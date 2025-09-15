I had to wait a few days before I sat down to write about Charlie Kirk’s assassination on September 10th. To be honest, I have been so overwhelmed with a wide range of emotions, and I knew I had to gradually work through them before I published anything. Probably similar to how many of you are feeling, Charlie’s execution has had an indescribable effect on me, not because we were personal friends, but because of the symbol of what Charlie had become. You can kill a man, and it can have a profound effect on people. But when a symbol is killed, it goes deeper and shakes you to your very core.

A fierce proponent of our Constitution, of our freedoms, of the traditional family unit, and of the power of believing in God, Charlie had become a world-wide symbol of conviction (while so many others compromised), courage (when so many others cowered in fear), and faith (when so many others left it far behind). When a voice like that goes silent, the void that is left is deafening.

The Assassination

Note that, although he has been arrested, I will not call the suspected assassin by his name, so as not to glorify him. He will be referred to as simply, assassin (lower case “a”).

The manner in which the suspected assassin took Charlie’s life was not only absolutely horrific, it was also emblematic. He didn’t murder Charlie in the dark of night by sneaking into his home or slyly poisoning his drink at an event. Instead, this sick, twisted assassin ended Charlie’s life by shooting him in the throat, in front of thousands of college students, while live-streamed to the world, as Charlie was mid-sentence, during a calm, open debate, on a university campus (where the pursuit of knowledge through discourse is supposed to be sacrosanct). It was not just an assassination, it was a political slaughter. A murder of horrendous and epic proportions by most people’s standards, I’m sure.

Though I didn’t know him well personally (having only met him once), I viewed Charlie as somewhat of a colleague, for we were in similar lines of work. We both fight for our Constitution, our freedoms, and the American way of life - it’s just that Charlie did it on college campuses, and I do it in New York court rooms. We both faced very uphill battles and went into “enemy territory” to try to spread truth and defend our freedoms, he on heavily indoctrinated (by the left) college campuses, and me in compromised courts in a deep blue state. And so, I felt like we were on the same team the past few years, and I admired Charlie for his ethics, his tenacity and his perseverence.

As mentioned, I met Charlie once. It was in 2023, when he interviewed me on his podcast/radio show, The Charlie Kirk Show. I was fighting against New York State’s despotic governor over quarantine camps, and Charlie had me on to shed light and to discuss the details of the stunningly tyrannical, quarantine regulation. What I remember most about the interview is that Charlie was shocked, not that New York would promulgate such an authoritarian reg, but that the people of New York would stand for it! “Is this a thing now in New York?” he asked me. “Are law-makers into having camps?!” The interview went on for about 10 minutes. Charlie helped shed desperately needed light on a toxic topic that mainstream media refused to report on. You can watch that interview by clicking here if you like.

Accountability

Throughout Charlie’s career, he did exactly what everyone should be doing in this country… constant, peaceful, open dialogue. And he got killed for it. It is utterly unacceptable! And now people want accountability. Rightfully so.

People are calling for Charlie’s assassin to be punished swiftly, and severely, including President Trump who was a personal friend of Charlie’s. The President, and so many others, are calling for the death penalty, as is Utah Governor, Spencer Cox. Because this was a murder committed in Utah, their laws prevail. Despite the fact that the FBI was involved in the manhunt, and even though Charlie was a public figure, this is not a federal crime, at least not as far as the cursory evidence shows. So, Utah local law enforcement arrested the suspected assassin on charges of aggravated murder (which includes a finding of premeditation), and felony discharge of a weapon (probably because he shot Charlie who was surrounded by a crowd of thousands of other people, whereby endangering their lives as well).

NTD News had me on Friday night to explain what the prosecuters in Utah will have to prove in order to get the death penalty. Note, about half of US states have the death penalty, and Utah is one of very few states that has death by lethal injection OR by firing squad! Here is my interview explaining the parameters for Charlie’s assassin to be put to death, if found guilty:

The Turning Point

There is a palpable shift that has happened since Charlies’ execution in front of the world a few days ago. It goes well beyond the political banter we are seeing on TV and hearing spewed across the internet. It goes to the very heart of our nation. That a political figure, a father, a husband, a Christian, who wanted nothing other than to debate those who believed differently than he did, could be executed in broad daylight for all to see around the globe is nothing short of an abomination. It is truly incredulous. It is the antithesis of who we are as a country. It is instead the story of totalitarian regimes, and lawless nations… not of the United States of America.

And people know that. I’m hearing story after story about people who opened a Bible for the first time in their lives, or read the Declaration of Independence in full for the first time, or went to Church after a decades-long hiatus… all because they were moved by Charlie’s assassination. We’ve seen videos of thousands of people marching in foreign lands in Charlie’s name - from London to Seoul, and beyond. They are rallying, they are honoring him, they are chanting, “We are Charlie Kirk.” People feel something stirring inside them. It is real. It is growing. It is a turning point.

And so it seems, that Charlie picked the most surrendipitous name for his organization… Turning Point USA.

I will end here with a personal message to our friend, our fellow patriot, Charlie Kirk…

God bless you, Charlie. Thank you for who you were, what you did for our youth across the country, and for the hundreds of millions of people across the world who heard you, who now feel you, and who will carry your message forward. You were a modern-day hero. Rest assured that we will all work that much harder to ensure that your martyrdom shall not be in vain. In friendship, Bobbie Anne Flower Cox

