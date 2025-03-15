Something is only “impossible” if you don’t actually want it.

For years talking heads, progressive activists and politicians on both sides of the aisle have been clamoring for “comprehensive immigration reform” claiming that our immigration process is “broken.” What does that mean? It means they want to ditch our current immigration laws and change them to let more foreigners in. That sounds like a good thing, doesn’t it? After all, we are a nation of immigrants, and of course we want hard-working, honest, good-willed people to come live and work amongst us. It’s the rising tides theory… water swells in equal parts, and so as the level of the water rises, all of the ships on the water also rise.

But, are those honest, dedicated workers the sort of foreigners the activists and politicians are wanting to reform our laws for? It didn’t seem so under the Biden Administration. In fact, for the past four years, for all intents and purposes, we haven’t even really had a border. Anyone and everyone (including hundreds of terrorists on our watch-list) could just waltz in and stay as long as they wanted (living off of our dime), and they were doing just that, by the millions. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reports that under Biden, there were many days when illegal border crossings hit 10,000 people per day which resulted in approximately 300,000 illegal crossings a month! Multiply that by four years. Outrageous!

However, now, under our current Administration, the number of illegal crossings has reportedly dropped a whopping 96%. Last month, which was Trump’s first full month in office, illegal crossings dropped to 8,326 for the entire month of February - a fraction of what Biden was allowing in per day.

Trump is following the mandate that We The People issued on election day, and he has shut down our border, in all of a month. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

How is it being done?

Trump declared a national emergency at the border, and he deployed our military to combat the invasion. Not only does this stop those aliens crossing illegally, it also serves as a deterrent for those who are contemplating trying to cross.

Biden’s “catch-and-release” policy has been terminated. That policy (stunningly) required border patrol agents who caught someone crossing illegally to then release them into the US instead of deporting them.

ICE restrictions imposed by Biden have been lifted by the Department of Homeland Security, so now agents are allowed once again to go into "sensitive" places like houses of worship and schools.

Trump ended birthright citizenship which was being abused by proponents of open borders. The provision in our Constitution was being twisted and stretched beyond its letter-of-the-law language. (Because Trump did this as an Executive Order, it is being challenged in court right now).

Refugee admissions have been suspended.

Border wall construction has been resumed. (Remember, Biden sold off the materials to build the wall which Trump had purchased during his first term).

DHS started a self-deportation program to incentivize illegal aliens to leave voluntarily. The program allows illegals who self-deport to apply to come back into the US legally (otherwise those who are found and deported by our government will be barred from ever re-entering).

Of equal importance, President Trump and his Administration (AG Pam Bondi, Secretary Noem, Border Czar Tom Homan) have made it crystal clear that not only will they find and deport those who are in our country illegally, but they will also deport those immigrants who are in our country legally but who break our laws and threaten our security. Case in point is the controversial deportation of a Columbia University graduate, Mahmoud Khalil who has a green card, but is facing deportation for breaking our laws. I wrote about this case in detail last week, and you can find that article, When Free Speech Is No Longer Free, here. I also discussed the issue in depth during a somewhat lively interview on NTD News the other day where I sparred with another attorney who believes that Khalil did nothing wrong and that ICE is overstepping. You can access that interview here.

Interview link HERE

The bottom line is this… You cannot hide behind your green card and your claim to a 1st Amendment right to free speech. Once you break our laws (be it overstaying your visa, or supporting a terrorist organization, or whatever your crime may be) you have now opened yourself up to revocation of the privilege of being in our country. Nobody has a right to be here, unless they are a citizen. All other legal immigrants are here only with the permission of our government, and that permission can absolutely be taken away.

On a broader scale and point of view, it’s important to understand that we indeed do have immigration laws on the books. It is the job of the Executive (ie our President) to enforce our laws as passed by Congress. Biden refused to do that for four long years, and it cost Americans an unthinkable amount of pain and loss. Biden’s open border cost us hundreds of BILLIONS of our tax dollars to house, clothe, feed, educate, and give medical care to millions of aliens; it put an incredible amount of stress on our limited resources; it posed a threat to our safety as crime skyrocketed in many cities where illegals were shipped; it caused the loss of American life not only from the violent criminals Biden allowed in, but also from the illegal drugs that were trafficked across our open borders; and so much more.

You cannot have a country without borders. That is the very definition of national sovereignty. If you cannot define where your country begins and ends, then you cannot know who is part of your country, and who isn’t. Borders are not racist or xenophobic, as proponents of open borders decry. Borders are logical and necessary for our protection, and for our prosperity. To those who say it is impossible to secure our borders, I remind you that something is only “impossible” if you don’t actually want it.

