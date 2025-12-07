It’s truly astonishing to me that we’ve come to this point in history, and yet, here we are. In just a few short weeks, New York City, the financial capital of the world, will have a self-proclaimed Socialist for mayor. Though Mayor-elect Mamdani touts himself to be a “Democratic Socialist”, he espouses policies that are unquestionably communist. With a nod to Shakespeare, a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.

This highly inexperienced, 34 year old salesman campaigned on the promise to make NYC “more affordable”, which seemed to resonate with the approximately one million people who voted for him. However, none of them stopped to ask Mr. Mamdani exactly who he was going to make the City more affordable for. In fact, they apparently didn’t ask him anything. As the majority of the million votes he garnered were cast by our youth aged 18-29, in their quest to achieve the American dream of independence, self-sufficiency, home ownership, and so on, those voters heard “free stuff” and they jumped all over it. Looking for a shortcut to achieve their American dream, it didn’t dawn on those voters that Mamdani’s promised policies would actually end up harming them in the long run!

You see, his ultimate goal, if you listen to his words, is to effectively end the ownership of private property. There goes your American dream, kiddos. Putting aside for a moment the fact that this is wildly anti-American, it’s also infinitely illegal. Oh, and by the way, it’s also the backbone of communism, where the “state” (i.e. government) owns and controls everything under the false pretense of “fairness” and “equality” for all.

Shockingly enough, these million people were told exactly how Mr. Mamdani was going to end their possibility of achieving the American dream, they just didn’t put their thinking caps on to analyze his Trojan Horse of a policy. (A true testament to our tanking education system in this country, which has stopped teaching critical thinking and instead pushes blind obedience to rote dogma). These presumably unsuspecting voters apparently do not realize that politicians always wrap up their biggest lies in candy… and this one was a whopper.

You see, Mamdani shouted from the rooftops that one of the main ways in which he would make the City more affordable was by “freezing rents”. But let’s look at what that means exactly. (Friendly reminder that for almost two decades in my pre-pandemic practice, my specialty was Real Estate and Property Tax Certiorari law, the latter of which carries with it a real estate appraising expertise).

Explanation of the “freeze the rent” hoax…

When the government controls what private property owners can charge for renting out their property, the system ultimately collapses. This is not a theory. It is a fact. I have seen it first hand over the course of my legal career, many times, both with my landlord-clients who own “rent stabilized” apartments, as well as during the COVID-era lockdowns.

Let’s start with the basics…

Landlords own a building and rent out the units therein to make money. However, not all of that rental income is profit that will end up in the landlord’s pocket. Instead, much of that income has to go to maintain the property. Landlords must pay a myriad of requisite expenses in order to own that property. Their expenses include, but are likely not limited to: property taxes, insurance, a mortgage, utilities such as lighting, heat, air conditioning for common spaces like lobbies, vestibules, laundry rooms, hallways, etc., and general maintenance of the building including exterior upkeep, grounds keeping, snow/ice removal, roof repairs, upkeep of amenities such as an exercise room, a pool, a driveway, a garage, outdoor spaces like patios, decks or balconies, and so on. The landlord must also pay the employees who help run the property like the superintendent, maintenance worker, property manager, security guard, doorman, etc.

Whatever is left over after all of these hefty expenses are paid, the landlord gets to keep. When the government steps in and tells the landlords they are not allowed to raise the rents on their tenants, the landlords are then forced to continue paying all of these expenses to keep the property running using only that government-restricted rent as their income. As the requisite property-owning costs continue to rise, and rents remain static, the landlords’ costs eventually outweigh their income, and they go into the red. To stay afloat, they must cut expenses since they are not allowed to increase their income (i.e. they cannot raise the rents to cover their expenses). This can lead to delayed maintenance on the property, which can then in turn result in unsafe conditions for tenants, fines for the landlords, and an overall sense of dilapidation which then negatively effects the value of not just that property, but of all the surrounding properties as well. Now you have an entire neighborhood in decline.

In the end, the landlords cannot hold on to their property, and they either default on their mortgage and/or they default on their property taxes whereby causing tax liens to accrue. At that point, the mortgage banks and/or the municipality who is owed the taxes (or the tax lien investor who bought the lien from the municipality) can foreclose on the property. The landlord is now no longer a property owner.

(Side note: For those who may be unfamiliar with liens, tax liens are a statutory mechanism by which a municipality ensures it will collect the property taxes on a property. Here’s how liens work… If the owner does not pay the property taxes in a timely manner, then the government puts a lien on the property for the amount of the tax owed, plus interest, and usually fees on top as well. Every so often, the municipality will hold what’s called a tax lien sale whereby they auction off at a public sale the tax lien, with the bidding starting at a high interest rate, and the potential investors bidding that tax lien interest rate down in an attempt to win the bid. The winner then pays the municipality the amount of the lien, the municipality is made whole, and the winner assumes the position of the municipality whereby he/she then owns the lien. This means that the property owner must pay the investor off in order to abolish the lien on their property. Until that lien is paid off, interest continues to accrue. Note: you cannot sell or mortgage a property until all liens are paid off).

Another example of the deleterious effect of the government’s illegal meddling into private property ownership, which I saw happening at a tremendous level during the COVID lockdowns, (thanks to the CDC’s highly illegal eviction moratorium), was the phenomenon of “fire sales” by landlords. To fully grasp how devastating this government overreach was to the middle class and to our economy in general, you need to understand what exactly the eviction moratorium was and what it did.

The CDC’s eviction moratorium told landlords across the nation that they were not allowed to evict their tenants for non-payment of rent, because well, don’t you know that evictions cause the spread of COVID?! So in essence, the government (and by “government” I mean unelected, agency bureaucrats who are beholden to nobody but their unelected boss) told tenants they could stop paying rent, indefinitely, and there would be no repercussions for breaching their contracts with the landlords.

So, as a result of tenants ceasing to pay rent, but requisite ownership expenses continuing to accrue, landlords saw their properties going belly up. This spurred many to sell them in an effort to avoid going into foreclosure and ruining their credit for the rest of their lives. However, in order to effectuate a quick sale, they had to slash the price of their property. This in combination with the fact that the buyers were purchasing a non-performing property (because the CDC told tenants they didn’t have to pay rent) meant desperate landlords were getting pennies on the dollar for their properties. Think about it - who is going to buy a property that is upside down with a balance sheet severely in the red?

Of particular note is the fact that the vast majority of landlords in the United States are mom-and-pop operations, not large, corporate conglomerates that can easily weather the storm by writing off losses. The carnage caused by the government’s interference in the free market economy of real estate was crushing to the middle class, and gut-wrenching to watch as I saw owner after owner lose their life savings trying to salvage their American dream. My colleagues and I could do nothing to help these landlords save their properties, as the courts were closed during the lockdowns, and even once they reopened, the CDC forbade evictions, so the housing courts weren’t evicting tenants for well over a year! (Mind you, many of those small landlords owned multi-family dwellings where they lived in one part of the property and rented out the rest, relying upon the rents to keep their property afloat and a roof over their heads. So when they lost their properties to foreclosure, or had to unload it in a fire sale, they were also losing their personal homes).

And so we see how it is that Mr. Mamdani’s “freeze the rent” hoax is actually a ploy to end the ownership of private property in New York. Why should non-NYC residents pay mind to this catastrophe in the making? Because what happens in New York always spreads. If the financial capital of the world is all of a sudden freezing rents, why shouldn’t everyone else do it? This is further exacerbated by the fact that, much like California, New York has become a testing ground of far-left, radical policies that, once implemented here, slowly bleed into other states that have like-minded politicians running the show, especially when those politicians are backed by anti-capitalist billionaires who would like nothing more than to see America fail.

I mentioned above the fact that this Mamdani “affordability” scheme is illegal, and I truly believe it is. But remember that in order to stop the government from doing something that is illegal, you must have a court system that is free from corruption and activist judges. Sadly, this is something that is sorely lacking in New York. Unfortunately, I have the battle scars to show it. (Think, quarantine camp war, and the illegal Prop 1 scam).

The resolution to this insanity will have to come in 2026 when we have our next gubernatorial election here in New York, for our appellate courts are stacked with jurists appointed by… our governors.

