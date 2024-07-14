I literally cannot believe I am writing these words, for they are the words written about corrupt, third-world nations run by power-hungry, anti human rights dictators and oligarchs. This is not the sort of thing you write about the greatest country the world has ever seen. And yet, I’m writing to report to you that on Saturday July 13, 2024, President Donald Trump was shot while on stage, speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania! A former President of the United States of America, and a current candidate for President, was shot while campaigning in a “swing” state, just three or so months before the election. The words seem surreal. I truly feel like I am writing a poli sci novel. Sadly, I am not.

The gravity of this situation cannot be overstated. Yes, of course I know that there have been assassination attempts on Presidents before today, and I am by no means diminishing those horrendous instances. However, I find this assassination attempt of particular solemnity because it represents exactly how far this once great Nation has fallen, that we are now a place where political opponents are shot on the street in front of millions of engaged Americans because the “backhanded” attempts to stop that person have failed thus far. What do I mean by backhanded attempts? Well, I mean that the Left in this Country (call them Democrats, socialists, communists, progressives, whatever - the noun you use won’t change their patheticness), has been trying to destroy Donald Trump for years by trashing his name, villainizing him, suing him in private lawsuits (Stormy Daniels), actively trying to bankrupt him, suing him in public lawsuits (NYC District Attorney Alvin Bragg with 34 counts of supposed falsification of business records to hide alleged questionable activity from the public), and NYS Attorney General activist Letitia James with cooked up record falsification (to get better mortgages) charges which led to Trump being ordered to pay more than $450 million and banning him from serving as an officer or director of any New York company for three years. However, when none of that has been successful in decimating the man, when he keeps pushing back against the corruption and abhorrent discrimination, they try to shoot him dead in front of the world for all to see. It’s not only pathetic, it should shake you to your very inner core. Love, like, or hate the man, it matters not. This is not about Donald Trump, folks. This is about you. It’s about me. It’s about every single person in this country that you care about. If you don’t see that, then you need to look closer. If they can do this continuous, public crucification of a former President who is actively running for President again now, then just imagine what they can do to you! Or someone you love.

You may be wondering who “they” is. To me, “they” are the political elites who run our government. They do not want you to have any rights, any control, any power, any way at all to push back against them. They are mostly on the Left, but also some from the Right. They want to control everyone and everything… They want to tell you how much energy you should use (so they cook up a “climate emergency”); they want to tell you what to eat (so they start banning beef and engineering “meat” for you to eat); they want to select, install, and control the President (so they change election laws to make elections as insecure as possible); they want to outnumber you (or replace you), so they open our borders and allow into our country millions upon millions of unvetted, (some) criminal, possibly disease-bearing people from around the globe (including from places that openly loathe us); and above all, they do not want you to stop them, so they cook up insane ways to pit us against one another, they control the media, they censor debate and truth, and instead they feed you lies all day, every day, so that you (and worse yet, your children) fall into line and won’t even fight them as they strip you of your sacred civil rights. If “they” did not shoot at President Trump this evening, then their tactics of deceit, corruption and constant vilification of Trump led someone to do their dirty work for them. Is this fact? Not yet. The investigation is ongoing. But it is definitely my educated opinion on the matter at this point, and I’m pretty sure I’m right. Look what just happened a couple of months ago in Slovakia…

In May, Robert Fico, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, was attacked and almost killed by an assassin when he was shot at close range, multiple times, in the abdomen. He was critically injured and almost perished when doctors were trying to save his life on the operating table. The assassin was a political activist who opposed the populist Fico’s views on the Ukraine war. Fico condemned the media and foreign funded NGO’s that created the circumstances that would lead someone to take up violence against him, and he made clear that the gunman was a messenger of evil and political hatred that was stoked by his political opposition which was unsuccessful against Fico and was getting frustrated with him. Of the attempt on President Trump’s life, Fico also blames the Left, saying, “The political opponents of [Donald Trump] try to shut him up and when that fails, they antagonise the public so much that some loser picks up a gun.” Wise man.

So we see in now two instances in just the past two months, where the activist, mainstream media has caused political violence of the highest order. Make the connection. You must connect the dots, because this is the most dangerous part of all… “they” control the media, and this is how they get away with cheating, stealing, lying and controlling you (or worse yet, your children) without you ever even knowing it. There was an attempted assassination of a President/Presidential candidate, and this is how the mainstream media reported on it:

Seriously? I mean, take a look at the man…

There is blood streaming down his face from his right ear after gun shots were fired, and the bought-and-paid-for “reporters” in the mainstream media are telling you there were “loud noises,” another said “popping sounds,” and another chimed in with simply “chaos.” What?! There’s no way they could have played it down more than they did. Oh wait, I’m wrong. There’s always CNN…

As per usual, most pathetic of all was CNN. (No surprise there). They reported that Trump “falls at rally” - yes, that he fell! The word “pathetic” does not even suffice here. I think “criminal” works better. The criminal alphabet media. Here is what I posted on Twitter about CNN’s report of the assassination attempt:

For anyone who was suffering from apathy prior to now, let that crippling daemon be cast aside, and let your fear awaken you to the reality around us. An incident like this should not just frighten you, it should make you angry that there are people out there who want to take away your rights, and destroy our free country by silencing the opposition at all costs. That should drive you to get off your couch, stop simply complaining, and do things to change this losing trajectory that we are on. You must get engaged and be a part of the movement to return the power to We The People. I have, so many times before, listed numerous ways you can get involved and be the positive change you want to see in the world.

VOTE! Election day is November 5, 2024, but you can and should take advantage of early voting. There are plenty of election day shenanigans that the Left plays, so don’t wait until the last day to vote Biden out!

Register others to vote, and inform them of just how crucial their vote is. Every vote counts, and we need to come out on November 5th in droves to vote against Biden. He is a cancer on this Nation.

Educate yourself to what your elected officials are doing, and educate others about it. Too many people don’t take the time to understand what their representatives are saying and how they are voting, so do the research and share it. Or sign up for my Substack (since I do the research for you), and then share my articles far and wide!

Support a candidate you believe in by volunteering for their campaign, or making a donation.

Support those of us who are out there actively fighting for your rights and freedoms. You can check out more of my work at www.CoxLawyer.com and at www.UnitingNYS.com/lawsuit if you want details on my quarantine camp lawsuit against New York’s pathetic Governor, Kathy Hochul.

My extreme condolences go out to the Trump rally attendee who tragically and needlessly lost his life tonight, and let us pray for the two other attendees who are have been seriously injured.

God bless them, God bless President Trump, and God bless the United States of America.

Inspirational Quote: