Last night New York City elected a Communist to serve as its new mayor, poised to take the helm in just a few weeks. I honestly cannot tell you how stunned I am to be writing those words. Not in a thousand years would I have ever thought it possible. Until now.

Zohran Mamdani is a 34-year-old, self-proclaimed Socialist who has never had a real job in his life, and lives in a $2,300-a-month rent-stabilized apartment, despite the fact that his parents are millionaires and he makes a 6-figure salary (off us tax payers). His “job” since 2021 is that of an Assemblyman in the NYS Legislature representing his sliver of Queens, for which he gets paid $142,000/year, plus per diems, plus cushy benefits. I would tell you that he only works 5 months and 1 week a year (because the NYS Legislature is only in session from January through the first week of June), but reports apparently show that Mamdani has missed the large majority of votes in Albany, so I’m not sure you can even say that he has been “working” to earn his tax-payer-funded salary much at all.

The Playbook

Though a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Mamdani’s policies are communist to the core. In fact, he openly refers to his fellow DSA members in the Assembly as his “comrades”. Former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio was a Socialist, and yet Mamdani makes De Blasio look like Ronald Reagan. Let’s briefly review what Mamdani openly promotes, as you conjure up an image in your mind of a caricature of Mamdani telling DeBlasio to hold his beer for him:

Seizing the means of production (meaning the government will control all industry)

Government-run grocery stores (which will undercut private stores’ already marginal profits whereby driving them out of business and putting the City in control of your food)

Defunding the police (and largely replacing them with glorified social workers)

Emptying prisons (after all, “Violence is an artificial construct”, says he)

Freezing the rent (so that landlords cannot raise rents, not even to keep pace with skyrocketing maintenance costs of insurance, repairs, and general inflation)

Abolishing private property ownership (which will come at an expedited basis as rents are frozen and costs explode)

Increasing minimum wage to $30/hour (which will force businesses to fire employees and probably then fill the void with less costly AI)

Providing FREE bus service (to the tune of upwards of $500,000,000/year)

Providing FREE child care (see below)

Legalizing prostitution (perhaps he’ll have those “sex service providers” watch the children in their spare time)

If Mamdani pushes through his “freebie” socialist utopia, it’s estimated to cost New Yorkers an additional $9 BILLION/year (on top of the already sickeningly bloated $117 billion annual budget). The kicker? He says he will pay for all of this through a wealth transfer program that will further tax big corporations and “the rich” at an even more increased percentage so that they are paying significantly more than all of his other constituents. Remember his pre-election rally last week in Queens where a stadium full of 10,000 people were chanting “Tax the rich!”… (So much for “fairness”, “equity” and “inclusion”).

How He Won

If you know anything about economics (or logic) at all, you know that Mamdani’s vision for our nation’s largest city is, in a word, a disaster. (More on that below). So then it begs the question… how did this inexperienced, entitled, Muslim, foreign born Millennial, who has only been a US citizen for 7 years, (and still retains his Ugandan citizenship), win the most powerful mayorship in the country? A few reasons…

First, he had weak opposition. Mamdani ran against disgraced, former NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Cuomo lost to Mamdani in the Democrat primary in June, so he then decided to run as an independent candidate. That in and of itself put Cuomo at a disadvantage - not to mention the fact that he killed thousands of our elderly New Yorkers in nursing homes during COVID, and had multiple sexual abuse allegations lodged against him. Meanwhile, Curtis ran on the Republican line, which put him at a disadvantage because of the abysmal number of registered Republicans in NYC (it’s over 2 to 1 Democrat). So, despite the fact that Curtis had a great platform of common sense policies, with Cuomo in the race, Sliwa had no real shot. People were hoping Cuomo would bow out (like Mayor Eric Adams eventually did), but that never happened.

This, in addition to the ballot layout, made it easier for Mamdani to win. As you see in the screenshot below, the ballot was crowded and a bit confusing, and I received many questions about it on election day. People were confused as to why Mamdani was on there twice, why Adams was still on there at all, and why Cuomo was only on once and tucked in the corner under Curtis.

As I explained during an NTD News interview earlier today, here in NY we have a law that allows political parties to cross-endorse a single candidate. This law was passed back in the 1940’s, and it is the reason why Mamdani was on the ballot twice (once under Democrat, and once under Working Families). Cuomo didn’t have multiple party endorsements, so he was on there once, and the line he ran on (“Fight and Deliver”) was at the end of the row because the lineup on the row is based on the number of votes the party’s candidate received in the last gubernatorial or presidential election.

The second main reason Mamdani pulled off this feat was because he embellished many things. For example, he is promising free buses, but the mayor doesn’t have the power to provide free buses! You see, the MTA controls the bus service in NYC, and the MTA is controlled by the Governor, not the mayor. Mamdani also lacks the power to freeze rent. A mayor cannot control private contracts between landlords and tenants, nor can a mayor interfere with such contracts without compensation, for doing so would be deemed a taking. Nor does the mayor have the power to raise taxes on the most wealthy tax payers or on corporations. Albany would have to do that. But it sure does sound good to tell people you will stop their rent from increasing, give them free bus rides, and someone else will pay for everything all day every day.

The Fallout

So, basically this radical guy wins because a million people in NYC voted for him because they want free stuff. Fair enough. I get the lure, especially if you struggle to make ends meet in the most expensive city in our nation. However, those million or so folks that voted for him probably have no secure grasp on how the principles of economics and political science work. Actually, seems like they have no clue how common sense works. If you tell a populace that the richest among them will have to start paying for everything for the entire society to enjoy, the richest among them will… leave! I mean, who wouldn’t?

Point in case is the recent poll by J.L. Partners which found that about 765,000 NYC residents (which is roughly 9% of NYC’s total population) said they would “definitely” leave if Mamdani wins. To give you a reference, Seattle, Boston and Denver are cities that each have about 765,000 residents. The poll also says that another 25%, or about 2.12 million people, said they would “consider” relocating if Mamdani claims victory.

Add this to the fact that big corporations have already been leaving New York, and we realize that Mamdani’s policies will now expedite this trend. For example, I heard on the radio that the iconic, NYC bank, JP Morgan Chase, has started moving workers out of New York by the tens of thousands. Apparently Texas has surpassed New York as the largest base of its workers with 30,000 employees now based down there. That’s just one example, there are others, and many more will follow.

This all adds up to an exodus that is poised to be the largest in American history, I reckon. It would be catastrophic to the survival of the City. When big companies leave the City in order to escape the rising costs of operation caused by the “socialist” policies, and the top income earners flee too, it’s Mamdani’s remaining constituents who will be the true victims (including those who voted for him).

Nationwide Reverberation

With an avowed Socialist, espousing Marxist policies, running our nation’s largest city, which is our financial capital of the country, and the world, it will embolden other cities to follow suit. This is a dangerous proposition, for what happens in New York spreads. Always.

History has shown time and again that Socialism doesn’t work. The ideas it promotes seem good in theory, but when implemented in practice, they often lead to heavy handed government bureaucracy, extreme inefficiency, and societal malaise which result in living standards being set back instead of propelling them forward (which is what is required for longevity). As the City starts to fail, the rest of New York will have to bail it out, which will in turn then result in the entire state beginning to fail. When you don’t have other states and/or the federal government willing to keep bailing out the failing state, then the destruction of the society becomes inevitable.

The problem is that so many people, especially our younger generations, don’t understand this. They have not been taught properly in school and university. They have been brainwashed to believe that equity and fairness in economy are proper, and that meritocracy and capitalism are dirty words. We must reverse this trend. It is imperative to the health and success of our nation.

More to come on the ways in which we can reverse the downward spiral Mamdani and his victory are set to propel. In the meanwhile, I end with a nod to the power of prayer. My favorite media post from election night says it all…

