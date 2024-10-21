Ready? Steady. GO!

We are off! Early voting in New York starts this week (October 26 - November 3), and election day (November 5) is just around the corner now. I feel very strongly that Proposal Number One is a Trojan Horse like we’ve never seen before. The power-hungry politicians that are pushing so hard to try to convince you to vote for this proposed change to our constitution are not telling you what’s really in it. It’s truly astonishing.

They call it their “Equal Rights Amendment,” and they insist you must vote for it to preserve your right to an abortion. However, in reality, it is the greatest hoax on a citizenry that a government could try to pull, for they are not trying to protect you, they are trying to take your rights away from you and shift the power to them. This, folks, is a massive power grab by these radical politicians who want you to vote for this thing so that they can, in one fell swoop, weaken parents’ rights and destroy the family unit, give non-citizens the same rights as New Yorkers, abolish girls’ sports and women’s spaces, and pass laws and regs that will allow them (the government) to discriminate against you as long as it’s done in the name of “correcting” past discrimination. (Find more details in my article last week, “The Truth Beneath Their Lies”).

And so, we’ve launched an organization called Vote NO on Prop One Committee, that is working hard to educate New Yorkers that Prop One is a Trojan Horse, and it needs to be voted down!

Here are several resources on Prop One. Please SHARE everywhere!

Our website : www.VoteNOonProp1.org

Articles & videos : https://www.votenoonprop1.org/inthenews

My Twitter posts so far: Click on these Tweets below and re-Tweet each of them!! Make my posts go viral so every New Yorker knows what they are really voting for, or against:



Graphics to share:

Help me, help you!