Who's In Charge Anyway?

It’s truly shocking to me how utterly brazen the Administrative State has become. They no longer even try to hide their outlandish sense of entitlement. The bureaucrats that comprise this wanna-be fourth branch of government have been running amok for so long, unchecked by any sort of Constitutional backstops, that when things don’t go their way, they stomp and shout all the way to the courthouse where they file lawsuits in the hopes that an activist judge (or judges) will rule in their favor.

Last week during my weekly NTD News interview, I discussed the latest such temper tantrum by an Administrative State insider, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. She was appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank (“the Fed”) Board of Governors by Biden. For those who do not know much about the Fed, it is the so called bank of the United States, and it oversees all banking in the country. Started back in 1913, this bank is a wildly unconstitutional creation that has the unprecedented power to control all banking transactions in the U.S., something that our Founding Fathers never envisioned and would likely be vehemently against. Centralization of an industry like banking which is so crucial and prominent in Americans’ daily lives is a true sign of authoritarian-type rule. The government has no business controlling banking. Your hard earned money has nothing to do with them. At least not in the sense of them being an authority to tell you how to invest, use, or save it. True, the Fed has been around for over a century, but just because something is old, doesn’t mean it’s good.

I digress.

Getting back to the overly emboldened Administrative State… People who work in government agencies, boards, committees, departments, etc. are all considered part of the Administrative State. What defines them is the fact that they are unelected by We The People. Instead, they are either appointed (installed), or they are hired by someone who was appointed. This means that they are accountable to nobody (except perhaps the person that hired them, and even then, that is questionable). In other words, these bureaucrats cannot be hired/fired by you and me going to the ballot box and voting for/against them, and so they are particularly dangerous, for they wield tremendous power over so many facets of our lives in some circumstances, and yet they answer to no one.

As I discuss in my interview (above), Fed Governor Lisa Cook was fired by President Trump, and now she’s suing him to keep her job. As per the Federal Reserve Act, the seven Governors of the Fed are appointed by Presidents, and they can be removed by a President “for cause”. In this instance, the “cause”, according to Trump, is that Cook allegedly lied on mortgage documents, and possibly for more than one property. President Trump posted his letter firing Cook on his social media:

Check out my interview (above) to hear the legal explanation of what this all means, how this is unfolding, and why the Administrative State is such a threat to our freedoms. Let us be forever mindful that our nation is built upon the premise of a government controlled by the people and for the people - not a government controlled by the unelected work force installed by a select few. Otherwise, we may as well live in medieval times.

