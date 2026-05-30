In December, I wrote an article entitled, “The Beginning of the End… The Slow-Motion Takeover of Private Property in NYC.” The article exposes the government’s communist plan to take your real-estate from you, and keep it. I provide great detail on the law they are going to use, what they will do, and how they will do it. In hindsight, the only error I made when I penned that article five months ago, was to categorize the rate at which they will move to seize your wealth as “slow-motion.” In a press conference given a couple of days ago, NYC’s first Communist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, proudly and boldly declared that his new housing initiative was underway, and that the government will be working diligently through “aggressive legal action” to strip property owners of their buildings and give them to those who are more deserving, including your tenants!

He is calling it his “Block by Block” initiative, and it is a whopping 100+ page long action plan to destroy the American dream in real time. Of course the Socialists that Mamdani has surrounded himself with are applauding this anti-American land grab as “equitable” and “just.” What it means for all the rest of us who fall under the category of hard-working, law-abiding, logic-loving people, is a whole lot of headaches and heartaches.

Let’s look at the most stunningly egregious part of the wealth transfer plan… the land grab. As always, I will provide a real-life example to show you just how this will all play out, and how utterly “inequitable” it all is.

But first, let’s look at what exactly Mamdani is planning. He bragged during his recent presser:

“When necessary we will take aggressive legal action to remove negligent owners and property managers.”

“And for buildings that have suffered chronic neglect, we will work to transfer ownership to responsible stewards… Stewards that include community land trusts, nonprofits or even the tenants themselves.”

He also said they will “empower tenants.”

Ok, so who do you think decides the “when necessary” part of this illegal lawfare? Will it be Mamdani’s communist “Tenant Advocate,” Cea Weaver, who decides which landlords will be sued, for which of their properties, when, and for what alleged infractions? (Remember, Cea Weaver has previously called for the abolition of private property). Or will it be Mamdani himself who gets to play king?

And who decides what is “chronic neglect” versus what is normal wear and tear, or a tenant-caused building violation?

And what exactly does he mean when he says they will “empower tenants?” Unfortunately, I know what that means, because I am seeing it first hand. You see, Mamdani’s plan will increase tenants' ability to organize collectively, increase their ability to trigger government enforcement actions (i.e. get landlords in trouble), increase their ability to control building management, and in some cases participate in ownership transitions. Oh, and did I mention that I read they will use tax payer funds to train housing activists on how they can get landlords in trouble and ultimately take over the building?!

From and to this last point, my real-life example flows…

I have a client (we will call her Mercy) who is an honest, hard-working person, a senior citizen, a recent widow, and she owns a small, three-story building where she uses the first floor, and the 2 apartments above her are rented out. Mercy has owned that building for almost 15 years. The income from those 2 upstairs units helps Mercy pay all the bills on that building, such as her property taxes, her insurance, her mortgage, her upkeep and maintenance, and so on. Two years ago, Mercy rented her top floor unit to a woman and her teenage son. For the first few months, there weren’t any issues or complaints. However, by the sixth month, the tenant started to complain about rodents in her unit. So Mercy hired pest control to come take care of the issue. She was a bit surprised, because in 15 years of ownership, Mercy never had any tenant complain about rodents before, and she herself had never seen any.

Over the course of the next few months, the rodent problem in that top floor unit continued, so Mercy paid the pest control company to start coming routinely, every single month, to address the issue. It was curious to the pest control company that no other floor in the building was having rodent issues… not the basement, nor the 1st floor, nor the 2nd floor. Only the 3rd floor unit had rodents. Further baffling to the pest control experts was the fact that the rodents were obviously coming from street level (because rodents don’t live in trees), and yet they were bypassing the basement, the 1st floor, and the 2nd floor units, and only going inside the 3rd floor unit. As the technician explained to me, rodents won’t climb all the way up to the top floor to find food unless they know that’s the only place that they’ll find it. Still more perplexing to the pest control company was the fact that not one of the dozen or so mouse traps they laid in the unit were being touched by the rodents! I spoke to the pest control technician and he clearly explained that if the rodents aren’t touching the traps, it’s because they are finding food to eat elsewhere in the apartment.

A walk through the unit showed that the tenant had very poor sanitary habits. She kept dirty dishes piled up in the kitchen sink, she kept food cluttered on the kitchen countertops such that you couldn’t even see the counter in most areas, she had a hording issue where you had to step over piles of clothes, boxes, and furniture to get from one side of a room to the other, and she stored raw vegetables in an open basket on the kitchen floor! Oh, and she would (in violation of her lease) harbor her boyfriend’s dog in the apartment by times, leaving the dog food open and exposed on the floor. So in essence, the tenant was obviously causing the rodent problem, and yet was complaining to Mercy, and causing Mercy to pay continuous pest control visits to try to cure the incurable (because of tenant) problem.

Mercy decided she wasn’t going to renew this tenant’s lease for a 3rd year, so she gave the tenant the proper notice that a lease extension was not going to be offered. The tenant became irate, contacted the local Building Department to (fraudulently) complain of landlord-related, unsanitary conditions in the unit, and hired a lawyer to tell Mercy that tenant was not only not leaving at her lease-end, but she would no longer pay the rent because of the “terrible conditions” that Mercy was forcing the tenant to live in. (I know at this point this story sounds fabricated to honest, upstanding people, but I assure you it is absolutely real).

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the local Building Department responded to the tenant’s complaints by issuing Mercy multiple Housing Code violations. So, of course Mercy had to hire a lawyer to protect her from the injustices that the tenant was perpetrating against her, the non-payment of rent, and to deal with the Building Department. Mercy now has to sue the tenant to get her out of Mercy’s apartment, and Mercy also has to try to maintain her building with only half of the rental income that she needs to keep the building running (since tenant stopped paying the rent). Mercy wonders, where is she going to get all of the money to do this?

Under Mamdani’s new Block by Block plan, Mercy would certainly end up in Housing court fighting against Mamdani and his communist buddies who would undoubtedly take the tenant’s account of the situation and (falsely) depict Mercy as a “slumlord” who allows her units to become rodent infested, unsanitary havens. As a result, Mercy would face the very real possibility of losing her building (the first floor of which she occupies), and having it turned over to her tenant (that caused the rodent infestation in the first place) who Mamdani would crown as the new owner of the building!

That, folks, is a quintessential example of wealth transfer. It’s un-American. It’s wrong, and it’s a heartbreaking scenario for someone like Mercy, who worked her entire life to be able to buy that building, and figured it would sustain her in her advanced years as a senior-citizen, even more so now that she is a widow.

That’s what Socialism is. That’s what Communism is. The politicians tout it as utopias where “fairness” and “equity” abound. But in reality, both of those forms of societal construct exploit the hard-working in favor of the power-crazed politicians and bad actors, all in the name of “helping” the “less fortunate.”

And so, the glaringly obvious and wholly unconstitutional transfer of wealth is now underway in New York. Why should my non-New York readers care? Because like all progressive ideologies that begin in radical states like NY and California, they are sold by demagogues as the equitable and fair thing to do, and once they’ve taken hold, they normalize. Once normalized, they spread like a cancer to other states. Like all of their wealth transfer programs that came before, this one will never be reversed once it takes hold, so it is only a matter of time before it comes to a town near you.

Unless, of course, it can be stopped here, at its source.

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