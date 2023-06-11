When One Political Party Has Total Control, They Go Totally Out of Control
Democrats in Albany Are Wiping Criminals' Records Clean, Weakening Election Integrity, and So Much More!
The New York State Legislature up in Albany just finished their session for the year. It was scheduled to end on Thursday June 8th, but it went into the wee hours of Saturday June 10th. I know because I stayed up to watch the three-ring circus which was still going strong at 2:30am yesterday. All this week, I watched the Senate and Assembly, sometime…