In the United States, you must show identification to do pretty much anything. If you want to do any of the following things today, you need government issued ID:

fly

purchase alcohol

enter a bar

purchase tobacco

rent a hotel room

buy medicine

open a bank account

register your child at school

buy or rent a car

buy or rent a house

apply for welfare, Social Security, etc.

The list goes on and on. And yet, there is no nationwide requirement that you show proof of citizenship to vote in our country. Yes, it’s true that some states require voter ID in order to vote in their state, but there are still 14 states that do not! New York is one of those states.

So, let me paint the picture for you, in case you are someone who lives in one of the (sane) 36 states that require you show ID in order to vote. When I go to vote here in ID-less New York State, I walk into the auditorium, I find my ward, and I go check in at the table. I give them my name, and they type it into a tablet and pull up my registration. They then ask me to sign the tablet, and then they supposedly check my signature against the image of my signature that they have saved on the tablet. Boom. You’re done. They print the ballot for me and then I head over to one of the high-top table stands, fill in the bubbles, and then feed my ballot through the electronic voting machine. It’s wildly unsecure.

So, last year, at the very outset of the 119th Congress, with Republicans in control of the Senate, the House and the White House, a group of Republican legislators proposed a law called the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or the “SAVE Act.”

The summary of the bill that is posted on Congress’ website reads:

Shown Here:

Introduced in House (01/03/2025) Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act or the SAVE Act This bill requires individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. Specifically, the bill prohibits states from accepting and processing an application to register to vote in a federal election unless the applicant presents documentary proof of U.S. citizenship. The bill specifies what documents are considered acceptable proof of U.S. citizenship, such as identification that complies with the REAL ID Act of 2005 that indicates U.S. citizenship. Further, the bill (1) prohibits states from registering an individual to vote in a federal election unless, at the time the individual applies to register to vote, the individual provides documentary proof of U.S. citizenship; and (2) requires states to establish an alternative process under which an applicant may submit other evidence to demonstrate U.S. citizenship. Each state must take affirmative steps on an ongoing basis to ensure that only U.S. citizens are registered to vote, which shall include establishing a program to identify individuals who are not U.S. citizens using information supplied by certain sources. Additionally, states must remove noncitizens from their official lists of eligible voters. The bill allows for a private right of action against an election official who registers an applicant to vote in a federal election who fails to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship. The bill establishes criminal penalties for certain offenses, including registering an applicant to vote in a federal election who fails to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.

The SAVE Act passed in the House last April. However, it has not passed the Senate still, a whole year after it was first introduced. The bill would require 60 votes to pass in the Senate due to filibuster rules, and the Republicans only have 53 seats in the Senate. Can they get 7 Democrats to vote with them on this? One would think so, especially since public opinion supporting voter ID requirements is extremely high.

CNN reported that 83% of Americans and 71% of Democrats support voter ID. If even CNN is reporting these statistics, you know the percentages are just too strong to deny.

So why won’t the Democrats in Congress carry out the will of the people and vote for this law? Well, their excuse is that they say requiring voter ID would disenfranchise millions of eligible voters since many do not have the required proof of citizenship readily available. Of course this is preposterous since all you need to do to get proof of citizenship is get a copy of your birth certificate from the town or city where you were born.

The real reason the Dems don’t want to require voter ID is because it would be much more difficult to cheat if voters had to provide proof of citizenship! Not surprisingly, they never say that when you ask them about why they don’t support voter ID for elections. No, of course not. Instead they come up with unintelligible word salad as their responses…

Cackling Kamala says she’s against voter ID because people are too dumb to figure out how to find a copy machine to make a copy of their ID. (As if a copy machine is a requirement to vote)…

Then there’s Democrat Jamie Raskin who says that us married women won’t be able to vote because we can’t prove we were born in the USA. (Huh?!?)

Dem Senator, Adam Schiff, says many Americans are just too stupid to figure out how to get an ID. Therefore, voter ID would disenfranchise them.

Of course their favorite mantra, which they’ve got many unsuspecting victims of mainstream media regurgitating, is that voter ID laws are racist, because, well, don’t you know that minorities are too ignorant to figure out how to get an ID… or they’re just too poor to pay the small fee for one. Of course you realize that this entire viewpoint is in and of itself racist! Here’s a fun video clip to watch where whites are saying that voter ID laws are racist, and blacks are offended when told that whites think they’re too uneducated to get an ID…

Free and fair elections are absolutely crucial to a healthy society. If your elections are compromised, you are no longer a sovereign nation. The SAVE Act wouldn’t solve all of our election integrity issues, but it would be a fabulous start!

Don’t Forget…

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to my weekly Substack HERE . There are both free and paid subscriptions available!

If you’d like to support my work, you can donate through my website HERE .

If you want to support our grassroots work to #TakeBackNY in this year’s elections, you can sign up here or donate HERE.

Follow me on X @Attorney_Cox and on Instagram @allthingslawyer

Check out my homepage for full legal disclaimer… My posts are not legal advice, are not subject to attorney/client privilege, do not create an attorney/client relationship, and so on…