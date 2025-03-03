If New York State is not the epitome of failed, radical, woke ideology, then nothing is.

New York is run by far-left, clueless politicians. That is not opinion. That is fact. Our unfortunate governor, Kathy Hochul, is quite frankly, in a word, horrendous. There is apparently no boundary that she and her woke cronies in the NYS Legislature won’t cross. Anyone that has been following me for the past several months knows about the Dems’ deceitful and unconstitutional Prop 1 which changed our NYS Constitution to now make it illegal for you to “discriminate” (they get to define what that means) against anyone based on, well, basically anything - someone’s gender identity or their ethnicity or their national origin or their pregnancy outcomes, and so on. You can learn more about Prop 1 and how disgraceful it is in one of my many interviews, press conferences, or articles on the topic.

But that’s just the tip of their destructive iceberg.

You see, these devoid-of-logic politicians not only think minor children should be able to raise themselves (or worse yet, be raised by the government), and that males should have a constitutional right to compete in girls’ sports, use women’s private spaces like bathrooms, locker rooms, showers, dormitories, prisons, etc., they also believe that criminals should be held above honest, hard-working, tax paying citizens. In other words, these people do not believe in punishing criminals, and so they continue to pass laws that are pro-criminal, and anti-everyone else. These backwards politicians put your life and your family’s lives at risk, in the name of - of what? I’m not sure, to be honest. In the name of “fairness” or “equity”? Well, tell me Hochul (and all the pathetic state Senators and Assembly members who vote for this lawlessness and insanity), is it fair that criminals commit crimes that hurt the rest of us? Hmmm.

Here’s what’s going on in New York right now. As I write, there are still hundreds if not thousands of prison guards or “correction officers” (CO’s) on strike, and they have been for about two weeks now. Why? Because the idiotic, pro-criminal laws being passed by Hochul and the Legislature are making the working conditions inside the prisons extremely dangerous. How? By handcuffing the CO’s and empowering the prisoners. Add that to the fact that the CO’s are overworked because the prisons are understaffed, and you have a ticking time bomb in the making.

The CO’s main concern is legislation that has made violence inside the prisons skyrocket since it was passed. It’s called the HALT Act which stands for the “Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act.” The name itself tells you a lot. Let me tell you more. In essence, HALT eliminates the officers' ability to punish prisoners so that jail is "more humane" for the criminals. That wording is literally in the law’s “Justification” section. Take a look:

Read that last line again… “an alternative mechanism” for working with seriously violent criminals?! So, should the CO’s play some soothing music and massage the prisoner’s temples as they beat the heck out of a fellow prisoner? Want a glimpse of what’s going on inside NYS prisons? You can check out this video, but I warn you, the footage is violent and graphic!

Anyone with half a brain knows that… no deterrents = more violence. The prisoners know the CO’s hands have been tied by the politicians, so they are emboldened. According to this Fox News report, “New York State Prison Placed on Lockdown after Inmates Take Over, Injure Three Corrections Officers”, since 2020, assaults on staff have doubled, and inmate on inmate assaults have almost tripled!

Here's what Hochul's (and the NYS Legislature's) HALT Act does:

- Prisoners 21 and under, or 55 and older can never be put in solitary confinement because they are "vulnerable." (Vulnerable to what???)

- Prisoners in solitary confinement get SEVEN hours each day outside confinement, 1 of which must be "recreation". (So it's not really confinement at all).

- Prisoners cannot have restraints put on them while mingling with the prison population.

- Prisoners must have access to their personal affects.

- Prisoners get a hearing before being put into solitary.

- Prisoners can't be kept in solitary more than 15 days in a row, or 20 days in total within any 2 month period.

- Solitary confinement must be as LEAST RESTRICTIVE as possible. (Again, so it's not really confinement).

- Prisoners need only "substantially complete" their rehabilitation plan.

- Officers must undergo continuous training to learn "the purpose and goals of a NON-PUNITIVE THERAPEUTIC ENVIRONMENT, and RESTORATIVE JUSTICE, and other DISPUTE RESOLUTION METHODS.”

-Prisons must submit monthly reports to the State detailing who is in solitary, why, their age, race, mental state, etc...

There’s more, and you can access the law here if you want further details. Mind you as you read through it you’ll notice that the asinine politicians that run NYS changed the Correction Law and cancelled the word "prisoner" and replaced it with "incarcerated person" because, well, it's not as offensive.

Approximately 30 prisons are affected by the strike, and in at least two instances that I read about, the prisoners have taken control of parts of the prisons! Unbelievable, but true. Even MSN reported on it, “Inmates Take Over Another NY Prison, All Visits Cancelled after Gov. Hochul Deploys the National Guard.”

And what does our futile Governor do? Try to sit down with them and negotiate safer conditions? Try to get the Legislature to amend or repeal this idiotic law that is unnecessarily putting the guards in harm’s way? Nope. None of that. Instead, she calls in the National Guard to work the prisons, sends the State police after the CO’s (to serve them a summons) and tells them the State will cancel their health insurance benefits if they don’t come back to work immediately, and then she docks their pay exponentially for every day they are on strike!

The lack of leadership is stunning.

It gets worse, because the HALT Act isn’t the only law that is outrageously pro-criminal, and adding to New Yorks’ crime problems. Take a look at these other laws:

No Cash Bail = eliminates a judge’s ability to set bail for most crimes because bail is “racist” according to the Dems. So criminals are arrested and then immediately released back onto the street to commit more crimes before they are tried for the first crime!

Clean Slate = automatically seals a criminal’s record after a few years so in essence wipes their criminal slate clean!

Less is More = releases criminals from prison early, under parole supervision, but makes it virtually impossible to reincarcerate parolees who violate their parole conditions.

Raise the Age = increased the age of “criminal responsibility” from 16 to 18.

Green Light Law = Gives illegal aliens drivers licenses and forbids DMV from sharing their information with law enforcement and federal immigration agencies.

Good news is...

Kathy Hochul and every single member of the NYS Legislature is up for election next year. So we have the ability to wipe that slate clean in Albany! I am so looking forward to it. The citizens’ group that was my plaintiff on the Quarantine Camp lawsuit against Hochul, Uniting NYS, and I are already working on it.

We hope you’ll join us…

We have seen the power of the will of the people in the last presidential election. Let’s now bring it to New York.

