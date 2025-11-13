Today is day 43 of the longest government shutdown in American history, and though it just ended moments ago, its aftermath will reverberate for a long while hereafter. For almost a month and a half now, hundreds of thousands of federal employees have gone without pay. You may not think that was much of a problem since there is so much government bloat anyway, but did you know that our men and women in uniform are among those not getting paid? But Congress is. Did you know that thousands of flights are being canceled around the country because our air traffic controllers aren’t getting paid. But Congress is. And the TSA agents that screen you at the airports are cancelling whereby causing hours-long security check lines, because they too are not getting paid. But Congress is. Government hospital medical staff, federal law enforcement, FBI, DEA, etc., are all working but are not getting paid. But Congress is.

All this, and more, so that the politicians in Congress could get leverage for their desires. We are indeed all just pawns in their political game of chess.

The chess board is set:

Let’s take a look at some of those chess players and their plays.

I wrote an article a couple of weeks ago detailing the sanctimonious blame-game and partisan, political psyop that the members of Congress have been playing throughout the duration of the shutdown. In that article, The Shutdown Ruse, I debunk the Democrat politicians’ war cry, (supremely exacerbated by the captured, activist media), that the shutdown has been caused by the Republicans because they want you to starve and have no health insurance. (Friendly reminder that I am not a Republican, nor do I mean to promote them herein, as I am for the Constitution, and I will call-out politicians on whichever side if they are deceiving Americans and shirking their sworn duty to uphold the Constitution).

The Dems have been bombastic in their insistence that the shutdown has been all about the Affordable Care Act “ACA” (also known as Obamacare). “We are fighting to make sure health insurance remains affordable for Americans”, the left decries. I hope you have realized by now that their mantra is, quite bluntly, a lie, as the ACA has never been “affordable”. Whether you are one of the tens of millions of Americans who pay out of pocket ($25,000 to $35,000/year in premiums + $6,000 to $12,000/year in deductibles), and/or you are a tax payer whose money is part of the $138 BILLION/year subsidies that pay for about 24 million people to have reduced health insurance costs on the “marketplace”, you know that the ACA is by no means “affordable” to the vast majority of Americans.

Digging deeper into the farce of it all... For weeks the Dems have been cannily shouting from every rooftop that the Obamacare enhanced subsidies must continue or else millions of Americans will see their health insurance premiums drastically skyrocket. That is true. You see, the Biden-era enhanced subsidies (which were created by the Dems when they had control of Congress and the White House) will expire on December 31, 2025, because that’s when the Dems set them to expire. (Mind you, those are temporary subsidies which are on top of the permanent subsidies that are required to keep the Obamacare sham afloat, all of which total around $138 billion a year). It’s also true the Dems want the subsidies to keep flowing, but not because it helps us; it’s because it helps them (the politicians) - and therein lies the hoax.

As with all things that don’t pass the sniff test, you must follow the money. When you do that, you see that there are three main issues that make this all a whopper of a sham on the American public.

First and foremost in my opinion, you will note that year after year, the insurance industry is consistently one of the top three lobbying groups in our nation. They spend over $150,000,000 a year lobbying Congress. That’s year after year, folks - over one hundred and fifty million dollars. You know that “subsidies” = our tax dollars, right? And you know the “subsidies” go from our wallets, to Uncle Sam, to the insurance companies, right? Please connect the dots accordingly.

Second, the explosion in health care costs since Obamacare’s inception in 2010, has been directly related to the law’s reduction of independent medical providers. By requiring doctors to deal with mounds and mounds of regulatory paperwork and reporting requirements, the law has effectively wiped out the vast majority of small doctor groups and independent doctors who couldn’t afford the cost of compliance. Haven’t you noticed that your once independent or small private practice doctors have gotten swallowed up by these massive medical companies? As the pool of providers shrinks, competition dwindles, a monopolistic environment takes hold, and prices then increase. That’s just simple economics.

Add that shrinking independent pool to the now federal medical loss ratio that Obamacare requires, and the issue gets compounded further. Never heard of the medical loss ratio (“MLR”)? Don’t worry, I hadn’t either until I went down the rabbit hole of the ACA. I have it on good authority from one of my brilliant doctor friends that the MLR in and of itself does not cause skyrocketing costs for medical services, and that the MLR has been alive within some states for decades. But Obamacare made MLR a national restriction and uniformly regulated, which as a result has become something for insurance companies to work around. Some of the biggest insurers do that through vertical integration, which can then cause price increases.

This is how one doctor describes it in a social media post:

“Why do our health insurance costs go up every year? — The reason is, it was designed that way. There’s something called, in the Affordable Care Act, called the medical loss ratio. The medical loss ratio means that insurance companies must spend between 80 to 85% of all premium dollars on medical services. That means they’re limited to 15% to 20% for administrative, overhead, and profit. So that means that they play a little game. The higher the top line is, the bigger that number is. So now all we did was say, “Let’s charge more each year.” If you look each year, the insurance company’s revenues go up every year. The second thing they did to get around that was they started vertically integrating. What’s vertical integration? That’s when you start buying companies that are not insurance companies, but in similar businesses. - So they started buying pharmacy benefit managers, which are middlemen for the drug companies - They started buying pharmacies, they started buying physician services and physician groups. So why is that important? Well, think about this. I’m the insurance company, I wanna make it look on paper like I’m making my medical loss ratio, because if I don’t, I’m gonna have to pay a rebate. So what I do is I have my physician over here who’s owned, and I overpay him, but he’s owned. So when I overpay him, all I’m doing is I’m showing I have an expense here, but it goes back in my other pocket. Same thing for drugs. I can take a $50 drug, I can pay $200 for it. Now I’ve just gotten around the medical loss ratio, because somehow the government can’t figure out how to trace that dollar beyond the insurance. So that’s how they get around it, and this is why our insurance premiums go up every year, and they’re gonna keep going up until we change the system.”

Third, the Obamacare law requires consumers to buy services and coverage that you may or may not want or need. These are called mandates. I cover this in more depth in my article, The Shutdown Ruse, but in essence, if every American must pay for a plan that includes, for example, maternity care (including those who are single males, or who are past the age of child-bearing, or have no interest or ability to get pregnant), then your premium will be higher, whereby further enriching the insurance companies and their cronies (lobbyists, politicians, etc).

Mind you, because of the way the law was crafted, those mandates are actually hidden, additional taxes being imposed on unsuspecting Americans. The Democrats passed Obamacare without any Republican support, and they structured Obamacare in such a way that they figured the American public wasn’t smart enough to understand they were being had. The architect of Obamacare, Jonathan Gruber, openly admits this, and further exclaims that “lack of transparency is a huge political advantage” especially thanks to “the stupidity of the American voter”…

Gruber later admitted on national TV that the Obamacare law was designed to get the healthy Americans along with the wealthiest Americans to buy overly expensive and unneeded health insurance plans so that they could fund health insurance for the sick and poorer Americans. And it was all done to “end discrimination in insurance laws,” says Gruber. So the curtain is pulled back, the wizard is revealed, and we see that Obamacare is basically one big DEI ploy that enriches insurance companies and their swamp-creature cohorts in Washington D.C.. Anyone surprised?

Here is his interview on Fox News back in 2017:

Secrecy seems to be the cornerstone of the ACA. Remember when Nancy Pelosi (former Speaker of the House) said you need to pass the bill to find out what’s in it?!

On top of the mandates and the disguised tax, the ACA makes health care a massive nightmare for consumers, both practically and theoretically. Obamacare leaves many Americans scratching their heads wondering what exactly does their insurance cover, when, and why. Plagued by secrecy and finger pointing, dealing with a health issue has become increasingly insufferable to us, the consumers. I have an advanced degree, and I know it has been baffling me for the better part of 15 years now.

What do I mean? Well, how many times have you had a medical intervention, later received the bill, and then been sticker shocked when you read it through, even if they gave you a prior estimated cost of service? This leads you to pick up the phone and call the provider to question the charges and how on earth they figured your portion vs. the insurance company’s portion. After waiting on the phone, going through numerous prompts and transfers until you get the right human, no less than 100% of the time, the provider’s office tells you that it’s an insurance company question. “It must be in your plan, ma’am.” So you hang up and then call the insurance company in search of an explanation. After again navigating the countless prompts and waiting on hold for umpteen minutes, the person that finally answers tells you it’s a question for the provider, because, well, after all, they are the ones who coded the service in that manner. “You’ll have to ask your provider to double check the coding and make sure that’s what they meant to bill. We don’t do the coding, ma’am.” So now you make your third call (second call to the insurance company), still searching for the answer. This ping pong tactic can go on forever. Literally.

Obamacare is undeniably a disaster.

The answer is…

So, just what exactly has this shutdown taught us?

It has (hopefully) taught us that it’s high time we start playing the political chess game, instead of getting played by it. Here’s how…

For decades, politicians, economists, experts and talking heads have been sparring over what kind of health care system is best (and more specifically, how the insurance companies play into that system). I do not care what Democrats, or Republicans, or talking heads think about which health care system is better. My patience for the “universal health care” vs. “private partial pay” has totally dissipated. It’s naive, nay, ignorant to think the government can or should “fix” or control or be anywhere near health.

Instead, I pose the following question… Why are we allowing the government to control this system in the first place?! I posted this question last week on social media:

I put forth that the government shouldn’t even be in health care! Why are we giving politicians the power to “regulate” (read control) our health? There’s nothing in our Constitution that gives them the authority to control health, and relatedly, health insurance (who has it, who doesn’t, and what kind you have). In fact, I could make a very strong argument that all of the ACA mandates (where the government is requiring you to buy a product that they design and force upon you) are blatantly unconstitutional. Remember, health insurance today is the ACA/Obamacare, and it’s choc full of “mandates”. I also touched on this in my prior article, The Shutdown Ruse.

I’m no economist, but you need not be one to understand the most consumer friendly alternative to having the government control health care and insurance is to allow the natural power of a free market to set in.

Free markets create competition. Competition in turn creates lower prices and better quality service. Why? Because, all things being equal, people will naturally purchase a product that costs less. And where service is poor, the market (i.e. consumers) will inherently correct that by instinctively walking away from the company providing poor service, and that company will eventually go out of business if they don’t self-correct to accommodate the expectations of the consumers.

Of course people reading this article will wonder, what happens to those Americans who are destitute and have no ability to pay for medical interventions? In those cases, the government can assist… not by giving tax-payer-funded subsidies (i.e. cash payments) to insurance companies, but by giving the funds directly to the consumer. We can call them health vouchers, which could be accepted at certain medical offices and facilities (not at non-health related establishments like fast food joints and liquor stores). Such vouchers would come with the standard, logical, fraud-prevention prerequisites that must be met by the recipient in order to qualify (such as citizenship, income threshold, job requirement, etc.). Will some people take advantage of such a system? I’m sure - just as they do with any system, including the current one. But those people can be identified and rooted out so that only the truly needy receive the aid.

Bottom line… Obamacare needs to be fully repealed, not “fixed”, and the government needs to get the heck out of the way so that Americans can take charge of our own health care.

Checkmate!

