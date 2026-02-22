It wasn’t hard to predict. Anyone who has the slightest idea about working for a living could have told you this would happen. NYC is failing. Well, Mayor Moron is failing, and so therefore NYC is failing, too. Though I predicted this months ago, I must admit that I am surprised at how quickly the death spiral is occurring. It has only been a few weeks, and Mamdani has already admitted his freebee utopia isn’t going to happen. Well, not unless his “comrades” in Albany (his word, not mine) fork over another $9 BILLION to NYC (this year alone). And that’s on top of the already several billion dollars that the State gives the City annually.

The article I wrote immediately after Mamdani won last November bore the title, “Buckle Up, America. You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet!” and it laid out the tsunami of pain that Mamdani would be inflicting upon the world’s financial capital, and our Empire State as a whole. My article detailed Mamdani’s radical campaign platform (free everything for everyone, no matter your legal status in our country, and taking from the “rich” to give to the “poor”), how he won (the idiocy and gullibility of those one million people who bothered to get off the couch to vote), and the whopper of a lie that propped it all up. That lie was the fact that Mamdani said he would make NYC affordable, by freezing rent and giving away everything gratis. Why is that a lie? Because the mayor of NYC doesn’t have the power to raise your taxes, no matter where you live in NYS. The gravy train has to come from Albany.

This means that there’s no utopia in NYC unless the Dems in Albany (with Comrade Kathy as their leader) agree to give NYC the money to pay for all Mamdani’s free stuff. In other words, New Yorkers from every corner of the State will be required to help fund the socialism of NYC. And Mamdani has no qualms about saying that quiet part out loud! A recent Fox5 article quoted Mayor Moron as saying that working New York City dwellers shouldn’t have to shoulder the burden of the City’s budget crisis alone. The whole State should suffer…

“After years of staggering fiscal mismanagement under the previous administration, our city deserves responsible and collaborative leadership,” Mamdani said in a statement. “This is what it looks like to begin a new, productive and fair relationship between City Hall and Albany — focused on delivering for working New Yorkers.”

And Comrade Kathy wholeheartedly agreed…

"A strong New York City means a stronger New York State. This investment protects services and puts the city on stable financial footing," Hochul said in a statement.

That’s your money, folks. And the City’s “budget crisis” has a gaping hole of $12 BILLION.

Socialism doesn’t work.

Margaret Thatcher famously said:

“The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”

This truism is as accurate today as it was when she uttered those words almost a half century ago. Thatcher believed that government-funded programs (like Mamdani’s promise of free child care, free busing, freezing rent, etc.) and handouts (i.e. welfare), which obviously rely on the financial contributions of other people instead of you, are not sustainable in the long term. She realized that socialism creates economic inefficiency and an unsustainable dependence on government support, rather than encouraging self-reliance and personal responsibility. When you aren’t the one busting your rump to make your own money and pay your own bills, you fall into a state of apathy and entitlement. A verified recipe for certain failure.

There is no way a society can thrive and prosper under socialism. And NYC is well underway to realizing that harsh truth.

Cut them off!

With NYS having a budget more than twice that of Florida, despite the fact that we have millions fewer people here, and with NYC having a budget larger than Florida’s, despite the fact that Florida has almost 3 times the number of residents, I think the writing is on the wall.

The gravy train must be cut off! The Democrats control everything in NYC and in NYS. Literally everything. They control the NYC Council (by a supermajority), the NYC Distric Attorney’s Office, the NYC Mayorship, the NYS Senate, the NYS Assembly (by a supermajority), the Governor’s mansion, the Attorney General’s Office, and the appellate court system (because the governor appoints all of those judges). It is one-party-rule on steroids. What have the Dems done with this amazing control block? Have they jettisoned New York into greatness? Have they propelled our children into the top educational rankings? Have they made all of our neighborhoods safe, and all of our roads secure?

The answer to all of those questions is, “NO!” In fact, what they have done is just the opposite. Under the Democrats’ undeniable stronghold on this State, they have tanked our children’s education, caused a stunning spike in crime, chased our youth from the State due to unsustainable prices and inflation, and made us all embarrassed to call New York home. The Democrats have pounded our once amazing State into the ground. It’s not just NYC that is unaffordable. It’s not just NYC that wreaks of pot everywhere you turn. It’s not just NYC that cannot pay its bills. It’s not just NYC that is giving billions of our hard-earned tax dollars to people who are in our country illegally. It’s everywhere in New York, and especially in the Democrat run cities and counties.

This X post pretty much says it all. It’s true that a picture is worth a thousand words. So is a video…

Yes, that is a hole that goes right through the bridge, and you can see the water below! Click here if you want to watch the video feed.

End the gravy train.

You have the power to fire them all, if you VOTE.

This November.

