposed climate emergency, or some other “emergency.” They won’t stop. It’s human nature.

Sidebar: as I have been saying (and writing) for years now, the Constitution was written to keep the government in check - not to keep the people in check! Furthermore, the Constitution is not suspended during times of emergency. In fact, it is during emergencies that the Constitution is most needed, for that is when the government will surely overstep in the name of “public safety.” You can read more on that here.

Ending the Tyranny

How do we stop this downward spiral of total government control over the people? It’s quite simple: