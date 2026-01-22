Yes, Candidates Can Sue!

The United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS) just came down with a ruling last week that says political candidates can sue over state election laws that they feel are unfair if those laws could potentially effect the outcome of their election. This is a huge step towards securing election integrity!

The case at hand is Bost v Illionois State Board of Elections, and it is based upon a sitting Congressman’s challenge to an Illinois state election law that allows mail-in ballots to be counted even if they are received up to 14 days post-election day. The issue before SCOTUS was whether or not Congressman Bost has standing to challenge an Illinois election law. The lower courts both ruled against Bost and threw out his case for lack of standing. However, SCOTUS reversed those lower court rulings and remanded the case back down to the trial court to hear the case on its merits.

I was on NTD News to discuss the details of the case. That interview can be seen here, or you can click the video above.

This is a big win for the security of our elections, and a stride towards advancing the public’s trust in elections and election integrity. More details are discussed in my interview.

Another victory for the rule of law!

