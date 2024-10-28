Early voting is underway. The 2024 election has begun.

It’s criminal that we have an “election period” now instead of an “election day” - but since the left has made it a weeks-long event instead of a single day (as required by law), we must embrace it and take advantage of it. Vote early! Don’t wait until November 5, when a distraction, a delay, or an emergency could prevent you from casting your vote. This election is simply much too important not to vote.

We are facing an absolutely unprecedented time in our nation’s history. This election is like no other. It is not about political parties. It is not about Democrats vs. Republicans, or Conservatives vs. Liberals. This election is about saving a nation. Period. It's about the spirit of our people. It’s about the future of our children, and our children’s children. We stand at a crossroads as a nation. We must decide right now - are we going to continue down this path of destruction, this path towards socialism and communism? Or, are we going to stop the bleeding, end the madness, and turn this nation around to regain its place as the most prosperous, most free, most admired, most powerful country on the world stage?

The choice is clear. If you love our country, if you want to turn things around, if you are tired of struggling, if you feel like your rights are disappearing, then you must vote for common sense, which means you must not vote for Democrats, for they have gone too far astray. They are not the Democrat party of yesteryear. They are not the Democrat party I grew up in. And you are hearing this from a life-long Democrat. Are Republican politicians perfect? Far from it! However, they are the ones, right now, who are fighting for our freedoms, our national sovereignty, our security, our Constitution. If they weren’t, then I wouldn’t have teamed up with them to fight against New York’s insidious quarantine camps, and to fight the Democrats’ so called “Equal Rights Amendment” that will be on our ballots as Proposal Number One. I saw this sign and felt like it pretty much sums up where we are right now in our country…

We need our magic back. For sure Kamala Harris and the Democrat party are NOT going to give it to us. They will thwart us at every turn, just as they have been the past almost 4 years now. She was recently on a national, left-wing talk show, and they asked her if she would have done anything differently than Biden these past 3.5 years. Her response was, “There is nothing that comes to mind.” Wow. Truly unbelievable. She will not change a thing… so that means an open border, censorship and the loss of free speech, persecution of political opponents, an attack on the family unit, and on religion. She will give illegal immigrants amnesty and then citizenship, which includes the right to vote. She will put Americans last, just has she has done the past almost 4 years. Those are her words. Believe someone when they tell you who they are.

There is no question, we must vote for Donald Trump, folks. Can you honestly say you’re better off today than you were 4 or 5 years ago? Kamala is an enemy with policies and plans that have already and will continue to make our country weaker, and make our lives less free. Moreover, I strongly recommend you do not vote for a third party candidate in any of the races (President, Congress, State legislature, etc). It may make you feel good inside, but voting for a third party is really voting for Kamala (or the Democrat). A third party candidate does not have a shot. The Republican does, and they need your vote. It’s sheer numbers. Vote wisely. Vote to save our nation.

Ballot Proposals

In many states, in addition to candidates, voters will also see proposals on their ballots. You should do your homework BEFORE you go vote. Go to your Board of Elections’ website and see what your ballot will look like in your specific county. Then do some research to see what those proposals really mean. Do NOT take the Board of Elections’ interpretation of the proposals as truth. Do NOT take the politicians’ interpretation of the proposals as truth. Read about them in articles from both sides of the political aisle, talk to politically inclined friends about them, watch press conferences or interviews from both sides about them, then make your own informed decision. Informed decision… Not the mainstream media’s interpretation or “position” on it.

Why am I stressing so insistently that you do your own independent homework about the proposals on the ballot? Why should you not just read what’s on the ballot and assume you know what it means? Because if your state is like mine (New York), then the language on your ballot proposal is NOT the real language that will go into your state constitution, nor will that ballot language explain exactly what the proposal will mean to your everyday life if it passes. Here is a perfect example - New York state’s Proposal Number One… the most historic bait and switch we’ve ever seen!

Proposal One (or Prop 1) is a Trojan Horse of the most epic kind. As they so often do, the radical politicians pushing this dress it up in word salad style so that you don’t know what it actually means. (Note, the unfortunate politicians who thought this up are the same who gave us extremist, failed policies such as No-Cash-Bail, and Clean Slate, and Raise the Age, and Congestion Pricing.) They are selling Prop One as an “Equal Rights Amendment” that will protect abortion in New York, though none of those words actually appear on the ballot. Nonetheless, when you read it, it sounds “fair” - I mean who doesn’t want equal treatment for all?

But in reality, if it passes, it will not give anyone any rights... just look at the language (below). Nowhere does it say “You have the right to X, Y, or Z.” What it says is you cannot discriminate against anyone for any reason based on a list of TWELVE new classes of people (to be added to the existing four classes). By you they mean you individually, but also your “firm, corporation, or institution.” So if this passes, then the government will be allowed to control your speech, your actions, your beliefs, your policies, etc.

In other words, Proposal One will restrict you, not give you a right to do something!The total opposite of what they say Prop One is about (ie enshrining abortion rights into our constitution). If you do your own homework further, you’ll see some other glaring power grabs going on with this proposed change to our constitution.

First and foremost, you don’t get to see the actual language that will be put into our constitution if it passes. This is what is on your ballot (either at the bottom, or on the back of the ballot):

Amendment to Protect Against Unequal Treatment This proposal would protect against unequal treatment based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity and pregnancy. It also protects against unequal treatment based on reproductive healthcare and autonomy. A “YES” vote puts these protections in the New York State Constitution. A “NO” vote leaves these protections out of the State Constitution.

Unfortunately, that’s it! You won’t see the actual proposed change to our Constitution which will read as follows:

§ 11. a. No person shall be denied the equal protection of the laws of this state or any subdivision thereof. No person shall, because of race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, creed [or], religion, or sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy, be subjected to any discrimination in [his or her] their civil rights by any other person or by any firm, corporation, or institution, or by the state or any agency or subdivision of the state, pursuant to law. b. Nothing in this section shall invalidate or prevent the adoption of any law, regulation, program, or practice that is designed to prevent or dismantle discrimination on the basis of a characteristic listed in this section, nor shall any characteristic listed in this section be interpreted to interfere with, limit, or deny the civil rights of any person based upon any other characteristic identified in this section. Explanation – Matter in underscored is new; matter in brackets [ ] is old law to be omitted.

Secondly, the language sounds warm and fuzzy, doesn’t it? But it’s not!

If Prop One passes, it will unleash a massive tidalwave of chaos upon our citizenry, our norms, and what we hold dear in our society. In other words, life as you know it will no longer be the norm. If Prop One passes it can lead to:

the weakening of your parental rights and give the government control of your children (which is already happening in schools across the State thanks to this outrageous and unconstitutional “guidance” the Department of Education issued last year). (See my X posts on that HERE and HERE).

making New York a permanent sanctuary state where illegal immigrants (including criminals) can’t be deported;

opening the door for non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, to claim a constitutional right to receive the same tax-payer funded benefits that citizens receive (like government assistance, medicare, social security, disability compensation, subsidized health care, etc.) and could eventually include the right to vote (see my X post on that HERE);

abolition of girls’ sports and female spaces like women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, showers, dormitories, prisons, etc. (see my X post on that HERE);

abolition of single-sex spaces such as high schools, colleges, clubs, organizations, etc.;

the chilling of free speech (see my X post on that HERE);

the legalization of reverse discrimination (see my X post on that HERE).

In sum, New Yorkers must vote NO on Proposal One.

And Americans in all other states must research your ballot proposals before you get to the voting booth, so you can make an informed decision when you vote.

Proposal One Resources:

I am the spokesperson for Vote NO on Prop One Committee, which is working hard to educate New Yorkers on the truth about Prop One. Please share our resources below with anyone you know in New York, and encourage them to vote NO on Prop 1.

Our website : www.VoteNOonProp1.org

Articles & videos : https://www.votenoonprop1.org/inthenews

Our Commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUAg8IDT3SM

Our Twitter handle: https://x.com/VoteNOonprop1NY

Our FB handle : https://www.facebook.com/people/Vote-NO-on-Prop-1/61567010600948/

Some Ads to share:

