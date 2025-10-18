Last week the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS) heard oral arguments on a crucial case that could determine the outcome of next year’s mid-term elections. The case is called Bost v. Illinois Board of Elections, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. The main plaintiff in this lawsuit is a sitting United States Congressman (Michael Bost) who is suing his state (Illinois) for passing a law that allows mail-in ballots to be counted for two weeks after Election Day!

I’m not sure I need to explain how or why the Illinois law is wildly illegal, but I’ll give a quick synopsis. You see, we have a set “Election Day” as per federal law - not an election week, or month, or season… but a day. So, accepting and counting ballots that are received after the date set for our elections is a violation of that law which has been around for about 150 years. (For those of you who are scratching your head asking whether the inverse is true… “whether early voting prior to Election Day is illegal”… the answer is yes on that, too). This is not to mention the fact that allowing post-Election Day ballots opens the door for massive fraud and cheating that would be almost impossible to track, for once election night preliminary results are tabulated, if you put post Election Day ballots into the general count, you not only cannot take them out, you won’t be able to identify them either.

To compound the problem, it’s not just Illinois that is playing fast and loose with election integrity. There are several states that have similar, absurdly illegal election laws that must be struck down in order to ensure election security. At a minimum, Illinois, Oregon, Washington State, New York all have this sort of election law. New York’s law is so egregious, it doesn’t even require that mail ballots bear a postmark date or stamp. As long as the Board of Elections puts a date on the ballots, it will be counted - and that date stamp can be affixed the day AFTER the election!

The issue at hand…

So to be clear, the current Illinois election law case before SCOTUS is not asking the Justices whether or not that Illinois law is legal. Instead, the question at hand is whether or not Congressman Bost has standing (i.e. the right) to sue Illinois to strike down the law. You see, the federal trial court as well as the lower appellate court (Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals) ruled that Bost lacks standing because, they said, his alleged injuries are not real. Let me note that, “real” doesn’t mean they think he made up the injuries; it instead means they think he didn’t actually suffer the injuries in fact as a direct result of the Illinois law. Therefore, the lower court dismissed Bost’s case for lack of standing and said that he, in essence, was the wrong plaintiff, despite the fact that there is controlling precedence to the contrary.

Bost appealed to SCOTUS on this issue in an attempt to revive his lawsuit in the lower courts so that he could litigate against the validity of that Illinois law, and the high Court agreed to take the case. Thus, SCOTUS has but one question it must decide at this point. As stated in Bost’s certiorari petition (i.e. brief he submitted to SCOTUS asking them to hear his case), this is what is currently in dispute:

QUESTION PRESENTED Federal law sets the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November as the federal Election Day. 2 U.S.C. §§ 1 and 7; and 3 U.S.C. § 1. Several states, including Illinois, have enacted state laws that allow ballots to be received and counted after Election Day. Petitioners contend these state laws are preempted under the Elections and Electors Clauses. Petitioners sued to enjoin Illinois’ law allowing ballots to be received up to fourteen days after Election Day. The sole question presented here is whether Petitioners, as federal candidates, have pleaded sufficient factual allegations to show Article III standing to challenge state time, place, and manner regulations concerning their federal elections.

Last week I was on NTD Evening News to discuss the intricate arguments both sides are making, the underlying importance of this case, and how the outcome of the case can greatly affect the balance of power in our Country next year with midterm elections on the line. The bottom line is this: If you disenfranchise one voter in one state in a federal election, you are disenfranchising every voter in every state.

The link to watch that interview is HERE.

Where is the Department of Justice?!

Whether or not SCOTUS rules in favor of Congressman Bost’s right to standing in this case, it is of no consequence to the fact that the Department of Justice (DOJ) itself can take action against Illinois. The federal government does not need to worry about standing when it is suing a state for a breach of our laws or the Constitution, because the theory is that the federal government is injured when states disregard our laws. In other words, the DOJ doesn’t need Bost to be their plaintiff.

In my interview, I point out the crucial fact that the DOJ can and should be suing each of these states over these terribly unsafe election laws. It is within the purview of, nay, it is the requisite duty of the DOJ to enforce federal statutes in order to maintain the law and order upon which our nation is based. Imagine for a moment if each state could set their own immigration policies? It would be a mess. We would have no cohesion at all, and there would be anarchy with immigrants being deemed legal in some states, illegal in others, criminals in others. Or, imagine if each state could set their own foreign trade policies? Again, chaos would ensue, with some goods being deemed importable some places, not importable other places, taxed heavily some places, not taxed at all in other places, etc. There would be utter confusion, instability and discord.

Similarly, if we have each state deciding whether or not it will adhere to our federal “Election Day”, then the rule of law breaks down. If we allow states to disregard our just federal laws, then we are no longer a nation, but individual fiefdoms that weaken us as a whole. Remember the adage that, a system is only as strong as its weakest link!

You may be thinking that, in fairness to the DOJ, perhaps they do not know about these dangerous and highly unjust election laws in these states. I can definitively tell you that they absolutely do - at least I know for sure that they know about New York’s absurd law. How do I know for a fact? Because we advised them, directly, months ago. And so I ask, “Where is the DOJ, and why are they MIA on this issue of utmost import?”

