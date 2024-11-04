This will have to be a shorter than usual article, because I’m continuing to campaign every minute I can up until 9:00pm on Tuesday night. It’s been months that I’ve been speaking out about New York State’s heinous Proposal One that is on the ballot. If you’ve missed my last several Substack articles, I’ll summarize what Proposal One is by saying it’s a proposed change to our constitution that would permanently install into our society a radical woke ideology, and it will empower our government to control our every move (and word) in the righteous name of keeping us from “discriminating” against a laundry list of newly protected classes. (See proposed language below).

A colleague and I filed our lawsuit against Prop One a year ago, and we won in May, but then the same unconstitutional appellate court that overturned my quarantine camp victory went ahead and overturned our Prop One lawsuit victory, too. Same deal - a bull crap, non-existent, legal technicality is what they hung their hat on to dis us (and by “us” I mean our constitution and We The People). Hint: appellate court judges in NYS are APPOINTED by our governors (not elected). So here we are with an illegal proposed change to our Constitution on the ballot.

The most infuriating thing is that the twisted politicians pushing this are lying about what Prop One is and what it will do! They know they have to lie about it to try to TRICK you into voting for it. How do I know that? Because we did a poll which showed that a large majority of New Yorkers would vote for Prop One if they just read the language. However, once the true implications of Prop One were explained to them, 66% changed their mind and said they would NOT vote for it!

If you follow my work, then you know I’ve been speaking all across the State, writing, posting, and interviewing about Prop One for months. In my continued efforts to sound the alarm about the true meaning of this Trojan Horse, which the insidious politicians slyly call the “Equal Rights Amendment”, this morning I was interviewed by a colleague (and fellow Brownstone Institute Fellow) Bret Weinstein who hosts the wildly popular “Dark Horse” podcast with his wife, Heather. Here is the interview. It’s only 10 minutes long, and well worth the time.

How this came about was because Bret had heard me explain Prop One when I was speaking on a “Law and State” panel at the annual Brownstone Institute conference this weekend. He had already given his talks, and so he was absorbing the rest of the conference speakers, and this issue grabbed him. Bret was not only stunned by the true meaning of Prop One, he was truly disturbed by the fact that voters are not allowed to read all of the Prop One language on their ballot! Yes, you read that correctly… what’s on the ballot is just a two sentence SUMMARY of what will go into our Constitution if Prop One passes. Bret was so shaken by this fact that he whipped out his phone while I was lecturing, launched his X app, went to my page and pulled one of my many Tweets about Prop One, and he re-Tweeted right there while I was speaking… https://x.com/BretWeinstein/status/1852746052203405344

Most people are stunned (as they should be) when they learn that they/we the voters are not even allowed to see on our ballots the actual proposed amendment to our Constitution. “That’s criminal!” you say? It should be, but it isn’t. Why not? Make sure you’re sitting down for this one… because the politicians who run New York State (all of whom are Democrats) passed a law last year (after they had created Prop One) giving themselves the power to NOT show you all the language, and instead only show you a short summary! Their brazen elitism is truly unbelievable.

So, here’s the quick summary that’s on your ballot:

Proposal Number One, An Amendment Amendment to Protect Against Unequal Treatment This proposal would protect against unequal treatment based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity and pregnancy. It also protects against unequal treatment based on reproductive healthcare and autonomy. A “YES” vote puts these protections in the New York State Constitution. A “NO” vote leaves these protections out of the State Constitution.

And here’s the actual language that will become part of our Constitution if Prop One passes on Tuesday:

§ 11. a. No person shall be denied the equal protection of the laws of this state or any subdivision thereof. No person shall, because of race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, creed [or], religion, or sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy, be subjected to any discrimination in [his or her] their civil rights by any other person or by any firm, corporation, or institution, or by the state or any agency or subdivision of the state, pursuant to law. b. Nothing in this section shall invalidate or prevent the adoption of any law, regulation, program, or practice that is designed to prevent or dismantle discrimination on the basis of a characteristic listed in this section, nor shall any characteristic listed in this section be interpreted to interfere with, limit, or deny the civil rights of any person based upon any other characteristic identified in this section. Explanation – Matter in bold is new; matter in brackets [ ] is old law to be omitted.

You will notice that what’s on the ballot is NOT a summary of what Prop One really says, nor does it explain at all what Prop One will really do if it passes, meaning how it will affect our everyday lives.

What it says:

Paragraph a of Prop One is improperly summarized on the ballot, and paragraph b of Prop One ISN’T EVEN MENTIONED AT ALL on the ballot!

What it does:

If Prop One passes, it will unleash a massive tidalwave of chaos upon our citizenry, upon normalcy, and upon all that we hold dear in our society. In other words, life as you know it will no longer be the norm. If Prop One passes it can lead to:

The weakening of your parental rights and give the government control of your children (which is already happening in schools across the State thanks to this outrageous and unconstitutional “guidance” the Department of Education issued last year). Just listen to these proposed laws these politicians are just waiting to pass if Prop One passes: https://x.com/Attorney_Cox/status/1848397584592679368 and also https://x.com/Attorney_Cox/status/1847223602359460039

Making New York a permanent sanctuary state where illegal immigrants (including criminals) can’t be deported. Check out our TV commercial HERE;

Opening the door for non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, to claim (or for these ill politicians to give them) a constitutional right to receive the same tax-payer funded benefits that citizens receive (like government assistance, medicare, social security, disability compensation, subsidized health care, etc.) and could eventually include the right to vote (see my X post on that HERE);

Abolition of girls’ sports and female spaces like women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, showers, dormitories, prisons, etc. (see my X posts on that HERE and HERE);

Abolition of single-sex spaces (boys’ and girls’) such as high schools, colleges, clubs, organizations, etc.;

The chilling of free speech (see my X post on that HERE). “Speech codes” will easily become law in New York with the government requiring all of us to (for example) call people by their preferred pronouns, or you will otherwise be engaging in “hate speech” and subject to punishment. Think I’m exaggerating? I wish. It’s already happening in a public school district in Croton, NY. (I discuss here).

The legalization of reverse discrimination (that’s what paragraph b of Prop One does). I explain that in a clip HERE and in my interview with Bret Weinstein HERE.

Help Me!

You can help defeat this beast. Here’s how:

GO and VOTE! And make sure 10 of your friends/family vote, too! Don’t forget to flip over your ballot and vote NO on Proposal Number One if you live anywhere in New York State! If you do not live in NYS, but you know people who do, share this article with them, or one of my Tweets, or one of the images below! Warn them that Prop One is a Trojan Horse. Click on these Tweets below and re-Tweet each of them!! Make my posts go viral so every New Yorker knows what they are really voting for, or against: Interview with Bret: https://x.com/Attorney_Cox/status/1853214846847721525

An athlete’s plea to vote NO: https://x.com/Attorney_Cox/status/1852137360835617249

Girls’ sports: https://x.com/Attorney_Cox/status/1851017948535922741

Language on the ballot: https://x.com/Attorney_Cox/status/1850290182458585442

Their “abortion” Lie: https://x.com/Attorney_Cox/status/1849862875709571211

Our TV Commercial: https://x.com/Attorney_Cox/status/1849511355486732449

Abolishing Parental Rights: https://x.com/Attorney_Cox/status/1848397584592679368

Harming the Family Unit: https://x.com/Attorney_Cox/status/1847223602359460039

Chilling Free Speech: https://x.com/Attorney_Cox/status/1842694669928431950

Giving Illegals the Right to Vote: https://x.com/Attorney_Cox/status/1840057059573711197

A Trojan Horse: https://x.com/Attorney_Cox/status/1839112657770606826 Share our website! It’s full of information and articles: https://www.votenoonprop1.org Say a prayer. This is a battle of good vs. evil. Despite Governor Hochul calling me and my allies in this fight against Proposal One (including the Catholic Church and other religious leaders) the “forces of darkness” and “evil”, I think once you know the facts (as you now do after reading this article), you will agree that it is she who is evil… not us. By the way, my organization and I demanded Hochul issue a public apology for her obnoxious and offensive statement. Read more on that in the New York Post article HERE. Share these images:

We can absolutely defeat this beast, if everyone gets out and VOTES on Election Day, November 5th!

VOTE.

This is not one to sit out.