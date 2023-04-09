Our Constitution Was Written to Keep the GOVERNMENT In Check... Not to Keep the People In Check!
Too many Americans have forgotten this crucial fact.
It is a true shame that civics is no longer taught in schools today. In fact, I think many Americans in this day and age, especially the younger ones, don’t even know what civics means! The American Heritage Dictionary defines “civics” as, “the branch of political science that deals with civic affairs and the rights and duties of citizens.” It’s basi…