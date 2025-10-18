Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brent Carlson's avatar
Brent Carlson
18h

Mail-in ballots should be totally abolished except for military serving overseas. People living abroad should vote at their US embassy. The fraud with mail in voting is huge if counted before or after election day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
alison's avatar
alison
19h

The whole country suffers, not just someone seeking to hold office. This is another insane move to weaken our elections. It proves that elections are meaningless; the outcomes have already been decided by "election day". Elections have become a facade.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture