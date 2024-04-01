I hesitate to write this article on Easter Sunday, because it is the holiest day of the year in my religion, and I do not want to detract from that - for myself, and for those who share my faith. However, when I think more about it, I realize that I must write this article today, because it is Easter Sunday. I believe this is the best way for me to show you how clearly under attack religion is in our country today. We have sick, anti-America, anti-freedom zealots running our government, and it is time to take back control of our nation, now, before it is too late.

What is a zealot? According to Cambridge online dictionary, “zealot” is defined as:

Because the minority (i.e. the politicians in power) hate our country and want to destroy it and “build back better” to use their phrase, and because they are power-hungry, control-hungry zealots, they are forcing their anti-American beliefs on the massive majority that is We the People. Here in the United States of America, we have freedom of religion. It’s such a sacred right, our founding fathers listed it first in the Amendments to our Constitution. Freedom of religion means you have the right to practice your faith without disruption from the government, or those acting in concert with the government. It also means that our government cannot force a religion or belief system upon us. The politicians cannot make us believe something or do something that goes against our personal religions or faiths. It also means the government cannot restrict our religious practices, or compel us to abandon our beliefs. Atheism is a choice you can adopt if you wish. Feel free. But it cannot be forced upon us by a bunch of politicians (and their handlers). Sorry guys. Not in this country. Not on our watch. To these zealots I say, you hate our country so much, then leave!

Communist countries do not allow for freedom of religion. The citizenry in communist countries must obey and follow what the politicians tell them to do. The government serves as their religion, in an odd and twisted way. For all the keyboard warrier critics out there who will undoubtedly rely on the bogus “fact checkers” to try to oppose my position, I’ll key you in on my sources… Friends and colleagues of mine who were born, raised, and fled communist countries. If you recall from one of my prior articles, I grew up during the Cold War, and I was completely engulfed in the world of competitive figure skating - a sport intensely dominated for decades by the Soviets. I trained at an Olympic training center where my coaches were internationally renowned World and Olympic level coaches who had successfully trained skating greats like Dorothy Hamill, Elaine Zayack, and so many other champions. My rink-mates and I trained year-round, 6 days a week, 4-5 hours/day on-ice, and that doesn’t include the hours of off-ice training we did each week. We had a “ballet room” in the rink, overlooking one of the ice surfaces (it was a twin rink facility). We studied not just ballet there, but various other forms of dance, stretching, agility, etc. I had abbreviated school days to ensure I had enough time to train each day at the rink. No need to take gym class, or art, or music in school. They gave me credit for that because of my high level of intense skating. My point is, my training-mates were like family to me. We spent so much time together, I saw them significantly more each day than I saw my own family.

Starting with my pre-teen years and straight on up, I can remember stories told by my Soviet training-mates’ (and even more so by their parents) about what it was like in the Soviet Union. It seemed truly unbelievable to hear them talk about food shortages, bread lines, eating the same stale food for days in a row, sleeping in their coats because it was freezing outside and their apartment buildings didn’t have heat that worked. It wasn’t because they were so poor. It was because it was all government controlled. They explained how the radio only had a couple of stations, and those were government controlled, so day and night, all they really heard was propaganda. The Soviet people didn’t know they were being fed a perverted version of reality. How could they? There was no “dissent” allowed to be spoken. There was only ever one side. And so, they believed it.

And this is what is happening today here in the United States. It’s most obvious to those who fled communist countries. They say to me, “I don’t understand how you Americans don’t see what your government is doing!” I see it. And I hope I can help you see it.

This is a perfect example: just a couple of days ago, the moron in the White House (and his handlers) declared Easter Sunday to be “Transgender Day of Visibility.” Not the day before Easter. Not the day after. Not any of the other three hundred sixty-four days in the year. Nope. Easter Sunday, folks. The holiest day on our Christian calendar. And we have more than a few Christians in this country. Here is the communist’s Twitter post earlier today. He didn’t wish anyone Happy Easter, but he instead wrote:

He is a disgrace. And that is an understatement. This post by a member of Congress sums it up well:

It’s not the first time this anti-American despot has overtaken a national holiday with the intent of deleting the original holiday. Remember when Biden declared Columbus Day to be “Indigenous People’s Day” as well? I’m Italian, by the way, still have family there, I write and speak the language fluently, studied abroad there during college, the whole kit and caboodle - so this idiot’s attempt to hijack a holiday that celebrates my heritage strikes a particularly potent chord with me.

Another example: the world-famous St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan had its Easter Vigil interrupted last night by a group of pro-Palestinian “protestors” who went beyond just verbally disturbing the vigil with their inappropriate “free Palestine” shouts and chants, but they also decided to actually walk up to the altar with their huge banner to interrupt the religious proceedings, and then they resisted moving until they were physically removed by security! Where is anti-New Yorker, NYC Mayor Eric Adams on this disgusting attack on religious freedom? Is he demanding the District Attorney prosecute these criminals? This post by NYC Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli gets it right…

Are you as disgusted as I am by this assault on our freedom of religion, our right to life, liberty and happiness, etc.? If so, be a part of the effort to replace these despots with constitutionally inclined elected officials instead. In other words, vote them all out on November 5th. For all those who are thinking voting is fruitless and you plan to sit this one out, to you I say, if you don’t vote, then you are part of the problem. If you don’t vote, then they win, hands down. You think they cheat? We can’t implement better election integrity until we have control of the government, and we can’t gain control if you stay home and refuse to vote. Be the change you want to see. Don’t just complain about it. For anyone interested in getting involved in our work to return the NYS Senate back to Republican control (so that there can be a balance of power restored in NYS government with each party controlling one house), click here, or email contact@unitingnys.com today.

