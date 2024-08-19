There are many things that are going on these past few years that are absolutely mind-blowing to me. We’re talking flat-out brazen attacks on our societal norms, on our religions, on our family units, on our way of life… I sometimes wonder if I notice these things and am astonished by them because I am an attorney and I see things through a different lens than the general population? Or, I wonder, is it glaringly obvious to the masses at large that this particular issue/topic/event is not only wholly ignorant, but in many cases unconstitutional? I feel like I could write a whole series of articles that could bear the title, as this article does, “They Think You Are Stupid” - and then the subtitle would focus in on the specific topic that is in play. For example, in this article, I’m focusing on the destruction of women’s rights which includes women’s/girls’ sports. Buckle up - here we go…

Over half a century ago, Congress passed the groundbreaking civil rights law known as the Education Amendments of 1972 which amended the Higher Education Act of 1965. Part of those Amendments was Title IX which prohibited discrimination against a person on the basis of sex in educational institutions that receive federal aid. Here is the actual language of Title IX:

No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.

Pretty straight forward, no? It’s short and to the point. I can’t find a single word in there that is ambiguous or needs further clarification. Can you? No, you can’t, because you read and write English and have a brain. So we’re in accord that the plain language of this law is clear. Who would need it clarified? Nobody. Unless… unless you were such a political elitist that you thought the hundreds of millions of people that you call countrymen are such idiots, and you thought you could pull one over on them and illegally change the law by changing the definition of the key word, “sex.” Enter Biden and Harris…

In April 2024, Biden/Harris had one of their agencies, the Department of Education, issue a rule that “clarified” Title IX. (That’s their word. Not mine). That “clarification” was an outright, illegal change of the law. Here’s the “clarification” they made to that short, unambiguous language of Title IX…

The protection against discrimination against someone based on their “sex” would no longer mean a male or a female. Nope. Now it would also mean someone’s gender identity or sexual orientation as well.

WHAT!? So, Title IX, which was created to protect women and had been doing just that for over half a century, will now do just the opposite… it will protect men who want to be women, or say they want to be women. Males who “identify” as female will be allowed to now play in women’s sports, earn women’s scholarships, strip down naked in women’s changing rooms, locker rooms, bathrooms, sorrorities, etc. Yes folks, up is down, left is right, in is out, and you’re a jerk if you question any of it.

In one fell swoop, the Biden/Harris administration abolished women’s rights, including women’s sports, and completely decimated Title IX. Here’s the part where they really think you are stupid: of course you know that a President cannot delete a law (or change it). Presidents are not kings that rule over their subjects. They do not have the power to undo what our elected law-makers have lawfully done. Presidents are executives, which means they are to carry out the laws that are passed by Congress. If Biden/Harris want to change a law, they need to convince a majority of our elected officials in Congress to amend the law. They cannot undo what Congress has done. Well, not legally anyway. But, nonetheless, that is exactly what they did.

So they “get one over on you” on two fronts: one, because they think you’re too ignorant to know that a President (or his agency) cannot unilaterally change a law; and two, because they think you’re too ignorant to realize by having their agency change the meaning of one word, they flipped the law on its head.

“Why would they do this?” you may ask. I cannot unequivocally answer that question, as I’m not inside their twisted minds, though my guess is that it is all part of their agenda to destroy this country. (Rip at the heart of our social norms, and then sit back and watch the carnage that flows therefrom). However, I can tell you how they can do this. The success of their illegal activity is dependent upon two things - first, your ignorance, and second, your apathy. If you know that what they are doing is wrong, and you care enough to do something about it, then they lose. They will fail without question. However, tyrants don’t spend much time weighing consequences or debating right from wrong, they just DO! They do whatever they want, however they want, whenever they want. They are hoping you’re too dumb to know that what they did was completely unconstitutional. Actually, they aren’t just hoping, they are banking on it. They think you are stupid, and that you don’t know what separation-of-powers is with its three co-equal branches of government, each operating within its own sphere, each keeping the others in check and balanced.

Thankfully, a group of Republican Attorneys General from various states brought suit against Biden/Harris administration for this obscene breach of separation-of-powers, and they won. Tyrants don’t like to be told no, so Biden/Harris appealed, and they asked the appellate courts to allow them to start implementing their illegal Title IX changes while the law suits wind their way through the courts. The courts denied Biden/Harris’ absurd request. So the would-be-monarchs appealed to SCOTUS. Just a day or two ago, SCOTUS ruled in favor of sanity, and it denied Biden/Harris’ request to be able to implement their abhorrent changes to Title IX while the litigation moves forward. Amen. (One note though: the decision was shockingly 5 to 4, when it really should have been 9 to 0. It’s not surprising that the radical left-wing, anti-American, anti-Constitution justices Sotomayor, Jackson and Kagan voted against logic and for tyranny. What is surprising is that Neil Gorsuch also sided with them! Unreal.)

We will see how the court proceedings develop, but I want to draw a very clear parallel with what we are seeing here in New York, and in many states across the nation, especially those run by Democrats. There is a perilous trend of defiance of our Constitution, and in particular, of the sacred separation-of-powers doctrine. One branch of government cannot be allowed to usurp the power of another branch. If it does, tyranny ensues. No question. Hands down. Perfect example is my battle against New York’s governor and her Department of Health over their heinous quarantine camp regulation. I’ve written about that reg and my successful lawsuit against the governor on behalf of a group of New York State legislators (Senator Borrello, Assemblyman Tague, Congressman Lawler, and a citizens’ group called Uniting NYS). You can find some of those articles here and here, but the basic premise is suing to maintain separation-of-powers. In other words, suing tyrants to put them back in their place.

But as we can imagine with men playing in women’s sports, or boys stripping down naked in front of girls in locker rooms, or innocent people being locked up in quarantine camps indefinitely with no proof they are even sick… these atrocities can be challenged in court, but people are severely injured in the interim. How long does it take to “right the wrong” done by the government in a court of law? Years! And there’s no guarantee you’ll get a fair judge, or judges on appeal. Then there’s the cost - lawsuits take a tremendous amount of money because they take a tremendous amount of time. I’ve been handling my quarantine camp lawsuit against the governor pro bono for over 2 years now, but that’s not sustainable under any circumstances. The answer is, we must change those in charge - the politicians who are calling the shots. They must go! The good news is, we have a presidential election on November 5.

You know what to do.

Reminder:

New York… vote NO on Prop 1 this November!