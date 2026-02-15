My Substack article last week, The SAVE Act Will Save Us, was all about the latest version of Congress’ attempt to start imposing some sense of election integrity in our voting system. Voter identification is the latest hot topic, as Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill clash on whether or not to require voters prove they are American citizens prior to registering to vote. Republicans in Congress (well, at least most of them) have been trying to get the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (or “SAVE Act”) passed since they first took control of Congress in January of last year. The original version of the legislation passed in the US House of Representatives last spring, but it failed in the US Senate. The Republicans introduced a new version of the bill recently, and it too passed in the House (just a couple of days ago), but is now stalling in the US Senate, again.

Polls show that the large majority of Americans (Dems and Republicans alike) favor voter ID requirements. So what the heck is the problem with passing this wildly popular proposed law?

It’s actually quite rare that Americans of all shapes and sizes agree so wholeheartedly on an issue. Perhaps this is one of those rare topics that oozes logic so profoundly, there’s just no denying it (unless you are one of the many slithering members of Congress, that is). In the United States, you must show identification to do pretty much anything, including flying, purchasing medication, alcohol or tobacco, renting a hotel room, opening a bank account, buying or renting a car or a house, etc… Seems rather logical that one would need to prove they are American in order to cast a vote in our elections. After all, the US is one of only a handful of countries around the world that do not require voter ID, as the lion’s share of countries do indeed require voter ID to vote.

The SAVE Act:

If it passes the Senate, President Trump would surely sign the bill into law. If it becomes law, the SAVE Act would amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require people provide physical proof of citizenship by presenting a document such as a passport or birth certificate when registering to vote. This requirement is limited to voting in federal elections. Note that the bill targets eligibility to register to vote, but not the process of actually casting a ballot in an election.

If you’re wondering why the SAVE Act doesn’t require showing photo ID in order to vote, it’s constitutional. Under the U.S. Constitution, states primarily control election procedures, though Congress can oversee same. Traditionally what this has meant is that Congress has regulated federal elections, but then leaves voter ID rules to states. Is this the right approach? Not in my mind - but that’s a discussion for another day.

Supporters of the SAVE Act rightly argue that the law would strengthen election integrity by preventing non-citizens from registering to vote. If you cannot register to vote, then it’s much more difficult to cast a ballot, though not impossible.

Opponents of the SAVE Act argue that it isn’t necessary because non-citizen voting is already illegal under federal law, and the requirement will actually disenfranchise many voters. It’s a very weak argument for sure. They say that requiring documentary proof of citizenship could make registration harder for eligible citizens who don’t have easy access to documents, but how many US citizens don’t know where they were born? If you know that, you can get a copy of your birth certificate for a nominal fee.

When you look at the pros and cons of the SAVE Act, you quickly deduce that there can only be one real reason the Dems don’t want to require voter ID. After opening our borders for four long years, and letting anyone and everyone come here to live for free off the backs of hard-working, law-abiding Americans, the Dems have showed their hand. They want amnesty in the least, and a path to citizenship ultimately, for the tens of millions of people they invited into our country illegally so they can give them the right to vote, and then ensure a forever Democrat stronghold on government power in this nation.

The chicanery - dare I say inequity - in that ruse alone should serve as the impetus for the SAVE Act to be passed, immediately. If you support election integrity like the more than 95% of other nations around the world do, then I suggest you reach out to your US Senator and House representative and tell them you want them to pass the SAVE Act.

Today.

