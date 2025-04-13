The Department of Government Efficiency (“DOGE”) has been uncovering some truly astonishing fraud and corruption in our government. Things you would never in a million years imagine spending money on are being revealed. From $50 million to provide condoms to Gaza, to $20 million to create Sesame Street in Iraq, to $5 million to study the psychological impact of how fish feel about climate change, it seems one line item is more absurd than the next. Are you outraged? Those are our hard-earned tax dollars, folks. This isn’t Monopoly board game money we’re talking about. You work tirelessly to earn your keep, pay your taxes to Uncle Sam, and this is where they are sending your money?

Completely unacceptable.

The Trump Administration has stated that it ceased funding these ridiculous expenditures. Why on earth wouldn’t they? Our nation is supposed to be one of the people, for the people, by the people. So it follows that our federal government should have a simple test to determine where our tax dollars are spent... does this expenditure make the United States safer, stronger, or more prosperous? If so, then we should consider the possibility of spending money on it. If not, then cross it off the list and move on.

Our money has been squandered on wasteful nonsense for years. That’s infuriating in and of itself. But did you know that our money has also been used to fund dangerous, America-hating criminals, both abroad and right here on our own soil?! There are no words to describe how disgraceful it truly is. Let’s take a look at some of the details…

Domestically, according to a recent DOGE post on X, under the Biden Administration over 6,000 individuals were paroled into the US since 2023 who are on our FBI terrorist watch list or have criminal records! They were all given social security numbers, and they were receiving tax payer funded benefits such as $276,000 in Medicaid, $42,000 in Unemployment, $280,000 in student loans, $751,000 in tax refunds, and more… That post is below, as is the link to view it on X.

Why was Biden/Harris using our money to support these criminals, right here in our own country?! Their policy was to put illegal aliens (including criminal aliens) above American citizens. The past four years, did you receive money or free benefits from the government, or did you pay out more in food, gas, energy, taxes, and so on? A terrible America-last society and economy is what we’ve suffered under these past few years.

Then there is the use of our tax dollars to fund terrorist organizations around the world. Yes, you read that correctly. Our government under Biden/Harris was sending over a hundred million dollars to support terrorists on foreign soil. On February 26, 2025, there was a Congressional hearing called “America Last: How Foreign Aid Undermined U.S. Interests Around the World”, and at that hearing Middle East Forum Executive Director, Gregg Roman, testified that our government (via USAID) is sending $40 million PER WEEK to the Taliban. He went on to say that we’ve also been funding dozens of other terrorist groups such as Al-Shabaab in Somalia, Hamas, Hezbollah, al-Qaeda and more.

You are likely asking yourself right now, “How is this even possible?” I’ll tell you how, just make sure you’re sitting down.

In watching the America Last: How Foreign Aid Undermined U.S. Interests Around the World hearing, you learn that Mr. Roman and co-witness Max Primorac, a former USAID official, testified that the terrorist organizations are able to expoit our foreign aid programs and use the “loopholes” to gain access to millions of our tax dollars thanks to NGO’s (non-governmental agencies) and UN agencies that actively lobby Congress to prevent them from creating strict vetting procedures so that our money can be tracked to ensure it does not end up in terrorist hands. Read that last sentence again, folks. It’s stunning. They are saying that agencies within the United Nations, and NGO organizations are working against us. They are helping funnel our taxes that ultimately end up in terrorist hands which undoubtedly use our money to fund acrivities that harm our autonomy, our national security, our sovereignty, and likely even American lives.

That’s not all. The witnesses went on to reveal that USAID self-funds its own external, private lobby that goes back to Congress and lobbies for more of your money to go to USAID. In other words, taxpayers fund the lobbyist who is working against US interests (and possibly killing our allies and Americans) and goes back to Congress to keep getting more of our money. It is a never-ending firehose of cash flowing from your pocket to terrorists abroad whereby making us less safe, less sound, less prosperous.

Mr. Primorac added that USAID used to have a policy in place that required that before any money went to a country that had possible terrorist ties, the names had to go through a terrorist database first. However, he reported that this policy was overturned by Biden. I am not even slightly surprised. Are you?

The link to the full hearing is below if you’d like to view it for yourself.

This Congressional hearing was chaired by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who is the DOGE Subcommittee Chairwoman. In her statement announcing the hearing, Greene said:

What the DOGE team has uncovered with USAID is shocking, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg. For decades now, the federal government has been sending billions after billions of dollars to push left-wing ideology, fund radical extremist groups, and usurp the will of the people abroad and here at home. Our DOGE subcommittee hearing will expose the agenda that you’ve been funding and offer solutions to prevent it from ever happening again.

Let’s do a reality check here. No matter what the DOGE subcommittee recommends as solutions to preventing this gross injustice of our taxdollar spending, the fact remains that it is up to you, me, and everyone reading this article to ensure this stops and never recurs.

Our founding Fathers designed our nation to be one where We control our government, not the other way around. This is clear in our Declaration of Independence, in our Constitution, and in the other founding documents. There’s nothing worse than an aloof or apathetic populous. If we do not awaken to the corruption and fraud around us (i.e. the Swamp), then it will continue unchanged, or worse, grow deeper and more swampy.

Strength lies in numbers, so alert your networks, encourage them to pick up their phone, send an email, write a letter… to their US representatives. The elected officials work for us - we don’t work for them. But if they don’t hear from you, then they won’t make a change. Why would they? Liken the power of We The People to your personal life or business… If you have a receptionist that is horrible to your customers, lacks interpersonal skills, and treats your clientele so rudely that they stop coming back to you, but none of your customers complain to you, then would you ever know you need to replace your receptionist who is destroying your business?

