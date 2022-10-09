The proposed bill is A9963. It is being proposed by NYS Assemblyman Richard Gottfried (Democrat - District 75 - Manhattan) and co-sponsored by five other NYS Assembly Members:

AMY PAULIN (Democrat) in District 88 (in Westchester County - Scarsdale/Eastchester area) JO ANNE SIMON (Democrat) in District 52 (in Brooklyn) MARITZA DAVILA (Democrat) in District…