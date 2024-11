I’m sure the members of Uniting NYS know exactly what I mean by “D-Day” in the title of this article. Actually, I’m quite certain that all of my Plaintiffs (i.e. Senator George Borrello, Assemblyman Christ Tague, Congressman Mike Lawler, and the citizens’ group Uniting NYS) on my quarantine lawsuit against our despotic governor, Kathy Hochul, know what…