Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

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David Poe's avatar
David Poe
6h

"This Constitutional Republic called America is an historic aberration. Any honest student of history will note that the prevailing socio-economic system is feudalism, where a tiny minority control the vast majority of wealth, power, and resources. In doing so, they have absolute control over the 99% of the population. Power equals control." ~ Howard Nemerov

Jackson would seem to be sending us back to feudalism by her her lack of understanding.

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Mark J.'s avatar
Mark J.
3hEdited

Guess which Republican senators voted yes to confirm:

Susan Collins (ME), Lisa Murkowski (AK), and Mitt Romney (UT).

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