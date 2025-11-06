Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Raphael
6hEdited

I hate to say this, but this doesn't surprise me in the least, because the level of ignorance and imbecility in this country, especially in large cities run by democrats, has greatly increased to the point where communism is now seen as a viable option by the dimwitted mobs.

This is the outcome of a purposely fucked up education system which churns out illiterate high school graduates as well as brainwashed radical militants.

But let's not ignore the fact that this is also the consequence of the crisis engendered by a completely corrupt system, basically an oligarchy which no longer represents the will of the people, no longer serves them but serves special interests and the wealthy and powerful exclusively.

People have had it with such a corrupt government and bureaucracy, but are too unintelligent to understand that the solution is not to reject capitalism and personal freedom but to clean up the corruption.

A weak population lacks the courage to do the hard work necessary to reclaim its own power, in this case to restore a government of, by and for the people. Rather than doing this, they hope to be rescued by a pie in the sky and a political savior.

So here we are...stupidity, an ignorance of history, decadence and a collapse of essential values, widespread corruption and lies by a cynical and greedy elite, and the weakness of a population, all of it spells destruction, as happened in the late stage of the Roman empire.

Doug Thorburn
7h

Good take, but wrong about one thing: socialism doesn't seem "good in theory" if you believe, as I know you do, in the immorality of taking the earnings of others without their voluntary, uncoerced consent. Plus, it depends on the idea that "experts" can guess at the optimal allocation of scarce resources which, of course, they cannot. Only producers and capitalists, doing their damnedest to predict the preferences of consumer-kings in order to maximize their profits, can come close to determining the most rational allocation of resources. And the more wrong the guesses, the lower the aggregate living standards.

Socialism is immoral and irrational. It is an abomination in both theory and practice.

