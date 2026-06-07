Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
31m

You are the frontline Patriot thriving in a very dark time/place,Bobbie Ann,and you don't know how many of us across this (still)great nation hold anchor to you,to your bravery and fountless resourcefulness. My prayers (prayers are the true desires of the heart) are with you and all of yours. I know 10,000 angels watch over you.

Reply
Share
Pray With Your Legs's avatar
Pray With Your Legs
21m

Bobbie,

First, thank you for your great courage, clarity, charity, commitment, and sacrifice. If we survive Our Battle with the Great Reset moment, then let it be said that never will so many have owed so much to so few as you.

Second, thank you for sharing your father's remarkable life and his invaluable lessons learned.

God Bless!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture