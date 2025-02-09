It’s a sad day when you finally realize that your government is corrupt. It’s even sadder when you realize they aren’t just corrupt, but they’re actively working against your best interests. This concept is so foreign to Americans. We are raised to believe that our government is there to protect us, help us, nurture our rights and freedoms. After all, our Declaration of Independence clearly proclaims that we have an unalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and that the government is there to defend and ensure those rights.

Right?

Wrong.

At least, that’s not the way it is any longer. Perhaps once upon a time our government was comprised of upstanding patriots who admired our Constitution and respected their fellow Americans. No more. Today our government is littered with egotistical politicians who believe they are better than you, and that you are there to serve their needs. Then those politicians appoint (or defend the appointment of) power-hungry bureaucrats who are not elected by the people, but who nonetheless believe they are better than you, wiser, more important… and so their actions reflect their desire to control you, take your hard earned money and use it for whatever they want. My response? Sorry guys, that’s literally the antithesis of your job as members of our government (elected or appointed)!

Many Americans have caught on to this great big sham over the past few years, and they mobilized in massive numbers to elect a leader who promised to “drain the swamp” if re-elected. President Trump regained the White House a couple of weeks ago, created the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and now that the curtain is being drawn back and the wizard is being revealed, we see the proof of what we only suspected previously - the sickening corruption and waste by our government is real. And now we’ve got the receipts.

Let’s take a look at some of the disgraceful corruption and waste DOGE has unearthed in just the first couple of weeks in business…

One federal agency that has come under fire and is making headlines is USAID. For those who are unclear as to who and what USAID is, the acronym stands for United States Agency for International Development, and it is a government agency under the Executive Branch (ie the President). According to USA.gov, USAID is “the principal U.S. agency to extend assistance to countries recovering from disaster, trying to escape poverty, and engaging in democratic reforms.” It has a whopping 10,000 employees, and in FY 2024 it paid out $21.7 BILLION of our tax dollars to foreign nations. According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and other news sources, USAID spent obscene amounts of our money on unimaginable things. Here are just a few of the most absurd payouts the agency has made:

$260 million to Soros-backed groups to advance their interests in countries like Serbia, Georgia, Uganda

$20 million for a Sesame Street show in Iraq

$15 million for contraceptives in Afghanistan

$7.9 million to teach Sri Lankan journalists how to avoid binary gendered language

$6 million for tourism in Egypt

$2.1 million to help BBC value the diversity of Libyan society

$2 million for sex changes and LGBT activism in Guatemala

$2 million for promoting tourism to Lebanon

$1.5 million to advance DEI in Serbia’s work places

$70,000 on production of a DEI musical in Ireland

$47,000 for a transgender opera in Colombia

$32,000 for a transgender comic book in Peru

$5.5 BILLION of our tax dollars going to universities in Canada

That list is by no means exhaustive. Those are just some of the things USAID spent our money on. As a result, President Trump has virtually shut down the organization’s work, or at least paused it for the next couple of months while it is further investigated by his administration. The name has been removed from the federal building in DC, and if you go to their website, it’s a blank page right now.

Note that USAID is but just one cog in the machine. There are billions more of our tax dollars spent by other agencies, committees, etc. For example, Congresswoman Mace reports that the Biden/Harris administration spent $10 million on experiments with transgender animals...

None of this even touches upon what the Biden/Harris administration has spent funding the illegal invasion of our country by unvetted foreigners. Remember folks, Biden/Harris didn’t just refuse to enforce our immigration laws, they actively bussed and flew people into our country, many of whom were being released from other countries’ prisons and mental institutions. Let’s consider what Biden/Harris gave to just one NGO that has been promulgating the illegal immigration into our country:

And so, DOGE is uncovering all of these things, and more. All of this tremendous wasteful spending of our tax dollars begs the question… is all of this money really going to the causes listed on the Treasury books? Or is there something nefarious going on with some/all of our money? Is there money laundering? Are politicians getting rich off of back room deals, NGO’s and non-profits?

The answer likely lies in the fact that so many in our government are pushing back against the exposing of the waste. The bad actors (elected and unelected alike) are not going to be exposed and allow their gravy train to come to an end. Some call them the Deep State. Others call them the Shadow Government. Whatever label you prefer, no matter. The end result is the same - they are fighting tooth and nail to try to preserve their death grip on our country. On us.

This is unfolding in the political arena and in the courts. Politically, we see the department heads that President Trump has appointed being thwarted (Kash Patel), stalled (RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard), and in some cases run out before they even have a chance (Matt Gaetz). Legally, there are numerous lawsuits already filed against President Trump and his administration, and those that wind up before activist judges will see absurd results. For example, just yesterday an Obama-appointed federal judge in New York, Paul Engelmayer, granted a request by 19 (blue) states to block DOGE’s access to the Treasury Department records so that DOGE can no longer see where our tax dollars have been/are being spent. The ruling granted a TRO (temporary restraining order) which was ex parte (meaning the judge only heard the plaintiffs’ side of the story before issuing his ruling). Of course, Soros-backed NYS Attorney General, Tish James, is leading the charge together with Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

The judge sided with these left-wing Attorneys General, and it was telling when he wrote, “That is both because of the risk that the new policy presents of the disclosure of sensitive and confidential information and the heightened risk that the systems in question will be more vulnerable than before to hacking.” Good grief! This guy is clearly a political hack. The whole point of DOGE is to look at what some may consider “sensitive” information and determine what should continue as-is and what needs to be changed, or eliminated altogether! You can access the judge’s full decision here.

How tired are we of activist judges?! Don’t get me started on the shameful NYS judges who overturned my quarantine camp lawsuit victory, and my Prop 1 lawsuit win last year. Judge accountability will be a topic for another day, but I will say that the person you elect as President is the one who appoints our federal judges. Similarly, the person you elect as your governor (in many states) is the person who appoints your judges.

This is indeed a battle of good vs. evil.

Stay tuned.

