Warning! This Could Be The End Of Your Parental Rights
Six NYS Assembly Members are pushing this horrific bill. Good news is that you can VOTE THEM OUT on November 8th!
The proposed bill is A9963. It is being proposed by NYS Assemblyman Richard Gottfried (Democrat - District 75 - Manhattan) and co-sponsored by five other NYS Assembly Members:
AMY PAULIN (Democrat) in District 88 (in Westchester County - Scarsdale/Eastchester area)
JO ANNE SIMON (Democrat) in District 52 (in Brooklyn)
MARITZA DAVILA (Democrat) in District…