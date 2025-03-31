I don’t think it is controversial to say that most people have short memories. This is particularly true when something in the past was a negative experience. It seems like allowing us to easily forget, or otherwise dull the details of the episode, is Mother Nature’s way of helping us deal and heal. You cannot move forward if you are forever stuck in the past.

And yet, there is a danger to having a short memory. It is akin to blocking out history, or just as pejoratively, rewriting history so as to soften the offensive events of the past. If you allow your mind to forget or blur the horror of something that transpired, then you run the risk of allowing that terrible something to happen again. It’s true that history repeats itself. So it is incumbent upon all of us to ensure that whatever led to those tragedies does not rise from the ashes and take hold anew.

This is why I have committed to ensuring that as I fight new and current battles against government overreach and the trampling of our civil rights, I will simultaneously ensure that our past battles not be forgotten. This is particularly important because we have crucial, statewide elections coming up next year here in New York, and it will be a golden opportunity to right so many wrongs. Not only is our disgraceful Governor, Kathy Hochul, up for election next year… but so is every State Senator, Assembly Member, Congressman/woman, and our Attorney General. We can clean house here in New York! It’s really quite logical… if you can change the politicians in charge from the elitist megolomaniacs we currently have, and swap them out for people who honor our Constitution and cherish the power of We The People, then you have a good chance that history (the bad stuff) will not repeat itself.

As you well know if you follow my work, I live in New York State - a place where the radical, socialist Democrats control every branch of our government, and so every aspect of our lives. In a dizzying display of authoritarian rule, it seems that virtually daily they come up with more insane (not to mention illegal) rules, bills and laws, as they work feverishly to strip New Yorkers of our rights, continuously turn criminals out on our streets, weaken our election laws, weaken parents’ rights, steal exponentially more money from our pockets in order to support their corrupt cronyism, and coddle illegal aliens (including those who commit heinous crimes like murder, rape, and offenses against children). It’s exhausting, which is why hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers have fled the State in the past few years. But fleeing is not the answer. If we all flee and nobody remains here to fight, then “they” win, and New York remains a cesspool of corruption and fraud which, in turn, affects the entire nation.

My battle in 2023-2024 against the unconstitutional gerrymandering of our Congressional lines is the perfect example of how corruption in New York can affect the whole country. When the captured NYS courts unbelievably gave the NYS Legislature the green light to redraw (read gerrymander) the Congressional lines, I turned to the court of public opinion. There I fought that redistricting battle together with then-Congressman Lee Zeldin (now EPA Administrator), and a number of other members of Congress, and we were able to stop the Democrat-controlled NYS Legislature (backed by the DCCC) from illegally redrawing our lines. If they had gerrymandered those lines, then the House of Representatives could have easily been recaptured by the Democrats in the 2024 election.

L to R: Congressman Zeldin, Congressman Lawler, City Councilman Borelli, Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox, Conservative Party Chair Kassar, Councilman Holden, Congresswoman Malliotakis

One of my current projects is laying the groundwork to fire New York’s horrendous governor, Kathy Hochul. She is up for election next year, and we are starting now to campaign against her. The plan is threefold: first to educate the public about the evils (past and present) that Hochul and her cohorts have/are perpetrating against us; then to grow our base by enlisting (through voter registration drives) as many people to vote as possible; and ultimately to get out the vote. I’m working with Uniting NYS, the citizen group that was one of my plaintiffs on my quarantine camp lawsuit against Hochul. It is a statewide, educational organization that teaches the Constitution, and then gives examples of things you can do to get involved and be engaged in exercising your civic duty. Their motto is “Unify. Organize. Act.” A main focus right now is setting up voter registration drives throughout the State, and they can certainly use help. Reach out to them at Contact@unitingnys.com and also follow them on X at @UnitingNYS. Increasing our number of registered voters (those who are now of age, and those apathetic citizens who have never voted previously) will go a long way in reaching our goal. Too big to rig is a real thing. Just look what happened last year on the federal level.

And so, another statewide campaign is underway for me. Just as I did with the quarantine camp lawsuit, the redistricting saga, and the Prop 1 debacle, for the foreseeable future I will be criss-crossing the State on a #TakeBackNY campaign. The next few weeks will find me speaking at events in NYC, Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Nassau County. You can bet that there will be volunteers registering people to vote at each of these events, and my speeches will include an education for my audiences on the power-hungry politicians’ current atrocities, as well as their past atrocities (redistricting attempt, their deceitful, anti-parent, anti-logic Prop 1 steal, and the Governor and Attorney General’s shameful battle against me for quarantine camps). Voters (current and new recruits alike) must be reminded (or educated) on the horrendous battles we’re fighting (or fought), because we must ensure these powerlords lose their elections next year. That way we don’t have to face these same atrocities again down the road.

Here are just a few examples of the latest craziness coming from Hochul and her camp…

Of course I will also continue to write articles on these crucial topics. To that end, I just wrote a piece for the American Thinker on my quarantine camp lawsuit saga that spanned the past three years. The article (which you can access here) ran on Friday, and I’ve received much feedback from it which continues to prove how many people simply had no idea what the Governor and our AG have been up to, and what kind of people they are that they would not just support, but fight me tooth and nail, for years, to try to have the power to lock you in a quarantine camp, indefinitely, without any proof you are sick. My question to voters… “Is that the sort of governor and AG you want, New York?”

If you’re in New York, I hope you’ll get involved. Come to an event. Volunteer at a voter registration drive. Share my articles and social media posts. Talk about the issues, and don’t let people’s memories be short!

There are so many ways to get involved:

If you want to get involved with our #TakeBackNY initiative of hosting voter registration drives throughout the State, sign up with Uniting NYS by sending an email to Contact@UnitingNYS.com or follow them at www.UnitingNYS.com and @UnitingNYS on X.

This is a joint effort… Keeping the public well informed on hot topics, legal issues, and more is something I love doing, but it takes time and resources to keep it going. Additionally, all of my lawsuits thus far against Governor Hochul and New York State, I have done pro bono. You can help me keep it all going… You can donate at: www.CoxLawyers.com Stay Informed: Sign up for my weekly Substack, and then share it. Consider a paid subscription if you would like to help support my work.

If you aren’t already, follow me now on Twitter… @Attorney_Cox

Thank you!

Check out my homepage for full legal disclaimer… My posts are not legal advice, are not subject to attorney/client privilege, do not create an attorney/client relationship, and so on…