Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
marlon1492's avatar
marlon1492
2d

Thanks for the clear description of the problems with rent control. This is my view exactly.

Mamdani has tapped into the affordability problem. We do have one. The property values in the town I live in Southern California have risen so much over the past 25 years that there is not a chance that my kids will be able to live in our town or even nearby us. I'm not saying the simple minded thing that my kids should be able to afford a very nice neighborhood when buying their first house, but I am saying that even if they bought a starter home and scrimped and saved, it is not likely that they will ever be able to buy a home in our town.

Mamdani's proposals are childish in their ignorance of how economies work. So we need to hear policy proposals from politicians that will actually make a difference to the affordability problem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
john geis's avatar
john geis
2d

I personally saw the results of "Rent Control" during the 70's that turned the South Bronx into something looking like Berlin in 1945. We had elderly freezing to death in unheated rent control apartments in the 70's when landlords could not afford oil and the city was bankrupt. What do Mandami's policies result in? Watch Dr Zhivago when he returns home from the war and his big house is filled with non rent paying people. Everyone is freezing because the wood cutters refuse to work when no one else is. God bless your efforts! Once again the elderly will freeze as the green new deal has left America with insufficient natural gas to both heat and make the electric power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture