Is There A Demonization Within Our Nation?

I just did a podcast interview with Mayor Deb Rogers who hosts a popular show called, Unleashed! The Political News Hour. I have been on Mayor Deb’s show a couple of times now, and we always spark highly pertinent and thought-provoking discussions. In this latest interview, we dive into the demonization that has been taking place in our country these past few years, and particularly during the COVID era of gross government overreach and abuse. Quarantine camps, detention facilities for illegal criminals today but for who else tomorrow, the psychology of the Holocaust, government gone rogue, and more.

Below is Mayor Deb’s article introducing our podcast discussion, and the link to listen to our interview is above, or you can click here.

Mayor Deb - Sat Apr 11

Unleashed! The Political News Hour

Bobbie Anne Cox is a New York civil rights attorney who has been practicing law for over 25 years. She is best known for striking down New York Governor Hochul’s unconstitutional ‘Isolation and Quarantine’ mandate, which gave the government unbridled power to lock up New Yorkers whom they deemed a health threat without any due process. She writes extensively on her Substack page about civil liberty issues. Cox is a Fellow with The Brownstone Institute, a non-profit think tank founded to advocate against COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates.

Perhaps the 19th-century German philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel was correct when he wrote, “What experience and history teach is this- that nations and governments have never learned anything from history.” By the looks of things unfolding today, I’d say Hegel was right. Looks like Americans could use a little refresher course on history and a big miracle!

Furthermore, some of the greatest villainization in recent history unfolded during Biden’s presidency with the mishandling of Covid. Cox points out, “They (Biden administration) were breaking foundational, constitutional principles, left and right, they just didn’t care. It’s this whole ‘catch me if you can’ attitude.” Cox has written extensively about this ‘Catch me if you can’ attitude on her Substack page over the past several years. She explains that, “The government does something that they clearly do not have the power to do and they do it anyway, and their attitude is, Come catch me, come get me. The only thing that people can do in a situation like that, when the government is overreaching, is sue the government and try to push them back into their corner. Sometimes you’re successful, and sometimes you’re not. It all depends, very sadly, on what judge you get and what their personal agenda is.” America was never intended to operate in this manner, yet here we are. Something to think about.

Unfortunately, America has regressed into a nation where everyone is put into a group, and each group works to ‘demonize’ the other to help justify their actions. Attorney Cox emphasizes that, “When you demonize an entire group of people, it makes the average citizen think it’s ok to discriminate against those people and to take their rights away from them. It’s ok if we lock these people up without any due process…It’s exactly why you saw the horrific tragedy of the Holocaust. In that scenario, you had people who had to be complicit for that to get pulled off.” One group, villainized by the other, all within the framework of the government. History repeats. Something to think about.

New York Civil Rights attorney Bobbie Anne Cox wisely points out one possibility of what the future may hold for these detention facilities. Cox explains, “Who’s running the federal government? Right now, we have one administration, but in 2-3 years, we’ll have another administration. What will they do with the federal facilities?” Great question. Today, they house illegals. Tomorrow? The pendulum swings both ways. Something to think about.

Within the Trump administration, a federal law enforcement agency, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has been given $45 billion to purchase 23 warehouses across the United States. These warehouses have been earmarked to be converted into detention and processing facilities for the thousands of immigrants arrested by federal agents. Yet, the question remains, why purchase and not just rent? Purchase implies a more long-term, permanent use. Rent implies a short-term, temporary use. Something to think about.

You can listen to the interview by clicking the link above, or by clicking here.

If you prefer to read the transcript of our discussion, it is here below…

Full Transcript (Auto-Transcribed) of this podcast episode ⤵

Mayor Deb:

In this political Coliseum, we slay the rising beast with the big resort of truth that transcends hypocrisy and censorship. It’s time to unleash yourself from the tyrants of media propaganda on the America Out Loud Talk Radio. This is unleashed the political news hour. Welcome everyone.

You are listening to America Out Loud. I’m Mayor Deb, and my show is Unleash the Political News Hour. And joining me today is returning guest, attorney Bobbie Anne Cox. Just a brief bio on Bobbie Anne.

She is a New York civil rights attorney and a fellow at the Brownstone Institute. She has been practicing law for 25 years and is now the principal at her law firm, which is Cox Lawyers. She has just an extensive amount of experience in particular when it comes to suing government entities. She recently won a historic lawsuit against New York governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Health who put forth unconstitutional Isolation and Quarantine Procedures regulation.

And if you go back to a previous show in which she was a guest of mine, we talked a little bit about what was going on with that. Basically it was illegal force quarantines of the New York State citizens. She’s joining me today, and we are going to talk about a few topics. We want to talk about ICE.

We’re going to probably get into a little bit about what’s happening right now with TSA and ICE. And I also want to touch on the Save America Act with her. Welcome, Bobbie Anne. Thanks for joining me.

Bobbie Anne:

Yes, it’s great to be here. Thanks for having me on again.

Mayor Deb:

All right. So let’s get into what is happening with ICE.

And I just want to go back. I mentioned that you fought this case with against New York State, Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General, Letitia James. Just in a quick few minutes, give just a brief summary of what that case was about.

Bobbie Anne:

Sure. So the quarantine lawsuit against Governor Hochul was brought originally in 2022. I was representing a group of New York State legislators, Senator George Borrello, Assemblyman Chris Tague, and now Congressman Mike Lawler, together with a citizens group called Uniting NYS. And the premise of the lawsuit was we argued separation of powers had been violated by the governor of New York and her Department of Health. They issued an emergency regulation that they were trying to make permanent.

It was called Isolation and Quarantine Procedures, and it gave the Department of Health this unbridled power, this unchecked power to basically lock up or lock down any New Yorkers that they deemed fit because they would determine without any proof needed, they would determine whether or not they thought you were a public health risk, and they did not have to present you with evidence. You did not have the right to be heard or have a hearing until after you were locked up or locked down in your home. And they didn’t have to prove you were sick. So they could have held you indefinitely wherever they wanted and in any a facility that they deemed appropriate.

And this is the Department of Health. This is an unelected department. These people are appointed, the head of the Department of Health is appointed by the governor, and then all the people that work in the Department of Health are simply government employees. And they gave themselves this unbelievable power to do this to New Yorkers.

So we brought the lawsuit. We in 2022, we won that case. The trial court did strike down the regulation, said it was unconstitutional on multiple levels. And of course, Kathy Hochul and the Department of Health appeal that lawsuit when they wanted the power to be able to lock New Yorkers up with no proof they were sick.

On appeal in 2023, the Appellate Division court overturned our win, claiming we had no standing. So then we appealed in 2024 to the highest court in New York State, and twice we appealed to them. Twice they said no, they would not hear the case. So as it stands today, that regulation does not exist because we did get it struck down when it was still just an emergency phase.

But they can reinstitute that that reg if they want to, because the appellate court basically overturned and said, Oh, no, you don’t have standing, you can’t bring this lawsuit. And the highest court wouldn’t even hear the case. So it’s a very clear indication that the courts in New York State are 100% politicized because if people are not aware, the appellate courts in New York State have appointed judges. The governor appoints those judges to the middle court and to the top court in New York State.

So you only have trial court judges who are actually elected by the people. And those higher courts are just completely politicized. They’re filled with judges who are activist judges, and this is a huge problem, a huge problem, not just in New York, but it I’m speaking of New York because that’s where I practice.

Mayor Deb:

I find that this whole case so fascinating because here we are in 2026, and I know this there’s been several of these No Kings protests that are happening throughout the country.

And the same people who are saying that they don’t approve of our federal agents of ICE showing up and collecting individuals are here illegally and detaining them, were the very same people that when you and I and others who were speaking out against Governor Hochul’s illegal detainment or wanting to illegally detain US citizens, these these people were silent then. And so I just I find it ironic that it’s like this once again, this rules for thee, but not for me. Do you have any like thoughts on why that would be the case? Why perhaps those same people who are out protesting ICE are or weren’t protesting at the time of this New York State regulation.

Bobbie Anne:

Yes, because I have thought about that a lot, and there that is one example of this, I don’t know if I want to call it ironic or it’s it certainly is an absurd position to take. But here’s the thing. When you demonize a group of people, like the media did and continues to do, but like the media did during COVID, let’s say, and and the government, particularly the New York State government did, but many, many different states, their governments also did. And at the time, the federal government, because we had the Biden administration in power, they were also doing this.

When you demonize an entire group of people, it makes the average citizen think it’s okay to discriminate against those people and take their rights away from them. So when you have government at whatever level, whether it’s federal or state or local, saying to you, oh, these people who won’t wear a mask, they are going to endanger you. They’re going to, they could kill grandma. These people that refuse to stand six feet apart from one another in the grocery store, they are going to lead to your demise. They can kill your children because of their their lack of capacity to stay far away from the other person. They’ll say, oh, these this group of people who refuse to take the COVID shot because they think it’s unsafe or they think it’s a scheme, whatever. When you demonize a whole group of people like that, then the other people around them start to think, well, what? It’s okay if we lock these people up without any due process.

It’s okay if we throw them into a detention center and we throw away the key and we don’t let them have the right to an attorney until they’ve been sitting in there for a while. It’s it’s exactly why, in my opinion, you saw the the horror horrific tragedy of the Holocaust, because in that scenario, you had people that had to be complicit for that to get pulled off, right? You had to have the people operating the trains, you had to have the prison guards, you had to have the people, pulling the lever in the gas chambers.

You had to have all these people working with Hitler to achieve his heinous goal. And in my opinion, those people were brainwashed into thinking, well, that it’s okay to do this. Because this group of people, they’re bad. They’re going hurt us, they’re going to harm us.

So I think with the quarantine camp regulation, with ICE and people protesting against ICE and saying, well, it’s it’s not okay to deport people that have broken the law to come into our country, they’re they’re committing crimes here again. I mean, it’s a crime to come into our country illegally, right, without the proper process, but then they get here and they commit further crimes. So when you have Americans sitting there protesting to allow these people to stay in the country, and yet they’re okay tossing fellow Americans into a quarantine facility because they won’t wear a mask, it’s it’s all in the mind. It’s all a perception of reality. And it’s very dangerous.

Mayor Deb:

You you see you explained that so well. And I really appreciate you what you did with that lawsuit. And for those people who aren’t aware were still maybe aren’t aware of what happened, I think that you really stop something very evil and nefarious from taking place here in New York State.

And on that note, we are going to take a break, and when we get back, attorney Bobbie Anne Cox and I will be talking about ICE, TSA and the Save America Act. Stay tuned.

All right, welcome back, everyone.

Joining me today is civil rights attorney Bobbie Anne Cox. We just got done talking about the isolation quarantine lawsuit that you brought against New York State, Governor Hochul. Now I want to tie that in to something that I see happening with the 23 warehouses that are being purchased for by the federal government for ice purposes, immigration customs unit. And it’s a price tag of 45 billion dollars in the purchase of these facilities.

And I guess when I when I first heard about this, and I read this article, I thought to myself of the similarities of your lawsuit and this idea of detaining individuals. So I want to get your thoughts on what’s happening with this potentially.

Bobbie Anne:

Right. So the news articles I’ve read regarding this issue is basically the federal government, the ICE department is purchasing these warehouses.

Some are much larger than others, some are supposedly be will be able to fit a capacity of eight to ten thousand detainees. They’re doing it in various states around the country. And the idea from what I understand is that they will turn these warehouses, they will outfit them. So they have to, build out the the inside the warehouses and turn them into facilities that can be detention centers for them as they are processing for deportation, the the people that have come into our country illegally, they don’t have the proper documentation, and they shouldn’t be here.

So the articles I’ve read have made it clear that there is, depending on which state you’re in, and perhaps even which city you’re in within that state, there is some pushback by either local government or the people that live in that town in that area, that they don’t want these facilities there. And that why, why don’t they want them there? That is, a great question. It it remains to be seen.

Is it because they protest against the idea of deporting these illegal aliens in our country? Is it because they don’t want that caliber of person in their neighborhood in their town? These are they’re all criminals, because again, they came into our country illegally, but some of them have then while here committed further crimes and some of them heinous crimes. So it remains to be seen why there is certain states or certain cities are having a pushback against these facilities. That I’m not sure why.

Mayor Deb:

Yeah, I guess what what came to my mind when I saw this is I know that there are some property owners out there who have these vacated warehouses or facilities and have been offered to to sell their property to the federal government and they have said no for a slew of reasons, whether it’s the community pushback or just not wanting to take part in this initiative. But I guess what comes to me from a just a very conservative mindset of of spending money is if this idea is that we’re going to round up all of these illegals who are in the country, we’re going to detain them for a period of 60 to 90 days while we do the processing of the necessary paperwork, and then we’re going to move them out out of the country. Why then do we need to purchase purchase mean own long term as opposed to simply renting these facilities?

So I look at it from a very future standpoint of not just, okay, what are we doing with these facilities for the next year? But what are we doing with them in five years, 10 years? Is there something perhaps more nefarious happening where, we’re going to see a new flavor of the year, so to speak. So we’re we’re done using these facilities now because we’ve retained and processed all of these illegals, but now we’re going to persecute this group of individuals.

And what I also find ironic about this is that somebody who is I guess pretty savvy, they they went and they took a picture of the layout of all the warehouses in the US that were dotted red, and then they overlaid a major railroad line map on top of that. And what was interesting is that the major railway tracks lined up in very close proximity to these 23 detention facilities. And and I couldn’t just. How but think back to because I know my history, during the Holocaust, that’s exactly how they transported people into the concentration camps.

They put them on cattle cars. So it just brought back a lot of eerie similarities to what took place in with Nazi Germany and what we are doing now in 2026. Do you have any thoughts on that?

Bobbie Anne:

Yes, I mean, I had not taken that viewpoint on it. I think it is a good point. And I think that it does raise many questions. Like you said, why are they purchasing these facilities? Why not rent them?

Why don’t they continue using temporary facilities? If you recall the facility that was created in South Florida in the Everglades area of Florida, where they didn’t create a permanent structure. It was a temporary structure. So why don’t they do that for these other locations?

It raises a lot of questions, as you point out, and I just don’t know the answer to that. I mean, it’s it’s certainly an issue of, well, who’s running the federal government, right now, we have one administration, but in two to three years, we’ll have another administration. What will they do with the federal facilities if indeed ICE does purchase these warehouses, even if it’s just some of them, perhaps not all of them, and transform them into these detention centers. So, yeah, I mean, you raise great questions.

Mayor Deb:

Well, and you just bring an excellent point because you and I both know in politics the pendulum swings both ways. And sure, the Republicans have the presidency at this point. There’s some, there’s upcoming midterms. We don’t, we’re not sure what’s going to be the outcome of that.

But, let’s say that we get the next president in 2028, we have a Democrat takeover. And they were all in favor, it seemed of persecuting individuals who spoke out against the COVID vaccine, the mass mandates, the vast man vaccine mandates, and what happens then when they decide they’re going to persecute those people again. And now they have conveniently these 23 warehouses that are being set up during the Trump administration to utilize as they wish for individuals. And New York State was leading the way and wanting to detain individuals, as you spoke about earlier, for not even proving that they have a disease, but just on the whim that they may have been exposed to this.

So I guess for me, I’m just calling it like I see it, and I think something is than we are being told in this whole story. And I just worry about the future administration as well in their usage potentially of these facilities.

Bobbie Anne:

Yes, it’s it’s a really great point. And honestly, I hadn’t thought of it in a futuristic sense. So it does raise so many questions. I do think that New York State it’s very obvious to me that New York state government, Kathy Hochul, Letitia James, who’s the attorney general, and all of the agencies that that Hochul has underneath her executive branch, they do not have any regard whatsoever for the rights of New Yorkers. And we also saw that at the federal level under the Biden administration, where they were breaking constitutional foundational constitutional principles, left and right, and they they just didn’t care. And it’s this whole catch me if you can attitude, which I have written about a few times on my Substack over the last few years. Catch me if you can means the the government, whether it’s federal or state or local, does something that they clearly do not have the power to do, and they do it anyway, and their attitude is well, all right, come catch me, come get me. So the only thing that people can do in a situation like that when the government is overreaching is sue the government and try to push them back into their corner. And sometimes you’re successful and sometimes you’re not. It all depends very sadly, it all depends on what judge you get and what their personal agenda is. It’s not supposed to be like that, folks. The judicial branch of our government is not supposed to be political. The judges are not supposed to be beholden to a party.

They’re not supposed to be thinking in their mind when they get a case. Oh, I know how I think this case should come out. Let’s see how I can finagle that my decision here so that it comes out the way that I want. No, they are supposed to be unbiased jurists.

They are supposed to sit, look at the facts, apply the law that is applicable to that situation, those facts in front of them at hand, and then they are supposed to render the decision in keeping with the law, not in keeping with their personal whatever they want or think or need. So this is a very dangerous trend. And we’re seeing it particularly now during this Trump administration. We are seeing federal judges that are issuing decisions that have no basis in law whatsoever, because they want to have the result that they want to have.

So really, really dangerous. We we need to fix that problem. I don’t know that there’s an easy fix to that problem, but we certainly need to fix this because judges are supposed to be the mainstay. They are supposed to be the ones that keep the law in order. And particularly when two different branches of government are arguing against each other, right? If you’ve got the executive branch and you’ve got the legislative branch arguing over who has the power to do whatever is being done, the court has to be unbiased. The court has to be soundly constitutional and come in and say, listen, whichever branch is overreaching, no, you cannot do that.

And in the case of my quarantine lawsuit, it was the governor and her department of health, the executive branch was overreaching. They were taking a power from the legislative branch because the governor can’t change a law, absolutely not. Only the legislature can change a law. But that quarantine reg was changing, conflicting with our long-standing 70-year-old quarantine law from 1953. So governors don’t have the power to do that.

Agencies don’t have the power to do that. We need the judges who are going to be hardcore constitutionalists, put their own political, whatever their desires are aside and rule on the law.

Mayor Deb:

Yeah. And as you pointed out about the catch me if you can, the unfortunate aspect of that is when you’re suing anyone, as as an attorney, it takes a lot of time and money and energy to go through that process.

And I think that it’s it’s almost as though our government is very much aware of that and has just decided that they’re going to just keep pushing the envelope. But I think what what supports and fuels that attitude are we the people that we are just so complicit and so supportive of that way of thinking, and which we, we saw once again with with COVID, what what everybody was doing. And and it’s unfortunate, and I I wonder as we celebrate, we’re coming on 250 years here. I ask myself, do we really think we can make it another 250 years if the way things are unfolding today?

And I, for one, am a realist, and I think we’re gonna have a really tough road on that one.

Bobbie Anne:

Absolutely. I mean, but this is why we need to have legislation that is very clear as to what people can and cannot do when it comes to the idea of voting, because you have, like I said, the judges in New York State, the appellate judges are all appointed by the governor. Similarly, on the federal level, all your federal judges, trial court judges, which is the entry level, or your appellate judge.

Or your United States Supreme Court judges are all appointed by the president. When people vote for a governor, when people vote for the president of the United States, they are not just voting for that person to be the executive. They are also voting for all the agencies under the executive branch because the governor appoints the head of their agencies and the president appoints the head of their agencies. And then you’re also which nobody thinks of.

You’re also voting for the person that’s going to be appointing the judges. So you have to really do your homework and think hard about who you’re voting for. And we need to make sure we do not have people voting in our elections who should not be voting in our elections. That is just plain, clear, simple. It’s logic. It’s not controversial. It’s logic. If you are not allowed to vote, you should not be voting.

And if you do vote, you should be penalized and your vote should be thrown out.

Mayor Deb:

Yeah. And I know we are going to get into the Save America Act. But before we turn the page to that, I just want to, the other interesting thing I found was that I know you’re familiar with the Project 2025.

And one of the things written in that talks about the Transportation and Security Administration, TSA. And I quote directly from it, it says the TSA model is costly and unwisely, and it makes TSA both the regulator and regulated organization responsible for screening operations. This is on page 158 and 159 of Project 2025. And what it says then next is that it talks about privatizing TSA.

It says TSA is ripe for reform. The US should look at the Canadian and European private models of providing aviation screening manpower to lower TSA costs while maintaining security. TSA should be treated as a national security provider and its workforce should be deunionized immediately. Once again, that’s from Project 2025, pages 158 and 159.

You can look it up at heritage.org. So I find it interesting that here we are today. The airports are all over the national news. We’re seeing these up to four hour waits lines snaked both inside and outside the terminals.

And and then I stumble upon something like this. Are we seeing perhaps, and this is just you and I speculating, of course, but are we perhaps seeing that let’s create a problem and let’s have the solution ready to roll out in the privatization of TSA. What are your thoughts on that?

Bobbie Anne:

I mean, that is a good point, and it’s an interesting theory.

I have not thought of that before. I definitely think that the, so for anyone that’s listening that’s not familiar with why we have these up to four hour waits at the airport right now, it’s all politics, right? We have a partial government shutdown because the government shutdown from the fall, a few months ago, was not fixed totally. It was they kicked the can down the road.

They came to well, they didn’t come to an agreement. The the Democrats who are in the minority in Congress, finally caved, but it really bought them time. And now here we are at the end of that time that they bought themselves. And we find again there’s a government shutdown.

This one’s not quite as severe as the last one from a few months ago because it’s it’s a partial government shutdown. But in essence, the TSA, the members of the TSA, the agents are not getting paid because of this partial government shutdown. So this is why you’re now seeing such delays at airports around the country because many of those people they’re not getting paid, they’re not coming into work. So you have fewer people handling the same volume of passengers.

So we see these horrendous delays, and many people are having their flights canceled. I experienced it personally and other family members have as well. They’re canceling flights because they don’t have the capacity to handle all of the normal flow because their numbers are reduced because of the government shutdown. So this is all politics, and it is obviously the people that end up suffering because of the politics that are being played in in DC.

And when this thing happens, and you have people, politicians in particular, that are being so stubborn that they are saying, Well, what? I don’t really care if all of these, thousands of TSA agents can’t put food on the table next week. I’m gonna stand my ground until the Republicans cave in and give me what I want. It really should make people step back and say, do I want that person in power?

I mean, they’re they’re playing with somebody else’s livelihood. They’re playing with somebody else being able to pay their rent or pay their mortgage or put food on the table for their children. It’s absolutely horrendous. And and in my opinion, those people should not be in power. They should all be out of Congress.

Mayor Deb:

Yes, I definitely agree with that. And it’s just, I think waking people up enough to stop going to the polls and blindly voting for someone as whether they have a D or an R, Democrat or Republican behind their name. And I think that that is our bigger problem here in trying to educate individuals.

Okay, so up next, we are going to get into the Save America Act. Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox, stay tuned.

We are back. And joining me is Bobbie Anne Cox, New York State, a civil rights attorney.

I want to get her opinion on something we’ve all been hearing a lot about in the news called the SAVE Act, which stands for Safeguard American Voter Eligibility. And basically this act is aimed at amending the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, and its idea is to require documentary proof of US citizenship for voter registration in federal elections, proof of citizenship, including a passport, a birth certificate, or naturalization certificate. And as you might imagine, there has been a lot of pushback on this act, and people who are pushing back are saying that it will be detrimental to individuals who have had maybe a name change since they’ve been married, individuals who live in rural areas, and they’re also saying that it reminds them of a show your papers mandate. And once again, I will say, Bobbie Anne, oh the irony, isn’t it?

Show your papers, going back to those little two by three COVID vaccine cards that everyone was so willing and anxious to pull out of their purses and wallets during COVID. And yet here we are today with people saying that they don’t want to have a legal solid voter registration because it might be reminiscent of show your papers. So let’s start there. What are your thoughts?

Bobbie Anne

It’s absolutely absurd. I mean, absurd is probably not even a strong enough word. I wrote a Substack article on this exact topic, the SAVE Act about maybe three or four weeks ago. And it is in my article, I specifically put forth and showed an image of CNN, okay, CNN, you really can’t get a much more Democrat favored news organization as CNN. And And CNN was advertised, not advertising, was reporting on a poll about voter ID. And CNN reported that 71% of Democrats in our country favor voter ID. And when you just look at all Americans, not just specifically Democrats, 83% of all Americans favor voter ID.

And yet you have, it’s basically along long party lines. And for, your listeners that don’t know my political views, I am a constitutionalist. I am not a registered Republican. I am not a registered Conservative. I am a constitutionalist. I follow the Constitution. I believe in the power of the Constitution because it puts the power in the hands of the people, not politicians. So when I look at these issues and I talk about these issues, I’m coming from the position of let’s follow the constitution, which puts the power in the people’s hands, not the government’s hands.

So here we go. 83% of all Americans want voter ID. They think it’s a good idea. They want to safeguard our elections. And you have, again, along party lines in Congress, you have the Democrat Party opposing this. Now there might be one or two of them that are okay with it, but the lion share of the Democrat Party in power in our federal government are against the SAVE Act because it requires voter ID to register to vote. What does that tell you, folks? What does that tell you?

Number one, it tells you they are not doing the bidding of the people. If an overwhelming majority of Americans want this, but you say no. I mean, give me one other topic that 83% of Americans agree on. There are very, very few, very few. If the if the lion share of our country wants this, and the Democrat Party is saying, no, we’re not going to do it, what does that tell you?

I mean, it’s it’s unbelievable. It’s unbelievable and it’s very upsetting because, and for the people that don’t understand the intricacies in the federal government and say, oh, well, the Republicans are in charge. I hear this a lot. The Republicans have control of the White House and the Republicans have control of the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. Why don’t they do something? Well, they’re trying to do something, but there’s this little thing called the filibuster, which exists in this the United States Senate, and it says you can’t just pass a bill with a regular majority number like you can in the House of Representatives. You have to have for something like this, the Save Act, you would have to have 60 votes. And right now, the way Congress is sits in the US Senate, the Republicans have 53 seats.

They don’t have 60 seats. So they need seven Democrats to come on their side and vote for this. And they can’t get it. What does that tell you, America?

Well, it tells me that we’ve lost our government, is what it tells me. When you’ve got that 83%, and you we can’t find seven Democrats that are going to come over and support this, when I guarantee you the majority of their constituents at that 83% national number, most likely support this voter ID. And and I think the other thing that’s so telling when I see people, not wanting to do this. Anything that you do in in the world requires some type of ID, whether you you drive a car, you get a driver’s license, you go, you apply for a hunting and fishing license, you apply for a dog license.

Even if you do none of those, there is still the ability for you to go and get a non-driver ID. So for people to say in 2026 that somehow this impinges upon individuals who aren’t able to get a real ID, either the the real ID or a genuine ID. I just, that argument just doesn’t hold water. No, it’s and again, in my Substack article that I wrote about the Save America Act a couple weeks ago, I also point this out.

They meaning the Democrats are absolutely ridiculous. You have Kamala, she was specifically asked this question in an interview, and the word Salah that she gave was so absurd. In essence, she said, well, people are too dumb to figure out how to find a copy machine, to make a copy of their ID. I mean, hello, you don’t need a copy machine to vote.

You you you don’t, I mean, it’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard. And their list goes on and on. You got Democrat Jamie Raskin in Congress who says that all of us married women wouldn’t be able to vote because we can’t prove that we were born in this country because presumably we changed our name when we got married. I mean, how absolutely ignorant is that statement?

And this is what this guy and many others are spewing. Then you’ve got Adam Schiff, also, Democrat, he’s a he’s in the US Senate. He just thinks, people are just too dumb to figure out how to get an ID. That so it would disenfranchise, a whole group of possible voters because they’re just too dumb to figure out how to get get the ID, or oh, or they can’t afford it.

I mean, then you make it free. You make voter ID free, no matter where you are in our nation and you do it. Meanwhile, all you have to do, I think everybody knows almost everybody in our country would know where they were born. Perhaps maybe those who are adopted might not know where they were born.

But most people know without having to do homework or ask somebody else where they were born. And you can simply contact the municipality where you were born and ask for a copy of your birth certificate. I mean, this is if you’re afraid people don’t know how to get their ID to prove or their proof of citizenship, like their birth certificate, then you do a nice big PR campaign and you teach them how. Hey, just you want to vote, you want to register, call the town where you were born and ask them for a copy of your birth certificate.

It’s really insulting that these Democrats, these high-level Democrats in our federal government in Congress are going around saying people are too dumb to get an ID, people are too ignorant, they’re women, who are married and change their name, don’t know how to figure out how to get a copy of their birth certificate. It’s it’s the most absurd thing, but they have nothing else. So, so logic flies out the door as usual. And and here we are.

Here we are with an entire portion of our population against voter ID, and that population of people against it are the Democrat, the members of the Democrat Party who are in power. 83% of Americans want it, no matter their their political affiliation. It’s fascinating. And those are great points, and everyone should just think back to the videos that we’ve seen of the ballot harvesting that was happening.

Individuals were walking up to these ballot boxes with armfuls of ballots, just chucking them in to the boxes. And and that should just alarm every single American, no matter what side of the aisle you stand on, because if we can’t have an 100% validate that our elections are fair and secure, we diminish all of our voices, no matter what side you’re on. And that is the end stop there. Yeah, and the the Save America Act doesn’t it’s a little bit, I think it doesn’t go as far as it should.

It’s and people are mischaracterizing it. Technically, the Save America Act says that in order to register to vote, meaning, you go to the the board of elections where you live and you register to vote in order to register to vote that you have to show proof of U.S. citizenship. But it doesn’t say it falls short. It doesn’t say when you actually go to the polls that you have to show your proof of citizenship or your voter ID, which I think it should say that.

The the large majority of countries in this world require voter ID to vote in their elections. But but the US doesn’t. I I mean, it’s it’s absolutely Absolutely ludicrous. But yeah, I mean, the Save America Act basically has provisions that would say if it passes, it would require the the election officials to remove from the roles those who they find on the rolls who are not supposed to be on the rolls, meaning they are not legally allowed to vote.

And it establishes criminal penalties for certain offenses, like for example, if you register someone to vote in a federal election and they didn’t present with documentary proof that they’re a U.S. citizen, you could have criminal charges brought up against you, which which I think is appropriate, because that will try to prevent any under the table backroom deals happening that shouldn’t be happening. And the bill also provides for a private right of action against an election official who does register an applicant to vote in a federal election if that person didn’t present proof of U.S. citizenship. And again, we’re talking about federal elections because our federal constitution only gives the power for regulating federal elections. It doesn’t apply to state and local elections.

Mayor Deb:

I was just gonna ask you that. So I’m glad you clarified that, but I would think too, we should also have those parameters in place for state and local elections as well, because clearly, an election is an election. You’re, you’re electing people to represent you, whether they’re at a federal, state, or local level. So so I would just throw that into the mix as well.

Bobbie Anne:

Absolutely. And and when people few years ago, I think it was at the end of 2021, I believe it was, the New York City Council. So that’s the governing body of New York City, that’s their legislature at the local level, they passed a law saying that non-citizens, including those here illegally could vote in in the local elections. And a group of Republicans challenged that law.

Ultimately, it was struck down because our New York State Constitution says that you do have to be a citizen in order to vote in in our elections in New York State. So thankfully the courts upheld our New York State Constitution. But, the the argument that was coming from the other side that, oh, we should allow non-citizens to vote in our local elections, . I was pointing out when that was all going on and and in the news here in New York, I was pointing out, well, how exactly are you going to enforce that?

If you are standing there and you’re one of the election poll workers on an election night or election day, and you have somebody that comes up to vote, and they say, Well, I’m allowed, I’m not a citizen, so I’m allowed to vote in the this local New York City election, but I’m not allowed, on the same ballot to vote for, president or my House of Representatives or United States Senator. How are you going to enforce that? I mean, are the people at the polls supposed to now be law enforcement officers that are supposed to say, well, you’re not allowed to vote. And you would it’s completely absurd.

You cannot enforce something like that. So, but this is what they want. They want mayhem, they want confusion, they want people to end up being allowed to vote who aren’t allowed to vote. It’s it’s very, very disappointing and very upsetting.

Mayor Deb:

All right. So much great information here today that you have given the audience and myself to think about. Where can individuals see you reach out to you? I know you have a presence on Substack, social media.

So give us a rundown.

Bobbie Anne:

Sure, yes. So I do write a Substack every week. If people go to Substack.com and you can just search my name, Bobbie Anne Cox, C O X is the last name, or you can go directly to my Substack at attorneycox.substsack.com.

And I write once a week. It’s always an article that is related to a legal issue. It could be something a court decision, maybe SCOTUS decision or something that’s going on that’s very high profile. Sometimes I write on New York legal issues.

So I highly encourage people go there, sign up. If you sign up, you will get my email once a week automatically delivered to your inbox, and the article is right there in the email. Otherwise you can find me on Twitter now called X, and my handle there is @attorneycox and I really do encourage people to follow and then when you see something, if I post something on X or I send out a Substack article and you feel like it’s something you learned, something you didn’t know, something you appreciate reading, please share it because this is how we’re going to educate other voters, no matter where they are in the country. We need more people to understand what’s going on and how our rights are being infringed upon by the government.

Because if people just sit back and they don’t do anything, they don’t vote, they don’t get other people to vote, they don’t attend public hearings, they don’t pick up the phone and call their senator or their their member of Congress, whatever. If people don’t do anything, we end up with corruption and fraud and people that shouldn’t be in our country here in our country. We just had, I’m sure you’re familiar because you’re also based in New York, we just had someone from my county, this student who was studying in Michigan, she was murdered by an illegal who was here in New York and then arrested, released, went to Michigan, and she was murdered. And and this is this is unacceptable by somebody that shouldn’t even be in the country.

So I really encourage people to get involved and to stay informed.

Mayor Deb:

Absolutely. All right, attorney Bobbie Anne Cox, where to find her now. And everyone, I want to thank you for tuning in. Bobbie Anne, thank you for being here today. And until next time, be good to each other and God bless.