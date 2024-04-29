So, raise your hand if you are tired of the dual justice system that has developed in our society. Surely you have noticed that the symbol of our legal system, Lady Justice, is blindfolded, which means that justice in our society is blind. No matter who you are or what you look like, our laws apply equally to all, or so they are supposed to. However, our “justice is blind” system has now splintered off into two different levels of justice: one for you and me, and the other for the “political elites” as some call them. Not sure what I’m talking about? No worries, I’ve got a few examples for you to make my point here.

Who can forget Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, during the height of the COVID19 frenzy dining out at a restaurant, with a large group of friends, without a mask on!? Actually, not one of his dinnermates donned a mask! That’s right. None of them felt the need to follow the rules whilst they hung out with the tyrant that was trampling on law-abiding citizens’ rights. Check it out here. Yes, the Gov was breaking all of his very own authoritarian COVID19 dystopian mandates. Here’s one of his Twitter posts about a week after he was out socializing with the large group, maskless:

It’s so 1984-esque, is it not? Like our unfortunate governors here in New York (past, Cuomo, and present, Hochul), Newsom is a ruler (not a governor), and he was issuing unconstitutional mandates left and right, to his subjects throughout the COVID19 era. But don’t tell him that he was supposed to follow the rules. Nah. Monarchs don’t have to follow rules, they just dole them out. Rules for thee, but not for me.

Any penalties suffered by Newsom? A fine, or a figurative public lashing, or loss of his job? Nope. All good.

How about this? Remember when then Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, also during the height of COVID19, went to the hair salon to have her hair done whilst everyone else was forbidden from having “indoor personal care services” provided… and she was walking around the place without a mask on?! Of course, she accused the salon of setting her up and demanded they issue an apology. Seriously, lady? Not 100% sure, but I’m guessing she’s still waiting for it.

Any consequences for good ole’ Nancy (who has been in Congress since 1985) breaking the rules? Nope. All good there, too.

I suppose these elites would love to deny their I’m-so-entitled instances ever took place. Unfortunately for them, their surveillance state society they work so hard to promote, worked against them in those instances. They were both caught on video, or in still photos. Busted.

How about this one? Have you ever refused to stop for a police officer who was pulling you over when you were obviously speeding? No, of course you haven’t, because that is against the law, and most of us law-abiding citizens realize that no matter who we are or what we do for a living, we are not above the law. Not so with many politicians and elected officials today.

This story happened just last week, when the District Attorney for the Western New York county of Monroe, defied law enforcement when the officer tried to apprehend her for speeding (20 miles over the speed limit) in a residential area. The DA, Sandra Doorley, who’s held that office since 2011, was not only disrespectful to the officer who was trying to enforce the law, she didn’t even pull over despite his lights and siren, and instead ignored him and drove all the way home and then pulled into her garage! The encounter was recorded on the officer’s body camera. You can watch the 26-minute video here, but I point out some of the key moments below.

The District Attorney berates the police officer multiple times, at one point calling him an “asshole” and telling him “This is ridiculous. Just go away.” At another point, when he reiterates that he stopped her for doing 55mph in a 35mph zone, she responds with, “Then just write the fu*#ing ticket.”

During the encounter, she calls the town’s police chief and asks him to call off his police officer, “Can you please tell him to leave me alone?”

Not stopping for a police officer who is legally pulling you over is an arrestable offense, as you can hear the officer say to his supervisor who also arrived on the scene. In the end, the officer let her off easy, and only gave her a speeding ticket. Of course the media got hold of the story, and the body cam footage, and Doorley issued a statement about the incident:

Do you feel like her statement reflects what you see on the video footage, or is it more 1984 stuff? I’m sure you’re wondering if Dooley is going to face any consequences for her behavior. My money says “yes” this time, because remember who’s in charge of the two-tiered justice system… As is the case in California, here in New York the Democrats are in charge of “justice,” and unlike Pelosi and Newsom who are Democrats, this DA is a Republican. So I reckon our Democrat NYS Attorney General, Letitia James, is going to go after this Republican District Attorney, because, well, politics plays a huge roll in the two-tiered system. The Rochester city council, Monroe County legislature, and NYC council (all Democrat-controlled) are already calling for the AG to do something. Do you think that they would be barking about this if the DA was a fellow Democrat?

Equity?

Is this “equity” that the left is always clamoring about? Doesn’t sound so equal and fair to me. Tired of the political elites, yet? Does their rules for thee but not for me attitude bother you? Want a blind justice system? Great, then I have good news for you… this is a huge election year, especially here in New York where we have every single NYS Senator, Assemblymember, some of our Congressmen, and of course the President all up for election on November 5th!

Is your representative a political elite? Before you answer that question, you must check out their voting record first! In case you aren’t even sure who your state representatives are, you can find your state senator here, and your state assemblyman here.

