I am going to begin by first defining the word “fascism” since it’s not a word that most Americans would typically use very often. If you think about it, Americans are only really familiar with that word in the context of studying (or discussing) World History. Our country was never a fascist country, so the concept is foreign to most of us. However, that is changing. I write this article to expose to you the fascism that is taking hold in this country. I do so not to frighten you, but to empower you to do something to stop it.

Here we go.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “fascism” accordingly:

Fascist regimes aggressively abuse their citizens, strip them of everything that makes them them, including their right to free thought and expression, and then rule over them with an iron fist. Fascism is a filthy word, because it means the demoralization and totalitarian control of human beings by other human beings who think they are better than everyone else, and therefore have the right to control everyone else. If you think fascism is not taking hold in our country, think again! It’s not only taking hold, it’s gaining momentum. Why? Because not enough people are taking the time out of their busy schedules to push back against it. An extremely perilous proposition.

I will now give you a perfect example of fascism happening right here in New York. (Side note: don’t roll your eyes, or alternatively, sigh with relief because you are thinking this is only going on in New York. I can almost guarantee it’s happening in your state, you need only look for it.)

Check out this headline from yesterday in the NY Post:

What happened? There was a NYC Fire Department (FDNY) event last week where NYS Attorney General Letitia James came to speak, but when she came to the mic, the crowd burst out in boos and then started chanting “Trump, Trump, Trump…” Everyone is likely well aware of the witch hunt James has been pursuing against President Trump in her attempt to not only bankrupt the man, but to try to keep him from being able to run this year for President. I won’t get into the details of that saga, but I will say this: love or hate Trump, doesn’t matter - what James is doing to him should deeply disturb all Americans. Relentless persecution fueled by political agendas. If they can do it to a former President of the United States, you should shudder to imagine what they can do to you or one of your loved ones.

So, here comes the fascism… In response to the event, the FDNY is now literally hunting down the members who were booing James and chanting “Trump.” What will they do with those FDNY members who exercised their First Amendment right to free speech? I don’t know all that they plan to do, but for certain they said they want to “educate” them on how to think, how to not voice their opinions or speak freely.

According to the Post article:

FDNY Chief of Department John Hodges fired off an email to other agency honchos warning a reckoning led by the department’s Bureau of Investigation and Trials was coming over the chorus of boos and chants of “Trump” that James received at Thursday’s event. “BITS is investigating this, so they will figure out who the members are,” Hodges wrote FDNY chiefs Saturday in the letter obtained by The Post. “I recommend they come forward. I have been told by the commissioner it will be better for them if they come forward and we don’t have to hunt them down,” he continued.

Did you notice how they use the words, “hunt them down” there? It’s horrendous.

The article goes on:

A list of talking points for deputy chiefs doing the investigation obtained by The Post said: “We want the members to come forward. They will come to headquarters to be educated why their behavior is unacceptable.”

Seriously?! The FDNY is admitting in black and white that they want to control the members’ thoughts and resulting speech! Gets worse… the department’s written correspondence says members who witness their colleagues behaving in a manner the FDNY doesn’t approve of should “STOP IT” (meaning help the FDNY silence members from their right to free speech)!

That letter is below, and you can read the full NY Post article here.

Constitutional Check-In

Our nation is founded upon the bedrock right to free speech. It is such a sacred right, our founders listed it first in the Amendments to our Constitution. Without freedom to think and speak as you please, all of the other rights we hold will surely fail. In order for a fascist (ie totalitarian) form of government to take hold, they must first silence the dissenters.

Do not let them silence you.

Don’t Forget!

