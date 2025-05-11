There is much buzz in the media about President Trump’s new pick for Surgeon General, Dr. Casey Means. She sprang into the spotlight, and the hot seat, just a few days ago when President Trump withdrew from consideration his first nominee, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat. Apparently Nesheiwat publicly misrepresented her medical schooling, and was also receiving strong criticism for supporting the C19 jab during the pandemic. As such, they cancelled her confirmation hearing that was supposed to take place last Thursday, and instead President Trump appointed RFK Jr. ally, Dr. Casey Means.

The sharks are circling, questions and criticisms are swarming pertaining to Means, everyone searching for some dirt or juicy story line about this doctor. Honestly, that’s all fine and good, and they can all do their familiar tap dance if they like. But my question isn’t “Who is Dr. Casey Means?” or “Is she qualified for the position?” No, my question is much more cynical - esoteric even. My question strikes at the very heart of the cnidarian medusa head. I don’t want to know about the person who might possibly fill the seat. Instead I question the seat itself. I ask, “Do we even need a Surgeon General at all?”

You see, I believe that the position of Surgeon General is not so much a functional position as much as it is a symbolic post. After all, the Surgeon General isn’t out there treating patients and performing surgeries across the country as the title may insinuate. No. Instead, the position symbolizes a very unhealthy and unnatural relationship between government and citizen. It is the foundation of the dangerous psyop that conditions the minds of Americans to believe that the government should tell you what to do, how to do it, when you can do it, and why. It is the poison seed of totalitarian control that is so cleverly disguised that scarcely a soul questions it. Surgeons General warn us not to smoke tobacco, nor to consume alcohol when pregnant, don’t have sex without a condom, and so on. Seems harmless enough. I mean, they’re trying to help us, right? If that is what you are thinking, then you are missing the mark. You need to take a step back and look at this through a different lens. You need to see the forest for the trees.

The problem isn’t whether or not they are trying to help. Admittedly, if their “warnings” remained just warnings, then that would be fine. Yes, helpful even. The problem is that their “warnings” turn into excuses to make rules, regulations, even laws, such that it’s no longer a suggestion, but a mandate. Their “warnings” form the basis for judges to rule against individual liberties, and instead rule in favor of government control, because, well, “We are trying to protect you,” they say. Their “warnings” pave the way for other government actors (legislators, politicians and bureaucrats) to tell you what to do. To manipulate you. To control you. But, seriously ask yourself, do you need another mother?

It is not just about controlling you for your sake. No. It’s about making sure you do what’s best for others. You know, to protect the masses. Sacrifice the individual for the unit. A dangerous communist, nah Marxist view is what that is, folks. And so, it begins with telling you that you shouldn’t smoke tobacco because it can lead to X, Y, and Z health problems for you down the line. But then it blossoms into, you are forbidden by law from smoking on airplanes, then they ban smoking indoors in public and private venues alike, even outdoors in many circumstances, and then it’s you cannot smoke anywhere other than your own home… because it’s not good for society. They say, “This action (smoking in my current example) doesn’t just harm you, it can harm others, so we will forbid it.” Now, don’t get me wrong - I’m definitely not advocating for smoking. I’m advocating against government overreach.

I put forth that the creation of the Surgeon General position in 1870 was the beginning of the end of what many today call “health freedom”. That was the start of the calamity of our government parenting us. Though it began innocently enough (as these things often do), what started as a position to care for the merchant seamen who served in the fledgling United States Navy, soon blossomed into dictates for the entire Nation. Those dictates are based on what? Studies? Science? If so, whose studies, and whose science? During the COVID pandemic years, the US Surgeon General told us all to mask-up, get your C-19 shot, and boosters, and even still today with an article that was “Last Updated: April 18, 2025”, they tell us to vax up so everyone can…

… keep themselves, their loved ones, their friends, and their neighbors safe from the COVID-19 virus. Millions reduced exposures, wore masks, and most importantly, got vaccinated and boosted. And because of those extraordinary efforts, our country is thankfully in a new, better place in the fight against COVID-19 – but we can’t let up.

Here’s that article:

The government overreach never comes with a reg flag or black skull and cross bones stamped across their messaging. Instead, it’s wrapped in reassuring words of “safety” and “health”. Never have we seen this more obvious than with the COVID pandemic. It was a golden opportunity for the government to grab control from We The People and abuse that power in unimaginable ways. Our government was once symbolized by Uncle Sam patriotically saying “I want YOU, for the US Army” asking you to voluntarily sign up and serve your country; but then the relationship become a scary game of Mother May I, which quickly morphed into a twisted, real-life version of Mommy Dearest.

The economic, social, psychological and political chaos that resulted from the COVID hysteria was earth shattering. We all watched it in real time, and many of us tried to stop it by speaking out, writing articles, giving speeches, bringing lawsuits, and so on. But this uber hyped up emergency opened the door to the possibility for the world’s elites to “reset” our capitalistic economy. They wasted no time. Pandemic hysteria began in March 2020, and only 3 months later, in June 2020, the elites gathered at the World Economic Forum’s meeting to discuss a “Great Reset”. The founder and chairman of the WEF, Klaus Schwab, wrote an article that was posted on their website, where he said, “Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

Disease helps them get there. Emergencies (like climate change) help them get there. And what do those two things have in common? Neither can be seen or precisely gauged or measured. You cannot see a virus. You cannot touch carbon dioxide emissions. Perfect. Why perfect? Because people are very easy to control when they are scared. Fear is a powerful tool.

So they use fear to manipulate. But if you listen to their words and really hear what they are saying, they are telling you what their plan is. For example, according to their website, the Surgeon General is charged with:

There it is! They make it sound so good, don’t they? To the unsuspecting eye (or ear), it sounds like they genuinely want to protect and improve the health and safety of the American people. But look at their wording and you’ll notice two key points: first, they say protect and improve the health “of the American people,” not “of you” or “of individuals”. Second, they say they will improve the “health and safety”, but the definition of “health” has been so expanded (by them/government), that it now seeps into every part of our lives. Today, health isn’t just your body and how well it functions. Now, health also means the environment… clean air, clean water, protection from sun rays, etc., which has opened the door to the “climate emergency” - you know, that “existential threat” that man-made climate change will kill us all in the foreseeable future. We desperately need a teen from Sweeden to lecture us about this, because VP Al Gore’s predictions in the 1990’s flopped. (Remember he said the ice caps would all melt and flood our eastern seaboard by the year 2013 or some other near future date?)

I don’t know if man-made climate change is real or not, but that’s not the point. The point is that they’re using intangible things to control you. Moreover, the peril is not just related to your “health freedom” - it’s also a phenomenal attack on your personal freedom… Smoking was the tip of the iceberg.

Did you see Biden’s Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy’s, statement last year that “It is time to require a surgeon general’s warning label on social media platforms, stating that social media is associated with significant mental health harms for adolescents,” which he wrote in a New York Times article. He then went on to, wait for it, call on Congress to take action to require such a warning label be placed on social media platforms! There it is, my friends. That seemingly harmless “warning” will very quickly and very assuredly lead to the end of free speech, and usher in the era of government-controlled speech in the United States. First it’s their warning, then it’s their laws to codify their warning, and regulations to enforce their laws, and then of course penalties for daring to disobey them.

Exactly how it went with tobacco.

Exactly how it went with quarantines in New York State… It started with, “Stay home! Just for 2 weeks, to flatten the curve.” Then it quickly morphed into a 6 month lockdown of many businesses and recreational activities, a 2 year shutdown of many schools for “in-person” learning, and a multi-year eviction moratorium where tenants could live rent-free while landlords went belly up. Hochul and the Department of Health’s quarantine camp regulation was there throughout which gave them the power of a dictator to arbitrarily lock you down in your home, or remove you from your home (with the force of police) and put you into a detention center, indefinitely, with no right to an attorney, no process by which you could regain your freedom, and without ever having to prove you were actually sick! Their authoritarian power allowed them to control your every move whilst you were in lockdown, and you were subject to the whims of unelected, Health Department bureaucrats, as the reg was littered with the phrase “consistent with any direction that the State Commissioner of Health may issue.” Their reasoning for this totalitarian power grab? (I’m sure you can guess…) Because they (the government) need to control you in time of emergency, so that they can keep “society” safe.

As an aside, my plaintiffs and I successfully sued and got that heinous regulation shot down by a court (decision is here), but the threat isn’t over thanks to the shameful appeal by Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James. This is proof positive that the government is not here to “protect” you, or to keep you “safe” and “healthy”, for surely the mental scars that such unabashedly illegal isolation and quarantines would bring are the antithesis of healthy. (More on our epic quarantine camp battle can be found here.)

To return to my opening question - Do we even need a Surgeon General? I think that answer is all too clear. With dozens of health agencies already flooding our federal government, I say we leave the Surgeon General’s seat vacant. We have enough “parenting” going on as it is.

