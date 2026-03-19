Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

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Dr. K
3d

Bobbie Anne, Admit it. Like the rest of your readers who are sane, you DO lack confidence in the judicial system. Heaven knows, the rest of us do and have it re-demonstrated virtually every day.,

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umabird
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'Murphy was recommended to the White House by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey'

'On December 2, 2024, his nomination was confirmed by a 47–45 vote'

Who remembers Elizabeth Warren's performance re. vaccines at various Senate Hearings, including the confirmation hearing of RFK Jr.?

Here is the video: (6:26) - Jan 29, 2025

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqhPTcOVf4g

Another recent video (6:19) - Sep 4, 2025

'Sen. Warren asks RFK Jr. to resign during hearing on health policy'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRSq6f8dbQ4

Seems to me that he was installed for exactly this purpose by Liz Warren and Ed Markey - the patron saints of the vaccine manufacturers - to obstruct all vaccine-related reforms. I wonder how many more similar lawsuits will somehow find a way to his courtroom. This is vaccine lawfare.

***

This from Robert W. Malone:

"Brian Murphy is a rogue judge, who has been rebuked by the Supreme Court for continuing to enforce an injunction after the Supreme Court had already stayed it in an immigration deportation case.

In that case, the Supreme Court held that district court judges do not have authority to issue nationwide injunctions. He then again defied the same order in 2026.

He is now defying the Supreme Court again, in his demonstratively biased and error ridden ACIP ruling, again asserting that he has the power to issue nationwide injunctions.

This is the third time in six months he has defied the Supreme court - insisting that he can issue national wide injunctions against the federal government.

There is no other remedy to remove him from the bench, other than impeachment.

Congress must act.

Brian Murphy must be impeached.

Please contact your Congressional representatives and implore them to investigate and impeach rogue judge Brian Murphy."

***

"REMINDER: American Academy of Pediatrics SLAMMED With Federal RICO Lawsuit for Vaccine Safety FRAUD

AAP sued for operating a DECADES-long racketeering scheme that deceived America about vaccines for MAXIMUM profit.

Our vaccine policies are run by an organized crime syndicate."

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1619582242573347/

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