We are now almost four weeks into the government shutdown, and there is still no end in sight. Perhaps this shutdown, which began on October 1st, will ultimately become the most lengthy in U.S. history. As of today, the longest shutdown lasted 35 days, and it happened under President Trump’s first term. Coincidence? Hmmm, I sincerely doubt that.

Before we dive into the belly of the beast here, I’ll note that my regular political disclaimer applies: I am not a Republican, and this is not an endorsement of Republicans. A Constitutionalist is the tag I will accept, if I must be tagged at all. I write from that perspective.

The Shutdown Blame Game

It is an understatement to say that there seems to be a tremendous amount of misinformation circulating about this shutdown. On social media, my feed is being completely flooded with Democrat members of Congress (who I do not know and do not follow online, yet are dominating my feed) screaming left and right about how Republicans are refusing to open the government, they are cutting Americans’ health insurance coverage, and forcing people to starve, etc. There is this constant underlying theme that points the finger at the Republicans, because, well, after all, they are the ones who control Congress and the White House, say the Democrats.

For example…

But that’s not true. What Representative Jayapal is saying here is decidedly false. Well, the first part is true - the Republicans do control the House, Senate and White House. However, the second part is propaganda galore. Here’s why: the Republicans need 60 votes in the Senate to pass a resolution to fund the government, but they only have 53 seats in the Senate. This means they need 7 Democrats to vote with them. So technically, it is solely the Democrat cohort that is refusing to end the shutdown.

Another very common intentionally misleading statement I’m seeing from Democrats online and on TV is this accusation that the House Republicans are not in DC working to reopen the government and end the shutdown, but are instead on vacation, etc. Case in point…

Again here, this is sheer propaganda. What Representative Lieu isn’t telling you is the fact that the House Republicans already passed a clean Continuing Resolution (“CR”) back in September which would have avoided the shutdown altogether! For those who aren’t sure what a “clean CR” means, I’ll briefly explain. When Congress passes a clean CR, it means they vote to continue funding the government basically as-is. Meaning, there is no extra spending (or “pork”) added on to the funding appropriations. That clean CR that the House Republicans passed several weeks ago would have kept the government funded for from October 1 until November 21, whereby allowing the Dems and Republicans to negotiate the more permanent budget appropriations.

Additionally, Representative Lieu chose not to share another salient fact, which is that only one House Democrat voted for that clean CR... and it wasn’t him! So, I’m not exactly sure how he (and others in his conference) can declare with a straight face that, “Democrats are here in the Capitol working on behalf of the American people.” If they were looking out for the American people, they would have passed a clean CR last month and avoided the shutdown altogether.

The Lie That Is the unAffordable Care Act

Another stunning piece of propaganda from the Congressional Democrats squarely claims the shutdown is all about the Affordable Care Act “ACA” (aka “Obamacare”), and that the Republicans want to take healthcare away from you and your family. I have a whole lot to say about this one, so make sure you’re sitting down!

First of all, it is not the Affordable Care Act. It is the UNaffordable Care Act. I speak with first hand knowledge. For those Americans who have their health insurance paid for by their employer (private and public alike), you probably haven’t seen the scathing effects of the ACA because your health insurance is part of your employment package and benefits. However, for those of us who are self-employed or run small businesses, we have been crushed by the ACA the past 15 years. (More on that below).

Secondly, the ACA was shoved down our throats under Obama (hence the nickname “Obamacare”), and it was designed to make health insurance so expensive, that people would be forced to choose/want/need government run healthcare (what Bernie Sanders lovingly calls “Medicare for all”). I am intimately familiar with this issue, as I am one of the millions of Americans who have been intensely, negatively impacted by the ACA since its inception in 2010. (Anyone who wants to challenge me on the facts I’m about to share, know that I’m happy to debate you, but the one requirement is that you [not your employer and not your spouse’s employer] are paying for your health insurance out of your own pocket. Anyone else has not /does not live with the horrendous ACA fallout for the past 15+ years, and thus does not have the personal knowledge required to properly debate).

FACT: When Obama stood on national television in 2010 and said, “If you like your healthcare plan, then you can keep your healthcare plan”, he was lying. I received a letter in the mail within days of the law taking effect advising me that my family’s health insurance plan no longer existed, and so I would need to choose a completely new one. Those new plans all had forced (read mandated) things I/we/you had/have to pay for, even if you didn’t/don’t want them. For example, your new plan must have prescription coverage, even if you are healthy as an ox and never need drugs. Your new plan must have maternity coverage, even if you are a single male or well beyond the age of childbearing. Your new plan must have dental coverage, even if you have perfect teeth and never go to the dentist, and even if you are pregnant and your unborn fetus doesn’t have teeth yet! (True story, I dare you to challenge me on that).

FACT: When Obama stood on national television and said, “If you like your doctors, then you can keep your doctors”, he was lying. Within days of the law taking effect, I received multiple notices from several of my family’s doctors that they were no longer “in network”, and we would need to find new doctors.

FACT: When Obama stood on national television and said, “You will be able to buy a healthcare plan for less than the cost of your monthly cell phone bill”, he was lying. Our health insurance premium SKYROCKETED as soon as the law took effect, in large part due to the moronic mandates in the law. The even bigger kicker is the fact that the cost of the premiums has been increasing approximately 20% EACH YEAR since 2010. Read that again folks, increases of about twenty percent every year for the past 15 years. Now, millions of Americans pay a sickening amount of money for health insurance premiums, we get far less coverage, and we have incredibly high deductible amounts. For most, health insurance now costs the same as one’s mortgage or rent payment! It is completely unsustainable.

FACT: The ACA was 100% Democrat created, as the law passed without one Republican voting for it.

FACT: The Democrats had to implement heavy government subsidies to make the ACA barely work.

FACT: Despite the subsidies, our health insurance premiums have MORE THAN DOUBLED.

FACT: The Democrats controlled the Senate, the House and the White House a few years ago when they voted to make those subsidies expire the end of 2025.

FACT: The Republicans currently have a bill to extend those Obamacare subsidies, but the Democrats refuse to sign on to that bill!

Re-read that last fact.

A Political Ploy

So, obviously this isn’t about healthcare. It’s about leverage. You see, the Democrats control nothing right now. Their voices mean nothing in D.C. at this point in time because the Republicans have the Senate, the House and the White House. The only way the Democrats can do anything is to hold Americans (and our tax dollars) hostage on a shutdown scenario. So that’s what they are doing. Don’t believe me? Here is the Democrat Whip in the House admitting it in a live interview:

Here is what the Dems want the leverage for…

Democrats want the Republicans to agree to $1.5 TRILLION of additional partisan spending before they (the Dems) will agree to reopen the government. What do they want $1.5 trillion for? So they can use our money to pay for illegal aliens to have free healthcare; so they can use our money to start to fund NPR propaganda again; so they can use our money to fund a litany of foreign DEI programs; and to spend our money on a laundry list of other America-last items…

This is Democrats fighting for Americans?! Fighting for what? Our destruction?

The Most Outrageous of All

Final facts I’ll leave you with:

Congress continues to get their full pay throughout the shutdown. Our military and other necessary federal workers (like air traffic controllers) do NOT get paid throughout the shutdown. Congress does NOT have to abide by the ACA/Obamacare law. They are exempt, and so they have cushy, extremely affordable, health insurance without any of the restrictions, headaches, and highway robbery that the rest of us must deal with.

Wake up and smell the corruption, folks, and then channel that into useful, effective action to change our legislators, so we can change our laws.

