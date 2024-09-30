Sometimes it’s difficult to see the forest for the trees. That is particularly so in this day and age when we are all so busy with our daily tasks and responsibilities… work, or school, career advancement, family life, raising your children, caring for aging parents or grandparents, volunteering in your community, practicing your faith, and so on. It is further exacerbated by the astounding information overload we experience on a continuous basis each waking moment from cell phones, i-watches, tablets, laptops, desk tops, social media, text messages, emails, and more. We aren’t just insanely busy, we are dangerously distracted. This being said, it is imperative that we stop for a moment and look around us to notice what is going on. There is an intentional and blatant movement by evildoers to shift our society from one where the people control the government, to one where the government controls you! It is already well underway. As such, it is urgent that you see the forest for the trees, before it is too late. In other words, it’s time to understand the big picture, and not just the individual, daily happenings and details. When you realize our government is working towards complete and utter control over all you think and do, then what they say and the acts they are taking start to make a lot more sense.

Their goal of ultimate control is being achieved by the age old tactic of divide and conquer… humankind’s oldest and most effective way to defeat a group, a society, a civilization. If you are too busy infighting, then you won’t be able to fight back against them too. Who is “them” you ask? They are the ruling elite… our government and those who control it, all operating in an unconstitutional smorgasbord of government officials colluding with big industry (Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Ag, Big…) and finding allies (and cover) within the mainstream media.

How are they “diving and conquering” us? In a myriad of ways, some of which are listed here, in no particular order:

“Defund the police” so that criminals rule the streets. That’s accelerated here in NY where the radical NYS Legislature also got rid of cash bail (because it’s racist), passed a Clean Slate law that erases criminals’ rap sheets after a while, and passed Raise the Age so it takes longer for criminals to be held accountable for their crimes. Note: you’re much easier to control when you fear for your safety and that of your children.

DEI or “Diversity Equity and Inclusion” which is a political philosophy that espouses socialism on a good day, communism or totalitarianism all the other days. On a societal level, DEI is the perfect tool to suffocate your freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, etc., because they can control you under the guise of stopping “discrimination” or “hate speech.”

The anti-Semitism epidemic we’ve been seeing, particularly on college campuses. It’s a competition of which race is being more victimized. A clandestine way to pit people against each other. Reminder, the goal is to divide and conquer. https://twitter.com/OliLondonTV/status/1785030056617611457

It’s not just the Jews they are after. Remember when Asians were being ruthlessly, physically attacked without provocation? Remember the relentless devaluation of straight, white males and masculinity in general? It’s all still alive and well today.

Misinformation/disinformation/malinformation = Mostly recently made-up words (by the left) to fuel their goal of abolishing the First Amendment (which then paves the way for totalitarian control). Their thought process… If we can categorize everything as “discrimination” or “hate speech,” then we can more easily control what people say and do in the name of “protecting” these feuding classes from one another’s hatred! Case in point is the eternal fear monger and first class climate change hypocrite (who travels the globe in his private jet to lecture to people about the urgent need for them to reduce their carbon footprints) John Kerry’s quote last week at the WEF about our First Amendment being a roadblock to online censorship of “misinformation.” Allow me to translate = We can’t censor people as much as we want to right now because of that pesky First Amendment right to free speech. These people are sick.

Let’s take a look at a real life example of how this endgame is playing out in real time here in New York state. If you read my Substack article from last week, you’ll know that there’s an epic battle raging here in the Empire State, and it’s called Proposal Number One, or Prop 1. It is a proposed constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot this election season (10/26 - 11/5), and if it passes, it will install into our State constitution a wish list of radical left agenda items. In other words, if Prop 1 passes, it will change our NYS constitution to include a laundry list of things that will ultimately abolish many of your rights. Those divide-and-conquer techniques above noted are all wrapped up in this horrendous Prop 1 amendment.

The immoral, elitist politicians that run this State are trying to sell Prop 1 by lying about their intent, and about what Prop 1 would do if it passes in November. The corrupt politicians are calling it the “Equal Rights Amendment” but in reality, it is the “Abolition of Your Rights” amendment. The unprincipled, radical, politicians say we need to protect abortion rights (lies = abortion has been protected by NYS laws for 50 years already and it’s not under threat of any kind here), and they say Prop 1 is needed to protect the marginalized such as LGBTQ, transexuals, disabled, etc.… (lies = they are also all already protected in our NYS laws). If all of the classes the radicals are looking to add into our constitution are already protected in our laws, then why do they want these new classes (12 in all) to become part of our constitution? Great question, and one I get frequently as I continue to speak out against Prop 1 across the State. Two dominant reasons come to mind:

They want it in the constitution because once in, it will be impossible to remove. (To remove it once in there, in two, consecutive legislative sessions [spanning 4 years], the NYS Senate, the NYS Assembly, and the Governorship would all have to be fully controlled by Constitutionally-inclined politicians who think like you and I, and have the gumption and courage to erase the tyranny. So, like I said, never going to happen). It will give them (ie the radical, elitist politicians) the total control over you that they seek. What’s another word for that? Totalitarianism!

I explain.

If you cannot discriminate against anyone based on their race, religion, color, creed (all already in our constitution), but now you also can’t “discriminate” against anyone based on their ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, or sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy, it will open the door to totalitarian rule because with such broad language (and so many) new “protected classes,” the government will declare the “right” to control your speech (and your actions) if they deem it “discrimination” or “hate speech” of any sort. And guess who will define “discrimination” and “hate speech”… You can bet it won’t be you and me!

Oh, and one other fun fact: the second paragraph of Prop 1 (read here) would codify the right to reverse discrimination in our constitution. Absolutely horrendous! But, hey, what’s a little discrimination if we’re doing it in the name of “correcting” past discrimination?

Prop 1 is a Trojan Horse of epic proportions. In addition to the above travesties, if Prop 1 passes it will also strip you of your parental rights and give the government control of your children, make New York a permanent sanctuary state where illegal aliens (which the radicals love to call “undocumented immigrants” or “migrants” because they want it to sound less offensive to your conscience), including criminals, can’t be deported, it’ll open the door for illegal immigrants to claim the same tax-payer funded benefits that you have as well as the right to vote, abolish girls’ sports and women’s spaces like locker rooms, bathrooms, dormitories, etc., abolish single-sex schools, clubs, organizations, etc., and so much more. Like I said, a radical, left-wing agenda slyly inserted into our constitution to change our norms, forever.

They may as well burn the Constitution in front of you, since their ultimate goal is to abolish your rights (especially our First Amendment), and replace your individual voices with a new (illegal) voting class that will follow their iron fist lock step for fear of being punished, or deported. Since when does the government care if people are “nice” to each other? Better yet, since when is it any of their business how morally inclined the citizenry is? The government is not God. The government is not your parent. The government is not in charge! People, please wake up. Our Constitution was written to keep the government in check… not to keep We The People in check! I try to remind the citizenry of that crucial fact in my speaking events, in my writings, in my social media posts, every chance I get, because it is key to us keeping our rights and freedoms and trying to return to a government of the people, by the people, for the people, with liberty and justice for all.

