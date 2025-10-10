We are just a few weeks away from the Brownstone Institute’s annual conference and gala, and I am very pleased to be a panelist again this year! Having been a part of Brownstone’s annual conference for the past three years, I can definitively say that this is the premiere event each year for those interested in non-partisan, deep, intellectual thought and innovative ideas. Brownstone truly is at the forefront of so much of the palpable transition we are seeing in our society today.

As you likely know, I am a Fellow at the Brownstone Institute, and as I have written previously, I am quite honored and proud to have that title. Brownstone has helped me achieve great things for the freedom of all Americans these past few years… from defending my epic David v. Goliath win over New York’s totalitarian Quarantine Camp reg, to stopping the unconstitutional gerrymandering of Congressional lines, to fighting for girls’/women’s rights as in Title IX, and so much more. Many of my fellow Brownstone Institute Fellows, scholars, and writers will be at the annual conference in Salt Lake City later this month. There will be plenty of opportunities to meet them, have talks, ask questions, and enjoy the intellectually invigorating atmosphere.

For anyone unfamiliar with the Brownstone Institute, you can read about it HERE in my article which I wrote a few years ago when I was first named a Fellow.

Here are some of the event details (as stated on Brownstone’s website):

Friday October 31 and Saturday November 1:

The old paradigm is dead. A new one is taking its place. We are living in the transition. It’s all tremendously exciting to see history in the making. Such times represent a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, one easily squandered if it is not managed well. The transition from one paradigm to another, however, is not a smooth one. The issues concern the loss of credibility of all the old institutions: media, government, academia, medicine, tech, religion, science, education, and so much more. The Covid era revealed the commanding heights to be complicit and deeply corrupt. At the same time, a new generation of intellectual leadership – centered on Brownstone Institute – has arisen as the alternative. Brownstone Institute’s fifth annual conference and gala deals with all these themes and more. It takes place in beautiful Salt Lake City, October 30-November 2, 2025. It offers supporters a chance to learn from and exchange ideas with the best minds on the subjects of medicine, food, economics, education, technology, civil liberties, and spirituality – all the topics that are driving the transition the US and the world over. REGISTER HERE Join with these powerful thinkers and thought leaders to share knowledge and expertise, discover hidden histories, learn about the many government industrial complexes that have gained so much power, and find ways around and through this time of change. We have to reclaim some control over our lives, and must have the freedom to do so. This concerns the whole of everything: the financial world, what we eat, and the medicalization of society. Ultimately, we need a spiritual recapturing of things, reorienting our sense of who we are and our purpose in this world. Politics plays a role in this but it is not the whole of it or even the driving force. Change is necessitated by the mass loss of trust in all legacy institutions. Where possible, people are rejecting the old (media, medicine, agency control) and exploring the new and the forgotten. Brownstone was founded as a sanctuary for community in terrible times, right in the lockdown morass. Coming out of that period, a new generation has arisen. We gather at this event with many of the best writers, scientists, journalists, and truth-tellers of our times. REGISTER HERE Please join us in reclaiming your freedom. Let’s embrace the great transition and together build a better world.

Below is the speaker line-up for the event:

If you’d like to peruse the Schedule of Events for Friday and Saturday, that agenda can be found HERE.

It promises to be a glorious event, and so I hope you will join me and my fellow Brownstonians in Salt Lake City later this month!

