Today is Memorial Day, a day that is set aside to honor our fallen soldiers who have given the ultimate sacrifice for us. You walk, live, play and work in this amazing, free nation in large part because of those brave, selfless men and women of our military who laid down their lives, for this nation. They are each and everyone a hero. Most are unsung heroes. We owe more than we can ever imagine to these amazing souls. Let us start acting like it… not just today, but each day. Let us take up the torch that they carried. Though it fumbled when they fell, it never extinguished. Now, it is up to us to pick up that torch, raise it high above our heads, and forge on with the determination to keep our country alive and free.

I fear that Memorial Day has lost its true meaning to many Americans. And with all of the “new” people the despicable Biden administration is flooding into our country to un-secure our borders, dilute our customs and norms, and make us vulnerable on so many levels, the meaning of this holiday will soon be lost for certain. Unless, unless we all work hard to ensure none is lost, and all is not just preserved, but embellished and emboldened. As of late, I am sad to say that I have seen an apathy that is toxic. My speeches by times are met with a defeatist attitude of, “Why should I try to fight the overbearing government? They are going to win anyway.” Or worse still, “Why should I vote? They cheat, so my vote doesn’t count.” To those who are losing hope, or have lost it, I say, you owe it to these fallen soldiers to fight the tyranny, to educate and encourage those around you, and to vote for those of our ilk! The Americans we honor on Memorial Day fought for us, they lost everything for us, now we must ensure they did not die in vain.

The citizens’ group, Uniting NYS, is one of my plaintiffs on my quarantine camp lawsuit against Governor Hochul and her dictatorial Department of Health. Uniting NYS is a terrific organization that works to end the toxic one-party-rule here in New York, and to restore a balance of power in Albany to stop the far left, radical agenda that the Democrats have been installing in New York the past five years. Don’t roll your eyes and dismiss New York because you think it’s a blue cesspool of insane policies that will never reach your state, for I assure you, as goes New York, goes our country. Just look at historic trends, and you’ll notice that is true.

Uniting NYS issues a weekly e-newsletter, always abundant with information, upcoming events, and inspiration. I will share their Memorial Day post with you here, for it is an inspiring compilation of information on this day of remembrance.

Memorial Day After the American Civil War in 1866, Southern women grieving the loss of a large population of their husbands, brothers, and sons, decided to decorate the graves of the fallen Union and Confederate soldiers. Decorating soldiers' graves with flowers became a popular tradition. It then became a national organized event known as "Decoration Day" on May 30, 1868, by the Grand Army of the Republic.



At the start of the 20th century, Decoration Day became a day to honor all military men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom, not just those who died in the Civil War. This is when people started calling the day Memorial Day. Finally on June 28, 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act which moved Memorial Day to the third Monday of May. This change went into effect in 1971.



This Memorial Day let us remember the men and women who were dedicated to protecting our country's freedom. These brave soldiers were willing to serve something other than themselves. Let us reflect on their amazing sacrifices that allow us to live the way we do today.

Watch these videos as a tribute and a reminder that our freedom isn't free. Click HERE and HERE. "Preserve the Constitution" is brought to you each week by the Foundation for Constitutional Preservation and Advancement (FCPA), which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about our Constitution. FCPA also supports lawsuits that defend our rights and freedoms... including our quarantine camp lawsuit! Learn more about FCPA HERE Step by Step We Are Losing Our Freedoms Step by step, the freedoms once secured by the sacred sacrifice of our fallen heroes are being eroded.



It is the government's responsibility to uphold the Constitution and the Bill of Rights to protect the civil rights of its citizens. How well are they fulfilling this duty?? - Securing our borders: Neither Congress nor Biden have taken action to secure the borders. Continuing to allow millions of illegals to cross our borders, bringing disease, illegal drugs, human trafficking and greatly straining our resources. - Right to vote in a free and fair election: Biden issued Executive Order 14019 on March 7, 2021, The Department of Homeland Security under the Biden EO: required to provide voter registration and election resources to every individual, even non-citizens.

Office of Refugee Resettlement under DHHS required to provide voter registration and election resources to everyone, including asylum seekers, and captured illegal border crossers. - Taxation without True Representation: Despite having elected representatives, many fail to truly represent our interests. Over inflated budgets are passed, funding non-stop wars. $175 Billion given to Ukraine alone.

Illegal Immigration: studies suggest cost for illegal immigration is upwards of $400 Billion and counting.

The Government circumvents rules and transparency funding NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations). Recent reports indicate that EcoHealth Alliance received gov. grants, which were subsequently allocated to fund gain-of-function virus research in Wuhan, China, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. - The Right to Self-governing States: States are supposed to be free from oversight by higher governments, including external influences. The federal government coerces the State by withholding funding unless that State complies.

Consequently, the coerced State proceeds to coerce the counties, withholding (ex. education, etc.) funding unless compliance is met. Does the ultimatum of "wear a mask or lose funding" genuinely align with the principles of self-governance? - Freedom of speech: Many people are being banned, censored or throttled on FB, Twitter, and other platforms, for sharing information, and it has been proven that the government colluded with these platforms during the pandemic. Parents placed on FBI watch list for attending school board meetings labeling them terrorist. - Freedom of assembly: our rights don't disappear just because an emergency is declared! Yet, we were mandated to stay home, with no church/religious meetings, weddings, or funeral gatherings allowed, and no meetings with our government representatives.



- Protection against unreasonable search and seizure: Patriot Act, FISA renewed or review the quarantine camp regulation we struck down in our lawsuit 2 years ago: the health department could enter your home and remove you without a warrant. Found on UNYS, Here.



- Weaponization of the government against its citizens: Christina Bobb, Esq. election integrity council for Donald Trump, has been investigated by US Marshals, the FBI, DOJ, and multiple other investigations. Read about on X, Here



- The right to a speedy trial: Some January 6th prisoners have been in jail for over 3 yrs. And the list could go on and on! Let's Roll Up Our Sleeves And Get To Work, We Can Turn This Around! We have taken the most important step, identifying the problem. A major issue in New York is the one-party-rule, (Democrat) supermajority, and that's something we have the power to change.



Hold your representatives accountable for their voting record. Make sure they know your name and understand your expectations. Here's how: Stay Informed: Regularly check your representatives' voting records and public statements.

Communicate: Write letters, send emails, or make phone calls to express your views and concerns.

Attend Town Halls: Participate in town hall meetings or public forums to ask questions and voice your opinions directly.

Follow Up: Keep track of their responses and actions. Don't hesitate to follow up if they don't address your concerns.

Build Relationships: Engage with their offices regularly so they recognize you and understand what you and your community expect from them. Consider actively participating in politics by taking one or more of these steps: Run for Public Office: Whether it's for school board, town/city council, or state/local legislature, becoming a candidate allows you to directly influence policies and decisions.

Become a Committeeman or District Leader in your party: Serve as a committeeman to play a significant role in shaping the party's direction and supporting its candidates.

Start or Join a Political Action Group: Engage with others who share your views to advocate for policies, support candidates, and mobilize voters. If running for office isn't your thing, you can still make a difference by supporting a candidate who shares your values. Here's how you can help: Spread Awareness: Talk to friends, family, and neighbors about the candidate. Use social media to share their message.

Distribute Flyers: Hand out flyers in your community to increase visibility.

Attend or Host Fundraisers: Participate in or organize fundraising events to gather financial support.

Volunteer: Offer your time and skills to the campaign, whether it's making phone calls, canvassing, or helping with events.

Donate: Contribute financially to help fund the campaign and its activities. By taking these actions, you can help ensure that good, like-minded individuals get into office. UNYS is working to Restore balance in the NY Senate by flipping 11 seats from Dem to Republican so that the NYS Legislature will not be 100% controlled by Democrats. Find our plan Here

