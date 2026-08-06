The Redistribution of Your Wealth Is Underway

When you read the title of this article, you may pause for a moment and think, “The redistribution of my wealth? I’m not wealthy, so surely this doesn’t apply to me.” If you think that, I’m sorry, but you are woefully wrong.

You see, when Communists and Socialists create policies to redistribute wealth, you are a target whether you deem yourself “wealthy” or not. The easiest and most common way to take your wealth is by taxing you, excessively. They tax you on absolutely everything from your property that your house sits on, to the car that you drive, to the gas (or electricity) you put in that car to make it run, to the food you consume to stay alive, to the undergarments beneath the outfit you are dawning right now, and so on and so forth. Once they are done taxing you on everything… they start all over again.

To be clear, taxes include “fees.” The word “fee” is what the government likes to name things that they are embarrassed to admit they “tax” you for. A good example is the dog license you must purchase each year in order to attain and retain the privilege of owning man’s best friend, or the $9 “toll” you must pay for the right to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan.

To those elitist politicians conjuring up these tax schemes, you are indeed “wealthy” even if you and your spouse both work, sometimes multiple jobs, and even if you cringe when you look at your energy bill each month, or when you stop to fill up your gas tank. Unless you are destitute and fully reliant on them (i.e. the government), then - in their eyes - you still have money and resources they can siphon away from you.

They do all of this taxing and overtaxing to supposedly help the “less fortunate” as they like to put it. Of course, these people are not actually interested in helping the poor, for if they were, they would give their own money to the cause… something they never do. No, you see, they are just interested in taking your money so they can more easily control you. Think about it… It’s impossible to retain your personal autonomy if your purchasing power is greatly curbed, or non-existent.

A perfect example of this is Communist Mayor of NYC, Zohran Mamdani’s, newest tax that is being called the “pied-a-terre” tax. If you follow my work, you will recall that for approximately two decades, my law practice was based in Real Estate Law, and property taxes in particular, so this new “tax the rich” property tax scheme falls well within my wheelhouse. As such, the intricacies and nuances of this newest wealth transfer plan is plain for me to see, and easy for me to explain to unsuspecting Americans. To that end, last week I was on NTD News to explain the new tax, who it applies to, how it came about, its negative implications, and how I see them (the politicians) ultimately expanding it. You can watch that interview by clicking here (starting at 38:25), or by scrolling up to the video at the top of this post.

My interview also covers the class warfare that Comrade Mamdani and Comrade Kathy (aka Governor Hochul) are promoting with this new tax. (Note: Albany Dems passed this tax and Hochul signed it into law, all at the behest of their comrade who runs NYC, so they are all in on it… City and State). As if the very essence of this pied-a-terre tax wasn’t enough to elicit class warfare itself, in addition to rolling out the new tax, NYC also published a searchable database that lists all of the names and property addresses of NYC residents that the government believes have second homes in the City that are worth $1mm+ (for condos/coops) and $5mm+ (for 1-3 family houses). These commies (Mamdani and his lapdog, Hochul) lied and said the list would only have about 31,000 people (and their properties) on it, but in reality, their list has over 960,000 people (and their addresses) listed! Of course, many of the rich and famous are listed there, but so are regular people whose names and properties shouldn’t even be on that list. Yet, there they are for the entire world to see. And scroll.

So, not only are they going to uber-tax you… they are doxxing you while they do it.

Unbelievable. (Or isn’t it?)

Check out my interview above, and remember… Comrade Kathy Hochul, the entire NYS Senate, the entire NYS Assembly, the Attorney General of NYS, and our members of the House of Representatives are ALL up for election this November.

Voting is not optional.

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