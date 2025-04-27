In November, the American people made a statement. They sent an unequivocal message to the political elites who have been running (and destroying) our country for years. They said, “NO MORE!” Not only did Americans reject the ever-present elitism, they went a step further and demanded accountability. “We will not stand for a two-tiered justice system any longer,” was their bottom line. Voters want an end to the politicians’ obstinate mantra of, “Rules for thee but not for me.” In my opinion, this was one of the main reasons why Americans put President Trump back in the White House. They were tired of the noose tightening around the necks of law abiding citizens (more regulations, more rules, more censorship…), whilst the politicians, bureaucrats, and “the establishment” did as they pleased, however and whenever they pleased, as they openly broke laws you and I would be arrested for in a heartbeat.

So they put Trump back at the helm to not only drain the swamp (something he campaigned on his first time around), but now in Round 2, Trump was going to not only drain it, he was going to prosecute swamp creaters, too. However, when the weeks were passing and we saw no arrests, a rancor began to build and boil over as people started doubting that Trump and his administration would deliver. January 20th became February 20th became March 20 became April 20, and nobody was going to jail. Until… a couple days ago. On April 24th, federal law enforcement arrested a judge in New Mexico, Joel Cano, and his wife for, in essence, harboring an illegal alien, Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, who is suspected of being a member of the terrorist organization, Tren de Aragua. According to the arrest records, Judge Cano and his wife were charged with evidence tampering after authorities arrested Ortega-Lopez who was living with the Cano’s at their home. According to news reports, the illegal alien had been arrested in February, Cano resigned as a judge in March, and then on April 22 the New Mexico Supreme Court banned Cano from ever holding a judicial position in the State ever again.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted a video on X showing the FBI agents arresting Cano and his wife:

Then came arrest #2, the very next day, this time in Wisconsin, when federal law enforcement in Milwaukee took Judge Hannah Dugan into custody for allegedly obstructing justice when she apparently assisted an illegal alien (who was in her courtroom on domestic violence charges) in evading arrest. According to AG Pam Bondi, Dugan allegedly heard ICE was there to take the alien into custody, so she apparently led the alien out of her courtroom through the jury door so that he could escape ICE. Dugan then removed his case from her docket for the day unbeknownst to the victims of the alleged domestic violence who sat in the courtroom awaiting their opportunity to press charges against the criminal alien. As such, Judge Dugan was charged with 18 USC 1505 (obstructing or impeding a proceeding before a department or agency of the United States) and 18 USC 1071 (concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest).

FBI Director, Kash Patel, posted about the arrest on X…

That’s two judges in two days. Absolutely unheard of! Before now, the number of stories about the federal law enforcement arresting judges for criminal violations of federal law are almost nil. The walls of the two-tiered justice system are suddenly caving. Accountability that Americans are thirsting seems to be taking hold.

Of course the activist media began spinning their web of propagandized interpretations of the situation. In an ABC interview, Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked if they were doing this in an attempt to “intimidate the courts,” and does she agree that it appears as if the DOJ is “going after judges” since President Trump has a “beef” with judges. Absurd! How can the left-wing, alphabet media be against justice for all? Isn’t their war cry, “equity”? The reality is… these judges both violated federal laws and obstructed justice. If you or I as everyday citizens had done these things, we’d be prosectued. Just because these two people are judges does not give them a free pass to break our laws. In fact, judges should be held to an even higher standard since they are public servants who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution.

Following the logic of the corporate media, some may ask, “Well how come the DOJ is doing this now under Trump when they didn’t under Biden? Doesn’t that prove Trump is trying to get revenge on judges since judges seem to be thwarting his presidential agenda?” The reason these sort of arrests weren’t happening under Biden is because Biden didn’t want to enforce our immigration laws. Plain and simple. We have a plethora of federal immigration laws that are meant to protect Americans. Some of our laws speak directly to the aliens, like 8 USC §1325 which makes it a crime for a non-citizen to enter our country illegally. Other of our laws speak to those who aid and abet illegal aliens, such as 8 USC § 1324 which (amongst other things) makes it a crime to import, transport, harbor, shield from detection… an illegal alien. The penalties are fines and/or jail time which could be as long as 20 years in some circumstances.

But the DOJ under Biden (as run by Merrick Garland) gave prosecutorial discretion and encouraged prosecutors to only seek “sufficient” and not “greater than necessary” punishments against offenders. Conversely, under the Trump administration, the DOJ’s policy now, as laid out in a January 21, 2025 memo, is to not only prosecute those committing crimes, but to “charge and pursue the most serious, readily provable offenses.” So in other words, Biden’s DOJ was encouraged to go easy on criminals, if they were going to pursue them at all, while Trump’s DOJ is now encouraged to lock them all up and pursue the most serious crime possible. Night and day.

What will happen to these two judges now that they’ve been arrested on federal criminal charges? Well, in keeping with the standard judicial process for anyone charged with these crimes, they will be tried, and if convicted, they will be punished. What that punishment will be is unknown at this time. It will depend on what the judge overseeing each trial decides after hearing all evidence. Could there be a plea deal? Sure, of course there could be, but we can’t know that at this early stage. In addition to the criminal proceedings, each judge could be subjected to disciplinary action for ethics violations as judges, which could possibly also lead to blemishes or revocation of their law licenses. Again, too soon to tell if or how that will play out.

Apparently the Trump administration is starting to follow through on their promise to enforce our immigration laws, no matter who is breaking them. As AG Pam Bondi stated in her ABC interview, “We do believe in the rule of law, and not even a judge is above the law.” Let’s hope this trend continues so that America can finally have a single justice system that prosecutes all offenders alike. After all, Lady Justice is blindfolded for a reason.

