Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

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Ricardo Padilla's avatar
Ricardo Padilla
6h

The sad part is the very same people applauding him, thinking it's for their benefit, don't realize it's a socialist agenda. I'd call it making room for the jihadist brotherhood, etc.

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Mic's avatar
Mic
3h

My God what a battle this will be. NYC will surely become a slummy Muslim hell hole. And….. citizens voted for this.

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