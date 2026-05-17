From Inside The Trenches

I recently did a podcast interview with James Howard Kunstler, a fellow New Yorker who also finds it astonishing how radicalized this State has become. In the podcast, Jim asks me about my experiences in the trenches the past several years, fighting against the tyrannical politicians who run New York. We cover the State’s dystopian “Quarantine Camp” regulation, the unconstitutional redistricting of New York’s Congressional map, and the horrendous attack on parental rights and what we deem to be societal norms which the Democrats perpetrated through the Trojan Horse of “Prop 1”. We also discuss national topics of lawfare, the Department of Justice, the upcoming mid-term elections, and more.

It’s a terrific deep-dive discussion. Click the podcast above, or you can click the link here to listen.

If you prefer, below is the written transcript of the podcast.

Photo by Emanphoto.com

Transcript:

James Howard Kunstler

Hello and welcome to the Kunstlercast. Thanks for listening. My guest, Bobbie Anne Cox, is a New York-based civil rights attorney with over 25 years of legal experience. She is a principal at Cox Lawyers, PLLC. She has extensive experience suing government entities and is best known for winning a lawsuit against New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Health that struck down the state’s Isolation and Quarantine Procedures regulation, otherwise known. as the COVID Quarantine Camp Act. She also filed a lawsuit against New York State over a proposed amendment to the state constitution, challenging it both on procedural and parental rights’ grounds, and serves as director of Stop NY Corruption. Here’s my conversation with attorney Bobbie Anne Cox.

It’s a pleasure to speak to attorney Bobbie Anne Cox. You’ve been involved with a lot of litigation against the crypto Marxist woke Kathy Hochul regime in New York State. And can you tell listeners a bit about what you’ve been involved with over in recent years?

Bobbie Anne Cox

Sure, sure. Yes. Thanks for having me on. So in 2022, I did bring a lawsuit against Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Health. I represented a group of New York State legislators: a state senator and a couple of state assembly members. And we sued over Hochul’s Isolation and Quarantine Procedures regulation, which was actually started under Cuomo when he was governor of New York. And then when he stepped down in the summer of 2021, and Hochul became the governor - she rose from lieutenant governor to governor - she continued issuing this regulation. And as I said, it was called isolation and quarantine procedures.

It was a horrendous regulation issued by the Department of Health, and it said that they could take you from your home or lock you down in your home, and they could put you into a detention center and they could hold you there as long as they wanted and they didn’t have to give you any due process notice. They didn’t have to give you the right to an attorney until after you were locked up, and they could do this to anybody, any age and keep you in confinement indefinitely. There was no time restriction on this thing and they didn’t have to prove you were sick.

So they could literally remove you from your life take you out of your house or lock you down in your house, and for however long they wanted without even proving that you were sick. This was something that was a tremendous breach of our constitutional rights.

It was also a breach of separation of powers because the governor and the Department of Health don’t have the power to make laws. That is a power given to the legislative branch of government. So I represented a group of legislators and we sued on separation of powers and we won, and it was struck down by the trial court. Hochul and her Department of Health appealed that case because they wanted the power to lock you down or toss you into a detention facility without any due process. And the appellate court, which is a panel of appointed judges, they’re appointed by the governor, that court overturned our win claiming that my legislators had no standing, which was not true. It was completely in violation of binding New York State Court of Appeals law, which is the highest court in New York State. We appealed, and we asked the highest court in New York State to hear the case, and they refused, twice.

We appealed twice to them, once as of right and then once as of on their own volition. So they denied our appeal. They would not hear the case. And so as it stands today, that regulation doesn’t exist because we did get it struck down when it was just in an emergency phase. It was not yet a permanent regulation. But what it means is the governor and the Department of Health can, if they want, they could reissue that regulation at any time because of the ruling of the appeals court. So we call that the quarantine camp case. That’s what the public dubbed that lawsuit. That case went on for three years. That just ended last year, actually. So that dragged on for three years. And that’s probably the most egregious of the violations that I’ve fought against thus far.

I also brought a case in 2023. and that lasted for about probably six or seven months.

That was a case I brought against the New York State Legislature over “Prop 1,” which was a proposed change to our New York State Constitution. We brought the case and we won at the trial court level, again. I was representing a New York State legislator and a couple of New York State citizens claiming that the legislature did not properly put Prop 1 on the ballot. They didn’t follow the right steps to put this ballot, this proposal on the ballot to change our New York State Constitution. So we did win at trial court. It was appealed by the New York State legislature. And then the appellate court judges, again, appointed by the governor, overturned our win.

We then appealed to the state’s highest court, which was the Court of Appeals, and again, they denied our appeal. So Prop 1 was on the ballot in 2024, and unfortunately, it did pass by I think it was 56% of the vote.

James Howard Kunstler

It was very deceptive, wasn’t it?

Bobbie Anne Cox

Oh, yes. The Democrats went around New York State, literally, they toured the State, the governor, the attorney general, state senators, state assembly members. They were touring the state advocating that everybody should vote yes for this Prop 1, this change to our constitution in New York. And they were saying that it was all about abortion. “Oh, you must vote yes, because if you don’t, you’re gonna lose your right to an abortion in New York State. Prop 1 is going to codify the right to an abortion in our state constitution.” It was all a lie. If you actually read the language of Prop 1, the word abortion did not even appear in Prop 1.

So they made this up, and they fed it to the public. And it was such an egregious lie. I was actually doing a counter-campaign against them. I was working with Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Congressman Lee Zeldin, now EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. We had teamed up in 2023 to fight against the illegal redistricting that was going on in New York. And then we teamed up again in 2024 to fight against Prop 1 because we saw that the Democrats were not being honest about what it was about. So Lee Zeldin and I went around New York State and we did press conferences all over the place trying to raise awareness to let the public know that Prop 1 was actually, we were calling it a Trojan horse, because they were selling it as this thing to protect abortion, and they were selling it as hey, you know, don’t you want equality for everyone? Don’t you want fairness for everyone? You know, we don’t want to discriminate against anyone…

So what you saw on your ballot when you went to vote in November of 2024, the Prop 1 language on the ballot was not the language that went into our Constitution. What you saw on the ballot was basically something that sounded like this:

If you want everyone to be treated equally, vote yes for Prop 1. If you don’t want everyone to be treated equally, vote no for Prop 1.

Okay, I’m generalizing, but that’s basically what the language said.

James Howard Kunstler

Yeah, I remember I saw it on the ballot.

Bobbie Anne Cox

Yeah. And then what actually went into the Constitution was absolutely nothing like that. It was two paragraphs, not two sentences. It was two paragraphs long. The first paragraph of Prop 1 said that you cannot discriminate against someone based on race, religion, creed, or color. We already had that in our constitution that that was not new.

What was new was you cannot discriminate against anyone based on their... And then they had a laundry list of like 11 things. You can’t discriminate based on national origin. Okay. that means you can’t “discriminate” against somebody born in a different country. Right. So what does that mean?

Well, that means all of a sudden now you can’t treat them differently. So so now they get the same rights as citizens! No, absolutely not.

James Howard Kunstler

They said, yeah, leaves the door open for a lot of mischief.

Bobbie Anne Cox

Of course it does. Of course it does. They can start to argue things like, well, you can’t discriminate against me because I was born in whatever, Venezuela, Nicaragua, who cares, China, whatever. So I should have the same rights, let’s say, including voting, as everybody else. They could just say anything and claim it’s discrimination, right?

Prop 1 also said you can’t discriminate against somebody based on age. Okay, that sounds great because we don’t want people to be discriminated against like our senior citizens. We want to protect them. Okay, but go the other direction. You can’t discriminate against somebody based on age, so you can’t discriminate against a 10-year-old.

So what that means in their interpretation is minors would then have the same rights and power to govern their decision making as anybody else, which means you’ve now gotten rid of parental rights, right? So if your 10 year old wants to do something and you say no, you can’t do something, let’s say, I don’t know, change their sex and you say no, well, now this language in the Constitution says you can’t “discriminate” against them.

James Howard Kunstler

Bobbie, how did New York State get this bad? One generation ago, we had a Republican moderate who was elected three times, and now we’re living in this weird lefty-left, crypto-Marxist, woke nightmare.

Bobbie Anne Cox

Yes, well, it’s two things. The main thing is that there is a lot of apathy and lack of awareness on the part of voters. I think many, many voters do not actually know what’s going on in Albany. I think either they don’t want to know because they just figure it’s all corrupt, it’s horrendous, I don’t want to hear it… or they’re just too busy in their lives.

James Howard Kunstler

Or the news media is not reporting it.

Bobbie Anne Cox

Well, that’s for sure. The news media is a hundred percent captured. They do not report on this stuff because if they did, there would be outrage you know. I mean, there was very little mainstream media coverage of my quarantine camp lawsuit that should have been front page news like literally across the country. If you had two branches of government in New York State fighting over who has the power to lock people up with no proof they’re sick. I mean, that’s incredible. Incredible. So, yes, you’re right. The media does not cover this. And there’s this tremendous apathy.

But, you know, the other problem is, it’s one party rule in New York State. The Democrats got control of the New York State Senate in 2018. And so for almost eight years now, we have had one party rule in New York State, which means there is nothing stopping their radical agenda.

They don’t need one Republican vote in the Senate. They don’t need one Republican vote in the New York State Assembly. They’ve got the governor’s mansion. They’ve got the attorney general’s office. All of New York City is governed by Democrats, you know the mayor, he’s a socialist well actually he’s a communist, but then you’ve got the New York City Council… super majority Democrats. So literally the entire State is being run by one party, and so that is a toxic situation because they can do whatever they want. So they are pushing through these laws that become more and more astonishing.

James Howard Kunstler

Bobbie, I’ve been waiting for a long time to talk to a lawyer who’s in the arena fighting this fight about the lawfare industry. And this new industry in America is run by a cadre and they enjoy huge inflows of money from a matrix of NGOs, many of which Norm Eisen has created. And they’re funded in turn by George Soros NGOs. How do they get away with it? And is there no law that can stop the filing of limitless nuisance lawsuits?

Bobbie Anne Cox

Well, there is a problem with funding, right? So, like you’re saying, these... Lawyers that are working to promote the Democrat radical agenda. They have a lot of funding coming from wherever, NGOs, Soros, wherever it’s coming from. On the other side, there is very little funding to fight back. That is a huge problem. I will give an example.

My quarantine camp lawsuit and my Prop 1 lawsuit, both of those, I did pro bono, which means it’s, you know, I don’t charge anyone. I don’t get paid for it. Everything is coming out of my pocket. That is first of all extraordinarily rare. Attorneys do not usually take on especially such big and of large importance cases pro bono because it sucks up all of your resources. How do you pay your bills if all your resources are going into one case, especially if you’re a small law outfit, as I am.

So the fact that they have this unending, what seems to be unending, form of funding.

James Howard Kunstler

Hundreds of millions of dollars.

Bobbie Anne Cox

Yes, hundreds of millions of dollars. And then you have a couple of attorneys on the other side trying to fight back. You know, it’s not sustainable. And it’s also not going to turn out well for the people because what they’re trying to do, I mean, look, perfect example is the redistricting lawsuit that’s going on in Nicole Malliotakis’ district. You know, she is a sitting U.S. House of Representatives member. She represents a part of New York City, mostly it’s Staten Island. She’s Republican. And all the other members of the House that represent New York City are Democrats. They want to knock her out. So they bring a lawsuit saying, oh, your district is now not properly represented because so many minorities have moved into your district and it needs to be redistricted. And of course they want to redistrict her part of the congressional map so that it turns blue.

James Howard Kunstler

Doesn’t the recent Supreme Court decision nullify that?

Bobbie Anne Cox

Actually, her case did go up to the Supreme Court. I think it was maybe two months ago. And they ruled in her favor. It’s not completely over. The case isn’t totally over. But on the issue that went before the Supreme Court, they ruled in her favor.

So she has a “win” so far, but the case still goes on. But this is what I’m saying. They will bring these…

James Howard Kunstler

Are they not flirting with sedition?

Bobbie Anne Cox

Is it sedition? You can’t blanket everything and say that. You know, you have to look at individual one by one to your question earlier about the lawsuits being blocked if a frivolous lawsuit is filed. You make a motion to the court and you say this is frivolous meaning it doesn’t have any substance, and it shouldn’t be brought in the first place and then that judge can decide yes or no if it’s a frivolous lawsuit or not. But yes, I mean it’s a big problem and I think you know, if you “follow the money,” that’s where Congress could come in and make laws that restrict where certain funds go, meaning NGOs, these non-governmental organizations are not supposed to act for the government. They’re not supposed to be given money by the government to do something that the government’s not allowed to do. That’s not allowed. They’re supposed to be separate from the government, and they’re not supposed to do the bidding of the government because then that’s just a loophole.

It’s basically the government doing things it’s not supposed to do in the name of an NGO. So that’s not supposed to happen. Yes, there needs to be more good guys out there fighting back on this.

James Howard Kunstler

Let’s talk about the national level. Have you been following the ongoing business in the Department of Justice? What was your reading of Pam Bondi’s behavior? And what do you make of the cases that are now developing around various federal districts to prosecute former officials for pretty serious crimes. James Comey, who has now been indicted three times, there are three cases, the Southern District of Florida, grand conspiracy case, etc.,

Bobbie Anne Cox

A lot of Americans want what everybody’s calling accountability, right? I always hear this when I give speeches all over the place, all over New York State. I give speeches outside New York State. I go to conferences and I’m on panels and whatnot. People really everywhere want accountability.

They want the people that were doing things that were unethical or illegal that were taking advantage of, you know, the system and our society. They want those people held accountable. You know, I don’t blame them. Of course, you know, you want to see somebody prosecuted if they’ve broken the law and harmed us.

So you are seeing some of those cases. As you mentioned, the Department of Justice is trying to get James Comey. He’s been indicted, but they’re trying to get something to stick against him. The issue really becomes you have to prove your case. And if you don’t have the proper evidence and you don’t have all your ducks in a row, you know, these people can get off on even something like a small technicality. So I know people are very anxious. I always hear, oh, what’s taking so long?

The Trump administration has been in power over a year. You know, what’s taking so long? You have to build the case. You have to have the evidence. You have to have your witnesses. And it has to be rock solid because if you don’t, then, you know, what are you doing? You’re not going to get a conviction. And you just wasted a whole lot of time. And now the public is even more annoyed.

James Howard Kunstler

Well, people were very worried that Pam Bondi was not building cases. Do you think she was? Or was she forming some kind of impediment to accountability?

Bobbie Anne Cox

Well, that I don’t know. I mean, I can’t speak on that. I have no contact with her or her office. So I can’t speak to that. But for sure, there needs to be, and you also need the resources to do that. The Department of Justice, yes, it is part of the government. And yes, it has government funding. But there are only so many people and only so many cases that can be brought. And it’s government. Things don’t move quickly like they do in the private sector. There’s just so much red tape with everything. So I’m not making excuses for the federal government. I’m not making excuses for the Department of Justice. I’m just explaining why people are saying, what is taking so long? You know, things unfortunately government-run take a lot longer than private sector.

James Howard Kunstler

What do you suppose can be done about the activist judiciary that does the bidding of the lawfare ninjas?

Bobbie Anne Cox

Yes, the judiciary is becoming a big problem. I’ve written a couple of Substack articles about this. My Substack is, I don’t typically write about only New York. I will write about national issues. It’s always legal-based, something going on in the United States Supreme Court, a decision that was handed down, or sometimes it is New York centric, but I did write a Substack, a couple Substacks, about this issue of the judges and what we’re seeing happen. In the federal court system, the judges for the most part the judges are appointed by the president, and we saw a lot of judges appointed under Biden administration that are not really jurists. I mean, when you look at their decisions, they are activists, and they are trying to twist the law or the Constitution to fit the end result that they want on a case. And then we see these terrible decisions that are completely contra the Constitution or the law. So this is a problem because federal judges that are appointed by the president, they don’t have a term limit. The United States Supreme Court, those justices are appointed and they’re lifetime appointments. So we’ve seen justices step down because they have gotten to an age where they want to retire.

Or we’ve seen justices that actually pass away while they are still an active United States Supreme Court justice. So it’s a very serious problem. There is a provision in the Constitution to remove a federal judge that is not acting in quote unquote good behavior. But that I think in our history maybe that was done once. I mean it is not something that is done often. It is not something that is probable. There’s not a laid out process or procedure to do that.

James Howard Kunstler

And the bar associations have been hijacked as well, whatever role they play.

Bobbie Anne Cox

Yeah, bar associations. A lot of it stems also from the schooling and the education. I was asked, I think it was maybe two years ago, I was asked to go to a law school to speak about Prop 1 because I guess there was a group on campus that had pro-Prop 1 people come and speak about it. And so this other organization on campus wanted to have somebody comes speak about why they oppose prop one, so that students could hear both sides of the argument. At first, the law school blocked them they said no you can’t have a speaker we already covered this topic you know. But ultimately they did allow the forum, and I did go and speak on a panel about the dangers of prop one and stuff but, don’t you know, they packed that law school hall with people that were pro-prop one. So it starts in our educational facilities.

It starts in our schools, our colleges, our universities, our law schools. And it just is very dangerous. The education system has been hijacked for the most part in New York State. So it’s a big problem. And you see it with the judges. Those are attorneys that graduated from law school, presumably were in practice somewhere at some point in time, and then were appointed to a federal judgeship. So it really does start in the schooling.

James Howard Kunstler

All over the country, we have these sanctuary city policies, which seem to be patently against the law. How are these governors getting away with it and mayors getting away with it? And what can avail to just stop this?

Bobbie Anne Cox

Yes, so sanctuary cities, sanctuary districts are definitely unconstitutional. I have written about this also on my Substack. Anybody that wants more information can certainly go on Substack.com and just look up my name “Bobbie Anne Cox” and then my page comes up and you can see all these different articles that I’ve written.

And so this article that I wrote about the sanctuary cities and sanctuary states, it’s very clear. It’s a violation of the Constitution. You cannot, a state or a city cannot say we are not going to comply with federal law. We are not going to turn over information about people that are in our state or in our city illegally. And that’s what they’re doing. I mean, prime example is is New York. You know, New York State is a sanctuary state. It’s not just as New York City is a sanctuary city. The entire state is a sanctuary state. And that was started under Cuomo and continues with Hochul.

And it was just simply an executive order that Cuomo issued and Hochul refuses to undo. And they are actively saying we are not going to cooperate and you cannot…They are forbidding law enforcement from cooperating with the federal laws, immigration laws, and the federal law enforcement. So ICE, for example, they are having to try to arrest these illegal criminals on the street. So if someone gets arrested and is brought to jail in New York, instead of cooperating with the federal government and saying, hey, we have so-and-so here, they’re in the country illegally, they just committed XYZ crime, and hey, come get them. No, they’re letting them back out on the street and then ICE has to try to chase them down and arrest them again, which is, you know, it takes more manpower. It’s more dangerous to do that. It’s more dangerous for the ICE agents, but it’s more dangerous for the public. But here we are, New York State.

This is happening in sanctuary states and sanctuary cities across the country. It’s absolutely unconstitutional And I am glad that the administration is trying to reverse that but it’s slow moving. These Democrat-run states, look that up, all of the sanctuary states are run by Democrats.

James Howard Kunstler

Of course. Well, a lot of people are hoping that meaningful election reform in the form of the SAVE Act will somehow get passed. I’m wondering, you know, now that the FBI has gone into Fulton County, Georgia and Maricopa County, Arizona and I think Antrim County, Michigan and other jurisdictions and collected a lot of evidence, do you have any reading of what might happen if and when that evidence is presented to the public that the 2020 election was highly irregular.

Bobbie Anne Cox

Well, I don’t know if there are active investigations going on still about the 2020 election. I’m not aware of that. What I do know is that you mentioned the same….

James Howard Kunstler

Well, you know, they seized all this evidence out of Fulton County, don’t you? About two months ago.

Bobbie Anne Cox

No, no, I’m not aware of 2020 election happenings right now. But I definitely do know that the SAVE Act, again, I wrote an article about the SAVE Act not long ago, that that is, I think it’s very needed, but just to be clear… What the SAVE Act does say is that you would need to prove your citizenship in order to register to vote. It doesn’t say that you would need to show proof of identification when you actually go to the polls in order to vote. So that is a distinction. I think there’s a misconception there because the media never really looks at the details they just kind of glaze over things and report what they want to report. But nonetheless, even to register to vote, I do think it is very important to prove that you’re a citizen of this country. Because this is, you know, you do not have the right to go into somebody else’s country and vote in their elections when you haven’t gone through the process to naturalize and become a citizen. Follow the rules. We’re expected to follow the rules when we go to other people’s country. They need to follow the rules when they come to ours.

James Howard Kunstler

It looks to me as though Mr. Trump may be goaded into a position that where he has to declare a national emergency of some kind in order to invoke reformed election rules for the midterm elections. Do you suppose that is liable to happen?

Bobbie Anne Cox

I don’t know.

James Howard Kunstler

That’s just pure speculation.

Bobbie Anne Cox

Yeah, I don’t have an opinion on that.

James Howard Kunstler

How ever you frame it ,you know political phase change forth turning you’re fighting pretty hard on one side and you must have some strong opinions and feelings about what what it is we’re in the midst of so this epical historic phase of lunacy, yeah?

Bobbie Anne Cox

I do think that there is a lack of awareness. And I think that is the key to the problem. If you go around, let’s say in New York, for example, since that’s where we are, if you go around New York State and you talk to people and you say to them, hey, did you know that the New York State legislature just passed a law that says that children 14 years and up can make their own medical decisions on what vaccines and shots to take? You ask them, did you know that the New York State Legislature wants people that have come into our state illegally to have the same rights and benefits that you do? But, you know, people don’t understand what’s going on. It is a lack of knowledge either because, like you said, mainstream media does not report on this stuff, or people just don’t want to hear it. They just want to stick their head in the sand and go about their day and not know what’s going on in Albany. But I promise you that this is the result.

Look around. What do we have?

We have energy prices that have been going up tremendously for years! Everybody wants to bark and shout and say oh the Straight of Hormuz… no guys. Look at your energy bill from four years ago. It was it was the second year of the Biden administration. Look at your energy bill then right look at your energy bill by the end of the Biden administration it had doubled. Right now they’ve like tripled. OK, so where are we in New York State? The governor has shut down power plants. She shut down Indian Point Power Plant, which is is here in the southern part of New York State, was a nuclear power plant that provided 25 percent of the power for this part of the state. She shut it down and replaced it with… nothing. Okay, so now you’ve got 25% less energy being produced. You have the same amount of people, if not more, trying to use energy. So what’s going to happen?

You’ve created a scarcity of energy. Therefore, the prices are going to skyrocket. It’s natural economics, right? Not enough of something to go around for everyone. The price is going to go up. So when people want to scream and shout that it’s the Trump administration’s fault why you can barely afford your energy or your gas to fill up your car. Let’s look at the facts. Now, do you hear that on mainstream media? No. Is anybody pointing out what Hochul did?

The New York state legislature passed the CLCPA, which is their version of the Green New Deal. Oh, you must have 100% zero-emission buildings in New York State by 2028 or 2030 or whatever it is. These ridiculously unattainable buildings standards for what they call net zero emissions on buildings. Okay, so you want all the buildings in New York State to pull on the electric grid?

The electric grid that can’t even sustain what’s being pulled from it now? You want to exponentially increase the pull on that grid? You will have blackouts and brownouts every day. Every day. The grid can’t handle it. But that’s what they’re pushing for because they want to have control over you.

They want to be able to flip the switch and cut the power off in your facility or your house. People have to wake up to what’s going on because I don’t care if you’re Democrat, Republican, Independent, Conservative, Green Party, whatever. If you knew that the reason that you can’t really afford to heat your home or air condition your home or fill up your gas tank every week is because of what Hochul and the Democrats are doing in Albany... Because remember, the Republicans have no power. If you knew it was their fault, I think you’d probably get off the couch and vote in November and you’d probably vote against them.

James Howard Kunstler

It’s a little heartening to see that Republicans Steve Hilton and Spencer Pratt seem to be flipping the switch in California, which is, you know, the mirror image of New York’s politics on the West Coast. And maybe that’ll be a harbinger for what could happen here. I mean, obviously, you know, nothing lasts forever and things that can’t go on stop, as Herb Stein said.

Bobbie Anne Cox, we’re at the end of our time limit here and you have to go. Tell listeners where they can find you, your regular publication on Substack.

Bobbie Anne Cox

Sure, sure, yes. So people can go to AttorneyCox, that’s C-O-X, Attorneycox.substack.com or you can just go on Substack.com and then just search for my name, Bobbie Anne Cox.

You can also find me on Twitter, you know, X. My handle there is @Attorney_Cox. And I also have my website CoxLawyers.com

I have a lot of articles posted there a lot of interviews media interviews if you go to my Media tab. If you want more information about the quarantine camp lawsuit, I did represent a citizens group that was also one of my plaintiffs on that case you can go to www.UnitingNYS.com and click on the Lawsuit tab, and you can get a lot of information about the lawsuit. You can read the judge’s decision.

But yes, I would really encourage people to, especially this year, 2026, the governor’s up for election, the attorney general’s up for election, the state legislature is up for election, all the senators, all the assembly members. I would really encourage people to get involved this year and to absolutely vote in November and do your homework. Do not vote Democrat just because you are registered as a Democrat.

Do your homework and see what policies are coming out of Albany and see how your specific state senator or state assembly member voted, because I guarantee you if they’re Democrat, they’re voting with the Democrats. They have a stronghold there. And we’ve got to get rid of Kathy Hochul. We have got to vote in Bruce Blakeman. He is the Republican candidate against Kathy Hochul. You absolutely cannot reelect Kathy Hochul or Tish James. She’s the attorney general. It’s just it’s positively crazy if we keep these people in power because look at what they’ve done to our state.

James Howard Kunstler

Yeah, they wrecked the state. Well, Bobbie Anne Cox, you’ve been a brave warrior in the trenches of the law. Thank you for coming on the podcast. And, you know, we’ll check in with you from time to time if that’s okay. And good luck today in court.

Bobbie Anne Cox

Thank you. Thanks for having me on, Jim.

Did you learn anything new or interesting in this article?

If so, share it!

Here’s the link to my Substack… Pass it on to share the knowledge!

Don’t Forget to follow me…

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to my weekly Substack HERE . There are both free and paid subscriptions available!

Don’t delete this email until you share it with others!

If you’d like to support my work, you can donate through my website HERE .

If you want to support our work to #TakeBackNY in this year’s elections, you can sign up here or donate HERE.

Follow me on X @Attorney_Cox and on Instagram @allthingslawyer

Check out my homepage for full legal disclaimer… My posts are not legal advice, are not subject to attorney/client privilege, do not create an attorney/client relationship, and so on…